'All Rise' star Simone Missick on going from the Marvel Universe to the courtroom

Simone Missick was shocked to find out she'd landed a role in the MCU. Missick looked back on the career-changing character during an appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers."

She said she had no idea she was even auditioning to play a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It was something I did not understand the full scope of," Missick said. "When I auditioned, her name was Missy and she was a cop. And that's all I knew. I didn't know that it was Misty Knight. I didn't know she was a superhero. I knew nothing. I did not know that it was a Marvel show. That's how secretive they were."

Missick added, "I had no clue who she was, that she was the first black female ever drawn. It felt like it was meant to be. It felt like I was chosen to play this character and bring her to life in a way that had never been done."

Missick's portrayal of Misty Knight in the "Luke Cage" series has opened the door to a busy schedule.

"All of these wonderful characters and opportunities come to me and I can't say no," Missick, 38, told Travers. "I think it's great to be able to play these strong female leads but that are multi-dimensional and that people can identify with."

She's now starring as a bounty hunter in Netflix's "Altered Carbon," opposite Anthony Mackie and as a judge in the legal courtroom drama "All Rise." Missick says the two roles complement each other.

"I'm playing a woman who's in the Dystopian future and then I come back to L.A., and I'm in downtown L.A. playing a judge," she said.

She talked more about "All Rise" saying, "Our show is kind of a hybrid. Our cast is certainly a hybrid of multi-talented people. It is an embarrassment of riches."

