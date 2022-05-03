Rise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March

FILE PHOTO: Startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in March and shipments rose solidly, but supply constraints following new COVID-19 lockdowns in China could slow manufacturing activity in the months ahead.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 2.2% in March after edging up 0.1% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would rise 1.1%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy, faces some headwinds in the near term from China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, which is causing disruptions to supply chains.

A survey on Monday showed the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index fell for a second straight month in April. The ISM said some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months."

The increase in factory orders in March was across the board. Orders for motor vehicles and parts rebounded 3.0%, suggesting an improvement in the global supply of semiconductors. The Federal Reserve last month reported that motor vehicle assemblies surged to a 14-month high in March.

There were increases in orders for machinery, primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances and components. Orders for computers and electronic products also rose as did those of fabricated metal products.

Shipments of manufactured goods increased 2.3% after rising 1.1% in February. Inventories at factories gained 1.3%. Unfilled orders rose 0.4% after climbing 0.5% in the prior month.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, rebounded 1.3% instead of 1.0% as previously reported last month.

Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, rose 0.4% in March instead of the previously reported 0.2%.

Strong business spending on equipment helped to shore up domestic demand in the first quarter, even as GDP contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate during that period.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK factory activity edges up from March's one-year low - PMI

    British factory activity edged up in April after slowing to its weakest in just over a year in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but manufacturers were wary about the outlook as costs leapt and demand faltered, a survey showed on Tuesday. The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.8 in April from March's 13-month low of 55.2, a slightly bigger rise than the increase to 55.3 in an earlier 'flash' estimate. Some 55% of manufacturers expected output to rise over the coming year, but this reflected the weakest outlook since December 2020 as domestic orders grew by the least since January 2021 and export orders fell by the most since July 2020.

  • S.Korea factory activity accelerates in April, cost pressures continue - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity accelerated in April, but cost pressures due to the Ukraine crisis and China's strict lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on manufacturers, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in April from 51.2 in March, standing above the 50-mark threshold for the 19th straight month that indicates expansion in activity. Manufacturers were seen building input stocks amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and high inflationary pressures, while passing higher costs onto customers.

  • U.S. Job Openings Rose Unexpectedly to Record 11.5 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. employers saw record levels of job openings and workers quitting in March, pointing to intensifying labor-market tightness that will keep pushing wages higher at a rapid clip.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion G

  • The Stock Market Looks Cheaper. Why It’s Still Too Pricey.

    The stock market may not be done tumbling. A 10-year average for the S&P 500’s multiple is at 16.9 times, according to DataTrek, not far below the current P/E ratio. Analysts have lifted their estimates, in aggregate, for 2022 S&P 500 earnings by 3.1% since Jan. 1, according to Wells Fargo data.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold

    Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. The semiconductor sector suffered the effects of production shutdowns over the last two years because of lockdowns across Europe and Asia, but it led to demand backlogs that allowed chip companies to raise prices. Although those unique market features have begun to resolve, Cohu finds itself with the largest demand backlog on record because it continued to win new customers into the closing stages of 2021.

  • These deeper economic shifts threaten to unleash yet more havoc for stocks

    This time, the Federal Reserve will likely tame prices without a U.S. recession. But the next business cycle could look very different.

  • Canadian factory activity decelerates as capacity constraints weigh

    Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in April as the war in Ukraine contributed to pressures on capacity and cost, offsetting continued robust demand, data showed on Monday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 56.2 in April, pulling back from a survey-record high of 58.9 in March. "Demand conditions were supportive and continued to underpin a solid improvement in operating conditions," Shreeya Patel, an economist at S&P Global, said in a statement.

  • Norway, Singapore Wealth Funds Invest in India’s Largest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s largest ever public offering drew anchor investors including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising 56.3 billion rupees ($736 million) ahead of its full initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd

  • U.S. factory orders rise sharply in March

    Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 2.2% in April, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal were expecting a 1% increase. Durable-goods orders rose a revised 1.1% in March, revised from the initial estimate of a 0.8% gain.

  • U.S. job openings hit record high of 11.5 million in March

    U.S. job openings increased to a record high in March as worker shortages persisted, suggesting that employers could continue to raise wages and help keep inflation uncomfortably high. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose by 205,000 to 11.5 million on the last day of March, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. The second straight monthly increase lifted job openings to the highest level since the series started in 2000.

  • 1 Simple Move That Can Get You Through Any Stock Market Crash

    The stock market has been sliding downhill lately, with the S&P 500 falling by more than 12% since the beginning of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has experienced an even sharper drop, down more than 20% so far this year. Whether you're an experienced investor or are just getting your feet wet in the market, volatility can be difficult to endure.

  • U.S. junk bonds drop to lowest in over two years ahead of Fed meeting

    The price of a major U.S. junk bond exchange traded fund (ETF) fell to its lowest in over two years this week, as concerns over the impact of a hawkish Federal Reserve on the economy led investors to pull out of riskier assets. BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF fell 0.4% to trade $78.23 a share on Monday, Refinitiv data showed - the lowest price since April 2020. Meanwhile the yield spread on the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index, a commonly used benchmark for the junk bond market, rose to 405 basis points on Monday from 393 bps last week, widening to its highest since March 15, when the spread hit a 15-month peak at 421 bp.

  • Rogoff Sees Fed Hiking Rates Up to 5% as Things Are ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates to as much as 5% to ease the hottest inflation in four decades just as the world faces a “perfect storm” of potential recessions in the U.S., European Union and China, former International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff said.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Eras

  • Netflix stock then and now: How the streaming service evolved from Blockbuster days

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre discusses the evolution of video rental amid Netflix’s stock dip.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Omicron caused spike in deaths in vaccinated people, analysis finds, though unvaccinated remain most at risk

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that has swept across the U.S. since late last year has taken a grimmer toll than earlier variants, including in people who were vaccinated and even had booster shots.

  • Not Selling In May? These Are The 11 Top Stocks To Own

    If you think April was ugly for the S&P 500, May's reputation for stocks is even worse. But don't assume selling in May and going away is OK.

  • Germany denounces Lavrov's comments on Hitler and Zelenskiy as 'absurd'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Italian television in which he suggested Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins are "absurd" propaganda, a German government spokesperson said on Monday. During an interview with Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was Jewish. "I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said via an interpreter, in comments that drew a sharp protest from Israel.

  • Shopify Stock May Be Worth $550 a Share — But This Analyst Still Isn’t Buying It

    Amazon's Big Earnings Miss™ spooked the stock market Friday, sending the Nasdaq into a 4% downwards tailspin. Amazon's report also set at least one analyst to wondering what Amazon's bad news might portend for Shopify (SHOP) when it reports its own Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 5. Heading into Q1 results, at least most analysts aren't forecasting a loss for Shopify. Consensus targets suggest the e-commerce giant probably earned a profit last quarter -- about $0.99 per share, on sales of $1.6 bill

  • Nvidia Is a ‘Core Holding,’ Analyst Says. But It Faces Short-Term Gaming Headwinds.

    Morgan Stanley resumes coverage on shares of the semiconductor company with a rating of Equal Weight.