Rishi’s headache will soon be Starmer’s nightmare

It’s no secret that the Labour Party is revelling in the revival of Tory “psychodrama”. They’ve admitted as much.

“While they’re all swanning around self-importantly, with their factions and their ‘star chambers’, fighting like rats in a sack, there’s a country out here that isn’t being governed, a country that needs leadership,” Sir Keir Starmer told the crowd in Buckinghamshire when he delivered his speech on Labour’s “transformation” this week.

In some ways, this is the Labour leader’s dream scenario in the lead-up to the election. Not only is his opponent trailing in the polls, but the various Tory “families” are doing the heavy lifting for him: flinging insults, pointing out failures in public policy and insisting the party has lost its way. All Starmer has to do is sit back, relax and wait for election day.

But Rishi Sunak’s misery could soon become his own. The problems facing the country under the Conservative government would be practically identical to the ones facing Starmer. What is currently causing the Tories headaches could soon become Labour’s nightmare.

If the Conservatives can’t address the small boats problem, insisted Starmer, “it’s time to stand aside and let the Labour Party do it for them”.

Let’s imagine this outcome for a moment. Starmer strolls into Downing Street after the election only to find himself under immediate pressure to present his own immigration policy. Having identified the Rwanda scheme as an expensive “gimmick” that will deport only a few hundred migrants (many of whom, of course, are legitimate refugees) at the expense of £170,000 per person, he scraps the policy. But what does he replace it with?

On this subject – which is set to be a focal point in the next election as the Tories gear up to make immigration a key battleground – we have very little clarity from the Labour Party. We know Starmer plans to take a hard line on immigration (as he suggested in his speech that a vote for lower immigration should be a vote for Labour). Yet we have no blueprint for how he would “stop the boats”.

The political answer is, of course, not to answer. He will wait as long as possible to offer up a step-by-step plan for scrutiny, not least because there is a strong likelihood that he may discover his MPs aren’t fully united on this issue – and his voters certainly won’t be.

But the game of duck-and-avoid is slowly coming to an end. The closer a general election gets, the more the electorate will demand to know what a Labour government will look like. And for the next few years, their pressing question is not: what legacy do you wish to leave? Rather, it’s how might Labour address economic stagnation and get the economy moving again?

While Labour’s analysis of what ails the British economy often hits the mark, the party has yet to come up with much in the way of policies that would materially improve our situation.

Despite having a tax burden nearing a post-war high, the party can’t seem to bring itself to commit to tax cuts in the way that the Tories, finally, have started to do. Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, have ruled out specific taxes, including income tax and a wealth tax, but the rest have been left on the table with no real indication from Labour yet on where they might find the extra money for their additional spending promises.

“Policies always fully funded,” Starmer promised this week, echoing Reeve’s frequent lip service to fiscal discipline. This explains why the party’s pledge to invest £28bn in green investment was, to Labour’s embarrassment, watered down this year. And it looks even murkier now, with some confusion as to whether that would be delivered in Labour’s first parliament or in its second.

But the £19bn “black hole” in public services, estimated by the Office for Budget Responsibility to plague the next parliament, can only be addressed by a huge influx of cash or a huge overhaul of the public sector.

It is not obvious that Starmer’s party is in agreement on which tactic to take – or prepared to explain to the public why either taxes are going up or services are being cut to correct the deficit.

And despite the Government taxing and spending more than ever before, Starmer insists on a more heavy-handed state. Speaking at the Resolution Foundation at the start of the month, he insisted that it is government which “can and must shape the mission…shape the markets”, calling for more industrial strategy and yet more state intervention.

UK business already operates under a tight, and highly regulated, labour market, yet Starmer’s big idea would increase red tape and limit the pool of workers further by, for instance, ushering in a ban on “zero-hours contracts”.

If there’s one area where Labour looks ready for a fight, it’s housing. Starmer, who now self-describes as a Yimby (Yes In My Back Yard), a “builder not a blocker”, has gone so far as to talk about construction on parts of the green belt in a bid to address Britain’s chronic undersupply of homes.

But will the greener wing of his party agree? The record, so far, gives little hope for optimism, with Labour peers blocking changes to “nutrient neutrality” laws which could have opened up a pathway for up to an additional 100,000 homes to be built.

Were Starmer to find himself running the country, it might not be MPs who want an even tougher deal on Rwanda who hold up his policies, but rather MPs to his left who insist that environmentalism and progress are staunchly pit against each other. The positions of “principle” may change, but the headaches and hurdles when trying to craft policy are likely to look very similar.

This is simply what happens when a country discovers it has spent too much money, promised too many giveaways, and has to start making trade-offs. Is Starmer ready to do it? His answer so far seems to be to point blame elsewhere, using his Resolution Foundation speech to insist that the Tory “record over the past 13 years will constrain what a future Labour government can do”.

Such buck-passing might work for a year or two, but just like the Tories now, Labour will quickly be under pressure to muster up the policies and political will to make change. It is far from clear whether Labour has either.

