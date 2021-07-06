Rise in illegal gun seizures corresponds with rise in Toledo violence

Jul. 6—Toledo police have reported a dramatic increase over the past 18 months in the number of guns seized for illegal possession or illegal handling.

A Blade review of annual police weapons seizures by city police officers — because they were owned or stored illegally — has risen almost every year over the past decade, and most dramatically in the last year and a half.

The reason, according to Toledo Police Chief George Kral, is the increasing number of guns bought following mass shootings.

He and other city officials believe the plethora of personal firearms is contributing to Toledo's epidemic of gun violence.

In the years 2011 through 2017, police saw a gradual increase in the number of guns seized each year — from a low of 928 in 2011 to 1,171 in 2017.

In 2018 gun seizures plummeted, to 669.

The upward trend resumed in 2019, rising 74 percent to 1,167 gun seizures.

Gun confiscations spiked higher last year, by 36 percent, to 1,590 — a 71 percent increase over nine years earlier.

This year is on track to replicate that high number.

As of June 26, 728 guns had been seized, putting Toledo on pace to roughly equal the numbers seized in 2020.

Chief Kral believes it will go higher than 1,600, based on his plans to focus even more police attention on city hot spots.

The police chief is stepping up efforts to curb the current spike in gun violence — a 38-percent spike in homicides, which are mostly gun-related, a 10-percent increase in the number of people shot, and a 14-percent spike in total shooting incidents this year compared to last year.

"The influx of guns in the streets is causing that rise in crime," Chief Kral said. "People have been buying guns like they've been going out of style. Every time there is a mass shooting, every time there's some horrific crime, people are flocking to stores to buy guns. They can't keep them on the shelf."

The chief said confiscated guns mostly come from traffic stops, where officers find guns illegally stored in glove compartments or under car seats. Guns commonly confiscated by Toledo police also include those stolen from homes or cars or else bought by criminals on the street, he said.

"Just as important, we are getting data from our criminal intelligence section and we are seeing where hot spots are in the city and we are putting our officers there and we are being very proactive, confiscating guns that aren't in vehicles," Chief Kral said.

Toledo police efforts to reduce the number of illegal guns in the streets include joint operations with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The police chief had no immediate explanation for the 43-percent drop in gun seizures from 2017 to 2018.

Andrew Morral, a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation and leader of Gun Policy in America, a RAND initiative to understand the effects of gun policies, said guns that have been stolen from a legal owner are "higher-risk guns" that may be more likely to be used in crime.

"It is true that a lot of guns that are traced from crime scenes ... are guns that are reported as having been stolen from the legal owner," Mr. Morral said. "If stolen guns really are higher-risk guns in terms of what they are going to be used for, then presumably removing them from the street could have an effect on firearms violence."

JoJuan Armour, program director of the city of Toledo's gun-violence reduction initiative, was more confident that taking any illegal gun off the street will have a positive effect on making the city safer.

"Removing illegal guns from circulation is a huge part of combating gun violence, which is an ongoing threat in the Toledo neighborhoods and across the nation," Mr. Armour said.

He said he believes Toledo police are doing everything they can to take illegal guns off the streets.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agreed with Mr. Armour by saying that illegal guns contributing to gun violence are a national problem and that every illegal gun removed from Toledo streets is "a victory for our neighborhoods."

"But just because we can't do everything, it doesn't mean we should do nothing," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. "We're attacking this problem.... Taking illegal guns off our streets is an obvious and important part of our plan."

First Published July 6, 2021, 7:00am