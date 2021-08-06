Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban; US vaccinations rise as cases surge, White House says: Today's COVID-19 updates

Steven Vargas and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·9 min read

Some of the states hardest hit by the pandemic – Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma – are administering vaccinations at a rate not seen since April, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a briefing.

Over the last 24 hours, there were a total of 864,000 vaccines administered, the highest since early July, Zients said. During the same period, 585,000 people received their first shot, an encouraging sign as the delta variant runs rampant through the unvaccinated.

“For the fourth week in a row, we’ve increased the daily average numbers of Americans newly vaccinated,” Zients said. “And importantly, we're seeing the most significant increase in the states with the highest case rates.”

Those in the briefing believe the uptick in people headed to get inoculated is because the states hardest hit by the virus are seeing how the delta variant poses a larger risk to people.

In the states with the highest case rates, Zients said the number of people newly vaccinated each day over the past three weeks more than doubled. The comments come after President Joe Biden also reached his goal to vaccinate 70% of adults in the U.S. this week, one month past his initial deadline.

“Clearly, Americans are seeing the impact of being unvaccinated and unprotected,” Zients said. “And they responded by doing their part, rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated.”

Also in the news:

United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, making it the first major U.S. airline to do so.

► UnityPoint Health, a major Midwestern hospital system with 33,000 employees across Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company announced Thursday.

►California will require COVID-19 vaccines for all workers in health care settings, an estimated 2.2 million people, effective Sept. 30. The state's order allows for medical and religious exemptions, but those who get them will have to wear masks and get tested at least once a week.

►Thursday, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced all state and county employees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or take weekly tests. Those who don't could be fired. Puerto Rico, Virginia and Maryland also set similar requirements.

► Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged late Thursday to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world through this year, increasing China’s commitment as the largest exporter of the shots.

►Cases inside nursing homes climbed by 38% between July 25 and Aug. 1, according to the CDC. During the same time frame, deaths rose from 163 to 281 nationwide among nursing home residents.

►States with relatively low vaccination rates and high infection rates – mostly those in the South and West – have seen slower job and economic growth this summer, according to two reports out this week.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has had more than 35.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 615,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 201.2 million cases and 4.2 million deaths. More than 165.6 million Americans — 49.9% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘What we're reading: My brother is one of millions who won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. I asked why. Here are his reasons and my responses.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

A judge on Friday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April.

The ban was being challenged by two lawsuits, including one from an east Arkansas school district where more than 900 staff and students are quarantining because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Pediatricians and health officials have said masks in schools are needed to protect children, as the delta variant and Arkansas’ low vaccination rate fuel the state’s spiraling cases. The state on Monday reported its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and the Department of Health on Thursday said only 36 intensive care unit beds were available in the state.

But Hutchinson faced heavy opposition from fellow Republicans. Opponents of lifting the ban who testified before the Legislature repeatedly cited false and discredited claims about the virus.

Hutchinson said this week he regretted signing the mask mandate ban, telling reporters that “in hindsight, I wish that had not become law.”

They got vaccinated. They vacationed. They got COVID. Now this couple has some advice.

Jimmy Pomerance and his wife Tobi were among those Palm Beach County residents who got COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as they could; Jimmy in January and Tobi in March. Tobi had to wait because she was not yet 65.

The couple had hoped the shots would keep them from getting the virus and felt confident that a mostly outdoor vacation would surely be safe. So, in July, they boarded a plane and set their sights on a week in Park City, Utah.

Upon their return, they both tested positive for the virus. And while they are now negative, they continue to deal with the nasty effects of the virus.

So do the Pomerances regret getting the vaccine? Not at all. In fact, in a lengthy commentary on his Facebook page, he urged people to get vaccinated. Jimmy believes it might have saved his life since he has health issues that make him medically compromised.

“My doctors truly believe that if I hadn’t had the two doses of the vaccine, there’s a very strong probability I wouldn’t be sitting here posting this important message to my friends,” he said.

– Mike Diamond, The Palm Beach Post

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally returns

The massive annual gathering of bikers in South Dakota starts Friday and the highly infectious delta variant threatens to turn the event into a superspreader of huge proportions.

About 700,000 people are expected to attend the rally, which has become a haven for people eager to escape coronavirus precautions. Those hardly deterred participants last August, when roughly 460,000 attended. Masks were mostly ditched as bikers crowded into bars, tattoo parlors and rock shows.

Contact tracers reported 649 infections from every corner of the country linked to the 2020 rally, including one death. A team from the CDC concluded in a published study that the gathering “had many characteristics of a superspreading event.”

Large outdoor gatherings are safer than large indoor gatherings, but experts still warn that COVID-19 can be transmitted outside, especially in crowds.

Are crowds safe as delta variant spreads?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some areas – rolling back previous guidance that vaccinated individuals could forego masks in most public places.

The move came as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country as the delta variant spreads. But health officials have emphasized that vaccinated people are still widely protected from the virus, especially severe infections.

Elizabeth Stuart, vice dean for education in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told USA TODAY, “It's not that you can't have a party or shouldn't have a party, but let's give strategies to think through how to make it as safe as possible.”

So if you're attending a friend’s wedding in the fall or hosting a game night next week, here’s what you need to know about the safest ways to gather for yourself and your family. Read more here.

Marina Pitofsky

Cincinnati hospitals 'require' COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

Starting Oct. 1, six Cincinnati area hospital systems will require their thousands of workers and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as hospital leaders urged other large employers to take the same step to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

As a more infectious variant puts more people in hospitals, the chief executive officers and medical leaders said the time had come to require the vaccine to protect their workers and to assure patients that hospitals are safe.

UC Health, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and the Christ Hospital Health Network said they would start the mandate by Oct. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health and St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood said they will require the shot by early fall.

– Anne Saker, Cincinnati Enquirer

New Jersey to reinstate student mask mandate for upcoming school year

All K-12 students in New Jersey will be required to wear masks in schools again this fall as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase while vaccination rates fall, an official in Gov. Phil Murphy's administration confirmed Thursday.

Murphy is expected to make the announcement Friday in Middlesex County, reversing his stance taken in June and falling in line with recommendations from two major public health organizations.

It is likely teachers and staff will also be required to wear masks throughout the school day, as health organizations have recommended. It is not yet known if students will be allowed to take off the masks outdoors during recess or gym class.

– Stacey Barchenger and Scott Fallon, NorthJersey.com

Florida students may get school vouchers to avoid wearing masks

A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis promoted a tough policy banning mandatory masks at Florida schools, state education leaders Thursday looked poised to endorse a softer stand in the face of an uprising by some school districts.

Hope Scholarship vouchers would be made available to parents who don’t want their children wearing masks in school districts that require them, under a proposed policy set for review Friday by the state Board of Education.

With the scholarship, parents who want to avoid mask mandates could transfer their kids to another public school, or get taxpayer-funded seats in a private school where they wouldn’t have to wear face coverings.

The move by the DeSantis administration seems to acknowledge he may not have the authority to reverse recent action by school boards in Duval, Broward and Alachua counties to require masks, and a push by Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna to mandate masks when students return to class next week.

– John Kennedy, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eye Opener: Dixie Fire tears through California town

    In California, more than 25,000 residents are under evacuation orders after the state’s largest current wildfire rages through. Also, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gets underway as the Delta variant races across the country. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Blinken vows to keep State employees informed of "Havana Syndrome" efforts

    Secretary Blinken said he's heard "growing concerns" from State Department employees about the "Havana Syndrome."

  • Christina Haack Calls Out Negative Commenters on New Photo With Josh Hall: 'Judgment Is a Mirror'

    "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers," the HGTV star captioned a recent post on Instagram with her boyfriend

  • Former Army head tells ‘disrespectful’ ministers to help Afghan interpreters

    The former head of the Army has accused ministers of “disrespect” in the Afghan interpreters row as he said the Government had dismissed the views of senior military personnel.

  • Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

    Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form. The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form that employees will need to fill out confirming whether they have been fully vaccinated against the virus, adding legal teeth to the president's mandate. Federal employees won't be following the honor system but will instead be required to acknowledge that making a “knowing and willful false statement on this form can be punished by fine or imprisonment or both.”

  • Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson regrets banning masks, seeking to reinstate mandate

    As cases increase rapidly among unvaccinated individuals in Arkansas, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that he regrets his April ban on mask mandates and is hoping to reverse course. Speaking on “Good Morning America,” Hutchinson said that his rationale behind is new view of masks was because “the delta variant hit us hard.” Cases among kids in Arkansas have risen by 517% between April and ...

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segmen

  • Jennifer Aniston Hits Back at Critics After Cutting Ties with Non-Vaccinated People

    "We have to care about more than just ourselves," the former Friends star said Thursday on an Instagram Story.

  • The Latest: Study: Shots give virus survivors immune boost

    The report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes as scientists urge people to get vaccinated because of the highly contagious delta variant. The report out of Kentucky adds to growing laboratory evidence that vaccines offer an important boost to natural immunity, including broader protection against new variants. “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country.”

  • Ashton Kutcher to star opposite Reese Witherspoon in house-swapping rom-com from Netflix

    Netflix has announced their newest rom-com, Your Place Or Mine, casting genre veterans Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as its leads.

  • U.S. business groups call on President Biden to restart trade talks with China - WSJ

    Nearly three dozen of the United States' most influential business groups have asked President Joe Biden's administration to restart trade talks with China and cut tariffs on imports, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/business-groups-call-on-biden-to-restart-trade-talks-with-china-11628212436?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday. The tariffs on Chinese products paid by U.S. importers were imposed to ensure that Beijing fulfills its obligations under its 2020 Phase One trade pact with the United States. In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday, the business groups said that China had met "important benchmarks and commitments" in the agreement, the report added, including opening markets to U.S. financial institutions and reducing some regulatory barriers to U.S. agricultural exports to China.

  • Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

    Nearing decision time, senators struggled late Thursday to wrap up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan despite hopes to expedite consideration and voting on the nearly $1 trillion proposal. The package had appeared on track for eventual Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining on a shared priority that also is essential to President Joe Biden’s agenda. “We’ve worked long hard and collaboratively, to finish this important bipartisan bill."

  • Mississippi Down to 6 ICU Beds and Arkansas to 25 as COVID Cases Rage in the South

    The highly transmissible delta variant has led to a surge of cases nationwide, and undervaccinated areas as seeing a major rise in hospitalizations

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci

    The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot. U.S. regulators need to fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use authorizations before officials can recommend additional shots, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make third doses available sooner under certain circumstances, officials said at a July meeting.

  • Vaccination may provide more protection than COVID-19 natural immunity, CDC study finds

    The COVID-19 vaccines may provide greater protection against reinfection than natural immunity, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • This Jennifer Aniston-approved underwear brand is on sale at Nordstrom— but not for long

    "They definitely live up to their reputation."

  • The Idaho Way: Giddings demonstrated the very unbecoming behavior she was accused of

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • John Travolta on His 'Storybook' Dance with Princess Diana: 'The Whole Room Cleared'

    John Travolta shares how First Lady Nancy Reagan played a pivotal role in making one of Princess Diana's dreams come true

  • States Ending Unemployment Benefits Early Not Seeing Stronger Job Growth: Analysis

    In a bid to force more people back into the workplace, a group of mostly Republican governors cut off federally enhanced unemployment benefits in their states in June, weeks before the program is scheduled to end in early September. Many economists expressed doubts about the effectiveness of that strategy, arguing that the situation in the labor market is extremely complex, with millions of workers remaining on the sidelines for a variety of reasons unrelated to unemployment benefits, including