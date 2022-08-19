Rise in violent crimes in Snohomish County prompts creation of task force

A rise in violent crimes throughout Snohomish County is prompting five agencies —including the Federal Bureau of Investigation — to create a new task force.

The Regional Violent Crimes Reduction Unit is comprised of 20 full-time team members from the Everett and Lynnwood police departments, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, and the FBI.

Everett police said the region has seen a notable increase in violent and gun-related crimes. The task force will dedicate resources and collaborate on efforts to reduce violent crime in the Everett, Lynnwood and south county region.

Because the FBI is involved the partnership, the task force can share intelligence, which is important because officials say criminals don’t recognize jurisdictional boundaries.

Prosecutors are involved in the task force to make sure that violent crimes are investigated thoroughly enough to hold offenders accountable.

The task force is also focusing on the issue of children being recruited by criminal groups to commit crimes.