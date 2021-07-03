'Rise of the Moors' group involved in 2019 NH incident

Jul. 3—The group involved in a standoff that closed down I-95 in Massachusetts early Saturday morning filed a federal lawsuit against New Hampshire officials in 2019 after an encounter with police in Marlborough.

The lawsuit, alleging that police violated the rights of two self-identified members of Rise of the Moors, was dismissed by a U.S. District Court judge last August after the plaintiffs repeatedly failed to submit required paperwork and court fees.

On Nov. 12, 2019, a Marlborough police officer pulled over a driver, later identified as Leon J. Campbell, 35, of Lowell, Mass., who stated he did not need a state-issued driver's license or car registration, according to published accounts.

While this was going on, Campbell's companions in two other cars pulled over and surrounded police officers in a parking lot.

Police at the time said the group identified themselves as "Moorish sovereigns" and "sovereign citizens."

Campbell presented an identity card in the name of Leonitus J. Bey.

In a lawsuit filed 10 days later, two men who listed their address as "Rise of the Moors" in Pawtucket, R.I., sued police departments and individual officers from Marlborough, Harrisville, Dublin and Troy, as well as the state police and Cheshire County Department of Corrections for violating their rights, extortion and other allegations.

After the group's legal efforts to avoid paying court fees failed, a judge dismissed their claims last August.