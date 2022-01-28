Rise In 'Ghost Guns' + Heated Rhetoric In Congressional Campaign

Hey, neighbors! Eric He here with your Friday issue of the Redwood City-Woodside Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 66 Low: 45.

Here are the top stories in Redwood City-Woodside today:

Redwood City Delays Choosing Election Redistricting Map (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) Bay Area law enforcement grapples with rise in 'ghost guns' (Mountain View Voice) San Mateo Union High School District adopts new racial equity policy (San Mateo Daily Journal) Some heated rhetoric in congressional campaign | Columnists (San Mateo Daily Journal)





Today in Redwood City-Woodside:

From my notebook:

County of San Mateo - Government: "Surplus safety equipment initially purchased by the County for COVID-19 protection early in the pandemic is being distributed today at the Event Center to nonprofits & government agencies." (Facebook)

Project READ-Redwood City: "We're so proud of Project READ learner and tutor, Xitlali Curincita for becoming the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula's 2022 Youth of the Year." (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "DID YOU MISS IT? Listen in on how you can reduce waste & greenhouse gases at home & what alternative transportation is all about, from the experts at our Office of Sustainability." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Tsikuli or God's Eyes are made by the Wixárika/Huichol of Western México in part to honor nature and for hopes of health, long life, and protection. Learn about the cultural tradition and create your own wall hanging version." (Facebook)

Port of Redwood City: "Did you know the Port of Redwood City was one of the first planning areas within the city’s jurisdiction to install and utilize recycled water for its landscaping needs?" (Facebook)

Events:

New Moon Ceremony ~ Native Flute Meditation and Drum Journey on ZOOM (January 31)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 7)

Mardi Gras Carnival in Redwood City (February 19)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Friday. I'll see you around!

— Eric He

