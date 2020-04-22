The Rise of Security Intelligence: Recorded Future Crosses $100M ARR Threshold

Company Reaches Pivotal Moment With Platform Built to Democratize Intelligence

BOSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, today announced that it has joined the ranks of the world's most successful SaaS companies by exceeding $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This milestone follows the announcement of the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform , which provides security and IT professionals with targeted intelligence so they can focus on specific pain points and business outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/Recorded Future) More

"Reaching $100 million in ARR confirms Recorded Future's vision and desire to democratize security intelligence — putting meaningful, real-time context in the hands of all defenders — including security and IT professionals that extend beyond the historical consumers of threat intelligence. We are impressed to witness Recorded Future respond quickly to the needs of its clients, no matter how unexpectedly the threat landscape evolves, most recently demonstrated by the team's response to the COVID-19 crisis." — Thomas Krane, Vice President, Insight Partners

Clients and analysts have recently shared the following outcomes using Recorded Future:

Reduced time spent on due diligence and reference checking by 50%

Improved threat intelligence workflow efficiency by 50%

Improved overall visibility of threats targeting the organization by 25%

"From day one, we set out to build an intelligence company with a flexible, action-oriented platform at its center, designed to scale with security teams and respond to a rapidly changing threat landscape. Today's COVID-19 crisis is an incredible example of just how quickly teams must be enabled to pivot and respond to a new environment at a moment's notice. Reaching this milestone validates our mission to deliver intelligence to all security and IT professionals and enable fast, confident decision-making." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Recorded Future is dedicated to helping build and sustain intelligence collection that allows clients to quickly understand their threat landscape, which is especially relevant in times of great change and crisis. In response to COVID-19, Recorded Future has released several product enhancements and published multiple reports . Clients can now monitor for COVID-19-related cyber threats, fraud, and supply chain risk, as well as detect and prevent attacks that use malicious COVID-19-related domains.

The Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs, including: SecOps and Response, Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection, Vulnerability Management, Third-Party Risk, and Geopolitical Risk.

Request a demo of Recorded Future at: https://www.recordedfuture.com/demo/

Financial Growth and Leadership Appointment

Recorded Future grew ARR on average by 80% year over year for the last five consecutive years and expanded its base with 317 new clients in 2019. In May 2019, Insight Partners bought out Recorded Future's investors for $780 million to help accelerate the next phase of the company's global growth and expansion.

Recorded Future clients include private and public sector leaders such as: Verizon, US Cyber Command, and Gap. To learn more about Recorded Future clients, visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/clients/

Recorded Future is also excited to share that Craig Adams has joined the company as chief of product and engineering. Craig comes to Recorded Future from Akamai, where he was general manager for Akamai's $1.7 billion Web Security and Web Performance business units. During his 20 years at Akamai, Craig worked in numerous functions and global locations, helping to grow the company to more than $2.7 billion in revenue.