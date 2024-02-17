‘Rishi’s recession’ is only the beginning for workshy Britain

A 0.3pc contraction in GDP was enough for everyone to write Sunak’s political obituary once more - DAN KITWOOD/AFP

First the good news: the UK economy contracted by “only” 0.3pc in the final quarter of last year.

This was more than generally expected and, when combined with another couple of by-election drubbings for the Tories, was easily enough to have everyone once more writing Rishi Sunak’s political obituary.

It would take nothing short of a miracle to revive his electoral fortunes now.

Yet if you had asked two years ago whether the economy could withstand a monetary tightening as severe as the one we’ve just seen without triggering a much more serious recession, the almost universal answer would have been a resounding no.

The more remarkable feature of the shallow “technical recession” confirmed last week is not the economy’s weakness, but quite how resilient it is proving in the face of much higher interest rates.

That said, there is no denying the grimly dispiriting nature of Britain’s economic predicament. In terms of GDP per head, which is the number that really counts, the position looks more serious, with output 0.7pc smaller per capita at the end of last year than the beginning.

Were it not for continued, very high levels of net immigration, that’s where the economy as a whole would have ended up.

Perceptions are all, and by enabling the moniker of “Rishi’s recession”, the latest numbers have proved a godsend to an Opposition which was in danger of sinking under the weight of its own embarrassments.

Yet the data is also backward looking, and doesn’t tell us a great deal about the future. It’s not much to write home about, admittedly, but the new year has begun on a rather more positive note. Green shoots are already poking their way through the despond.

Inflation is falling, and interest rates ought soon to be following it downwards. House prices and mortgage approvals are rising again, as are transactions. Results from NatWest late last week point to a slight uptick in demand for business loans, and most important of all, real wages are rising again, with retail sales responding accordingly.

Spring is most definitely in the air, much as the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, might wish it otherwise. It’s too soon for her liking.

All the same, sustainable growth remains as elusive as ever. A deep sense of gloom hangs over the UK economy, underpinned by fateful resignation to a future of managed decline.

We are stagnating, rather than flourishing as we should be, and not just because higher interest rates, the cost of living squeeze and a growing tax burden have got in the way.

Worklessness and lack of investment plague the economic landscape as rarely before in our post-war history.

Many of the ailments that afflict the UK labour force long pre-date the pandemic, but they have been greatly exaggerated by its stay at home instruction.

Despite mounting evidence of deficient productivity, work from home has stuck with us long after the “health emergency” receded into memory – far longer, it appears, than almost anywhere else in Europe – and is now enshrined in many corporate and public sector employment practices.

We also seem to have fared worse than European peers on long-term sickness and disability, with significantly more of the working-age population still economically inactive than before the pandemic.

The chronic condition of NHS waiting lists scarcely helps, but it’s also been too easy for doctors to sign patients off as long-term sick, sent home to vegetate with a packet of valium to ease their anxieties. For some, welfare has become a lifestyle choice.

Increased absenteeism has coincided with a deeper malaise which causes employees to shirk individual responsibility and accountability. Substandard work is always someone else’s fault.

In establishing the welfare state after the war, Sir William Beveridge sought to banish what he called the five “giant evils” - want, disease, ignorance, squalor and idleness. Much progress has been made on the first four, but it seems the fifth is making a welfare dependent comeback.

There are today almost as many job vacancies as unemployed – defined as those out of work and actively seeking a job. The very definition, in other words, of “full employment”. Again, this is not a phenomenon you would associate with the long dole queues of a recession.

Add in the 2.8 million off work because of long-term sickness, however, and the millions more on some form of working-age benefit, and you quickly get to the sort of levels of worklessness more normally associated with a contracting economy.

Lack of available workers is forcing employers to actively recruit overseas to fill positions, compounding the influx of migrants and putting further pressure on housing and public services.

Meanwhile, the welfare budget continues to grow, with the supposed “cap” on such spending repeatedly revised upwards to accommodate the growing weight of claimants.

What’s required is a much more vigorous carrot-and-stick approach to the problem. The Chancellor has briefed that he’ll have very limited scope for tax cuts in next month’s Budget, but if Britain is ever to restore the incentives needed to get people back to work, then the space will simply have to be found.

Similarly on the other side of the ledger, where the incentives not to work need to be removed, making living on welfare less of a choice.

This may sound harsh, and is admittedly much easier to say than to deliver, but there is also a certain eloquence to the pincer grip on worklessness implied. Cut taxes to persuade people back to work, and pay for those cuts by squeezing welfare, which will in turn further increase the relative attractions of employment.

George Osborne was lacerated as chancellor for cruel austerity when he took the axe to working-age benefits, but popular opinion was behind him. He was pushing at an open door, and later confessed that his mistake was in not going far enough.

The challenges of workshy Britain are bad enough, but have been exacerbated by the Government’s abject failure to make anything out of Brexit. A report by Goldman Sachs, published last week, found that Brexit had so far cost the UK economy between 4pc and 8pc of GDP.

You don’t have to accept the bald numbers, which are at the high end of other such estimates, to recognise the negatives that GS identifies – the underperformance since the referendum on trade and business investment, and the replacement of EU migrant labour with less productive, non-EU sources of immigration.

To these I would add an often neglected, but equally potent drag on the economy, which is the sheer, energy-annihilating impact of the exiting process – four years of seemingly endless political argument and soul-destroying negotiation in which nothing else got done and the country was reduced to an international laughing stock.

In short order, this was followed by another all-consuming and hugely costly distraction from Britain’s underlying problems: the pandemic. Small wonder we are up the proverbial without a paddle.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.