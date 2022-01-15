Rise in graffiti concerns police

Jan. 14—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police have arrested three individuals in connection with a lengthy investigation into graffiti and vandalism in downtown Willimantic.

The arrests come after police said Thursday graffiti and vandalism downtown has been a pandemic problem and is continuing.

According to a release issued by police Thursday, 21- year- old Noah Mireault and two 17- year- old juveniles were arrested.

Police said Mireault, who lives in Groton, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

