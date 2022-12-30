Rishabh Pant: Indian cricketer injured in car accident

Rishabh Pant was alone in his car when the accident took place

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The batsman suffered some burns and injuries, and is currently being treated at a hospital, local media has reported.

Police have said that the 25-year-old was not seriously injured.

India's cricket board has not yet released a statement on the accident. Some cricketers and commentators have tweeted, wishing him a speedy recovery.

News channel NDTV reported Pant was driving his Mercedes when the car hit a divider on the highway leading to national capital Delhi. He was alone in the car.

The cricketer managed to break a window and exit his car before it caught fire.

NDTV reported Uttarakhand's police chief as saying that the cricketer dozed off while driving and lost control of his car.

News agency ANI said that the state chief minister's office has instructed officials to "ensure all possible arrangements for [Pant's] treatment... and to provide an air ambulance if required".

"Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon," Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Read more India stories from the BBC: