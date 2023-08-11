The rise and fall of Allbirds: The sneaker brand's plan for redemption might just be working

Allbirds announced disappointing earnings in March. It's hoping a string of new products can reignite the brand. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Allbirds was founded in 2015 and soared to prominence with its iconic wool sneaker.

The company went public in November 2021. Shares rose 90% on the opening day of trading.

Sales have since slowed. The company reported a 13% decline in year-over-year revenue in the first quarter.

Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger cofounded Allbirds in 2015 as a sustainable-footwear company with a mission to "make better things in a better way, through nature."

Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger, the cofounders and co-CEOs of Allbirds.

Zwillinger previously worked as a vice president of industrial products at a biotechnology company. Brown's background included serving as the vice-captain of New Zealand's soccer team.

Allbirds' Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown.

Allbirds roared to life in 2016 with a Kickstarter campaign that hit its $30,000 goal in five days. The company ended up raising nearly $120,000 to make a wool running shoe designed to make a lighter environmental impact than traditional athletic shoes.

In 2016, Allbirds received B Corp certification, a designation given to companies that work to advance environmental and social causes, and shareholder concerns.

Allbirds

For Allbirds, the designation codified, "how we take into account the impact our actions have on all of our stakeholders, including the environment, our flock of employees, communities, consumers, and investors."

In only its second year in business, Time magazine said Allbirds' hero product, the Wool Runner, was the "World's Most Comfortable Shoes."

Allbirds

By 2017, Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Casper were considered among the "DTC pioneers" shaking up their respective industries — sneakers, eyeglasses, and mattresses.

Warby Parker and Allbirds were among the DTC pioneers.

By 2018, direct-to-consumer business plans proliferated. In 2018, Inc. reported that more than 400 startups were trying to "become the next Warby Parker."

In August 2017, Allbirds got another shot of national publicity when The New York Times described Wool Runners as part of the Silicon Valley uniform.

The New York Times

A month later, Allbirds opened its first store, a 1,450-square-foot location in New York City's Soho neighborhood. The company operates 58 stores today.

The first Allbirds store was in NYC's Soho neighborhood.

By 2020, Allbirds' popularity had spread well beyond Silicon Valley. President Barack Obama was spotted wearing Wool Runners repeatedly.

Former President Barack Obama, who's worn Allbirds repeatedly, spoke during a rally for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock before the 2022 Georgia runoff.

But the shoe started to fall out of favor with the trendsetters and the press, with GQ even lamenting the sight of Obama wearing them. "Can't someone send him a pair of Jordans?" the magazine wrote.

With the success of Wool Runners waning, Allbirds launched its first performance-running shoe, called the Dasher, in May 2020. Gear Patrol called it "shockingly good."

Allbirds' Wool Runners.

Also in 2020, Allbirds partnered with Adidas to make a low-carbon shoe, another sign of the company's willingness to disrupt industry norms.

The Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kg CO2e.

Large footwear brands are typically reluctant to partner with one another. The shoe, called the Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kg CO2e, had the lowest carbon footprint of any Adidas or Allbirds sneaker.

In August 2021, ahead of a public offering, Allbirds disclosed growing annual sales, but also mounting losses.

People shopping inside an Allbirds store in NYC in 2021.

Sales increased from $193.7 million in 2019 to $219.3 million in 2020, but losses also increased, growing from $14.5 million in 2019 to $25.9 million in 2020.

A little more than 2,100 days after it launched its Kickstarter campaign, Allbirds went public on November 3, 2021. Shares soared 90% on the opening day of trading, a sign of Wall Street’s bullish outlook for the company.

Getty Images

After the Securities and Exchange Commission objected, Allbirds dropped claims about being the first "sustainable" IPO, the Financial Times reported in November 2021.

The Allbirds store in Soho.

Although it was launched as a direct-to-consumer company, in May 2022, Allbirds announced its first wholesale partners, Zalando and Public Lands, then Nordstrom — a signal that DTC sales would not be enough to get the company to profitability.

Jeff Greenberg/Contributor/Universal Images Group Editorial via Getty

As Allbirds started to add wholesale partners, the backlash started to build against DTC companies.

Allbirds has announced plans to slow store openings and increase wholesale partnerships.

"It's the de-DTC era," said Simeon Siegel, the managing director for equity research at BMO Capital Markets. Analysts, such as Siegel, said the benefits of direct sales were often overstated.

As DTC companies started to fall out of favor, and investors started to pay more attention to profitability, Allbirds stock started to drop.

Allbirds; Insider

Allbirds shares, which hit $28.64 on the company's first day of trading, had fallen to under $5 fewer than eight months later. Stock pickers said the company needed to expand beyond Wool Runners.

Roughly five years after The New York Times christened Wool Runners part of the Silicon Valley uniform, The Wall Street Journal in December 2022 said that "tech bros" had moved on.

Wall Street Journal

In March 2023, Allbirds shares plummeted 47% after a disastrous earnings report that included a $101 million annual loss.

Allbirds' Tree Flyers.

On a call with stock analysts, executives announced a sweeping four-part reorganization, including slowing the pace of store openings, adding more wholesale partners, and working to "reignite product and brand." Co-CEO Joey Zwillinger also said some of the company's marketing veered too far away from what Allbirds consumers want, including marketing for the Tree Flyers, above, which focused on its technical-performance attributes.

As part of the reorganization plan, Zwillinger said the company was considering adding more wholesale partners. By then, the company's wholesale partners included Nordstrom, REI, Scheels, and Dick's.

Reuters

In 2022, while still based in San Francisco, Allbirds quietly opened an office in Portland, Oregon, to take advantage of the city's talented-footwear workforce. Nike is based in a Portland suburb, and Adidas has its North American headquarters in the city.

In 2022, Allbirds opened an office in Portland, Oregon.

Allbirds hired several Nike and Adidas veterans to run the office, including Ashley Comeaux, who spent more than 10 years at Nike before becoming Allbirds' vice president of product design.

In early 2023, Allbirds released a string of products designed and developed by Comeaux and her team, including Risers, Pacers, and SuperLights, which lack a Strobel board, a manufacturing innovation designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve comfort.

SuperLights, the latest shoe from Allbirds, doesn't have a Strobel board, which makes the shoe lighter and more comfortable.

Risers and Pacers have already gotten strong reviews from Insider. Although the new products have been well-received, shares of the company remain well below the $15 IPO price, trading for $1.23.

In March, Allbirds announced disappointing earnings and Zwillinger told analysts that the company had lost focus on its core.

Allbirds claims its M0.0NSHOT is the world's first carbon-negative shoe.

Since then, the company has focused on its best-sellers, the Wool Runner and Tree Dasher, while it discontinued underperforming products like much of its apparel.

In June, the company released what it said was the world's first carbon-negative shoe, which it calls the M0.0NSHOT.

In May, Allbirds announced a leadership shakeup, as co-founder Tim Brown said in an analyst call he would no longer be co-CEO of the company.

Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown

Brown said he would be stepping into the role of chief innovation officer of the company, leaving fellow co-founder Joey Zwillinger as the sole CEO of the company.

The company also laid off 21 employees globally in May, it said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

An Allbirds store.

The shoe company generally had a disappointing start to 2023,

'As we've tried to expand and grow the brand, we created products that haven't quite met the mark,' Brown told The Wall Street Journal.

The Allbirds Tree Flyer sneakers.

In a July article, Brown and Zwillinger told the Wall Street Journal that their attempts to appeal to customers younger than its 30- to 40-year-old base didn't go over well. The Tree Flyer was one of those attempts that missed the mark.

The company reported second-quarter earnings were above expectations. Sales fell 10% compared to a projected 18%.

"We laid out a road map for our strategic transformation back in March, and now two quarters into our work, we have gained traction and are solidly on track to drive toward profitability expectations," Zwillinger said in an August earnings call.

