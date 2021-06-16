Rise in Palestinian support for Hamas, poll finds

Reuters Videos

Israeli media said that fire burned farmland in at least 13 different locations.Eyewitness video shows fire burning in Israeli farmland, while a tractor and fire engine try to put fire out. This took place hours ahead of a planned flag-waving procession, far-right Israeli groups insisted on holding in East Jerusalem, that risks re-igniting tensions with Palestinians and poses an early test for Israel's new government.Assailing the march as a "provocation," Palestinians called for "Day of Rage" protests in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with memories still fresh of confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.The marchers hope to pass through Jerusalem's walled Old City, which is home to shrines sacred to Judaism, Islam, and Christianity and is the most sensitive site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.