The Rise of EV Factories

Buffalo, NY --News Direct-- Worksport Ltd.

There is no arguing that Detroit is the city that has “put the world on wheels,” but EVs are rapidly writing a new chapter in the history of the automobile industry.

On their quest for electrification, established automakers like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and many more are going full speed ahead as they aim to build EVs in the same locations that they get to sell them, due to their increased weight and transport-related complexities compared to their internal engine counterparts. These challenges are taking them south as it is also more convenient for battery production facilities to be geographically close to avoid supply chain and logistics issues.

Most of the money heading south has come in since last year from established automakers such as General Motors, Hyundai and Ford Motors (NYSE: F) who announced last year it will build four factories as part of its gigantic EV push, spending $11.4 billion along with a supplier on three battery factories and a truck plant, resulting in 11,000 new jobs. Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) also continue to expand their operations in the south, mostly aimed at new EV production. Even EV startup Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) is expanding with the recent announcement of a new 650,000 square feet expansion that will make its total West Normal factory area exceed 4 million square feet. Not to forget about Tesla with its giga factory in Germany.

The southern move and expansion of the Motor City comes with potentially controversial benefits such as all-in lower pay for workers, millions in tax breaks and a largely non-unionized workforce in many of the right-to-work states controlled by Republicans. There are also many challenges such as preservation of historic plantation farms, unearthing of slave burial grounds and opposition from locals who aren’t welcoming to industries that will result in heavier traffic.

Story continues

Meanwhile, an innovator of automotive aftermarket accessories and off-grid energy solutions, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) has expanded manufacturing operations by 222,000 square feet with its first North America facility to ensure their quality products reach customers rapidly and cost-effectively. This morning Worksport announced that it appointed a Plant Manager for its West Seneca, NY Manufacturing Facility. The new Worksport facility is a state-of-the-art facility in the Buffalo, NY suburb of Seneca, a monumental step as it allows the Company to establish a strategic presence due to nearby ports and distribution hubs, along with the proximity of the Canadian border. Bringing its production to the U.S. also empowers Worksport means “Made in USA” versions of its patented products, namely the SOLIS solar cover and Terravis Energy grid-connected fast chargers.

After two-years of careful planning, Worksport is taking complete control of its production and sales pipelines for all its current and future products. Since the beginning of the year, it added a new facility, developed an eCommerce site and it is expanding its workforce to fulfill that goal.

In order to determine how many units of SOLIS, its proprietary solar truck bed tonneau cover, and COR, its portable energy storage nanogrid system, would be needed for initial manufacturing, which is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the undergoing year at the West Seneca, NY facility, presale efforts were needed. The Company recently announced presales that are expected between US$350,000-$450,000 in unrealized revenue.

Pioneering a very large market filled with passion for improving lives and providing help where it’s needed the most, Worksport aims to lead the energy technology revolution. According to its mission, Worksport is here to contribute to a greener world by capitalizing on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies. Worksport has also joined forces with the Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (“HATCI”) to manufacture prototypes of SOLIS and COR for Hyundai automotive products.

Together, SOLIS and COR are expected to significantly transform both the internal combustion engine and electric-powered vehicles, as it empowers them to become mobile solar power generation systems capable of forming portable nanogrids, producing and storing power anywhere, anytime.

We will see what developments the future will bring, but one thing is for sure, companies around the world from Tesla, GM Volkswagen, Nissan and Worksport are not sitting on their hands.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra-efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Nanogrid™ which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Microgrid™ system, composed of a number of Terravis Nanogrid™ systems, can power data centres and entire communities. Its Terravis Wall-e™ platform is a standalone power backup system for homes in cases of power failures, as well as a “power guardian” that can be used in conjunction with the Terravis Nanogrid™.

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Business Development Manager

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: investors@worksport.com

W: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Details

Worksport LTD

Steven Obadiah

+1 888-506-2013

investors@worksport.com

Company Website

Https://www.worksport.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-rise-of-ev-factories-481821735