In the summer of 1965, seeking to keep their bored kids entertained, some dads on Bainbridge Island, Washington, invented a game using a plastic ball, some wood, and a badminton court. "Pickleball" was born. It has since become the fastest-growing sport in America, with nearly five million people now playing the game. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at Pickleball lore, and takes a whack at playing against Pickleball Hall of Famer Jennifer Lucore.