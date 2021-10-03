Rishi Sunak to announce £500m drive to get older Britons back into work

Rishi Sunak - OLI SCARFF/AFP/GETTY

Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new half-a-billion-pound drive to get older people who lost their jobs during the pandemic back into work as well as others fired in recent months.

In a bid to soften the landing for millions of Britons after furlough support was removed last month, the Chancellor will detail on Monday an expansion of his "Plan for Jobs".

One of the key beneficiaries will be people aged between 50 and 64 now out of work, who will be given "more intensive, tailored support" to get them back into employment.

That age group has seen the second biggest fall in employment of any age bracket during the Covid pandemic, according to the Treasury.

Some of the support will be retraining courses that will help people who have lost their jobs in later life find a new career and get back into work.

'I want to make sure our economy is fit for the future'

Mr Sunak said: "At the start of this crisis I made a promise to do whatever it takes, and I’m ready to double down on that promise now as we come out of this crisis.

"The first phase of our Plan for Jobs has worked, protecting 11 million jobs through the furlough scheme and now we are experiencing one of the strongest and fastest recoveries of any major economy in the world.

"But the job is not done yet and I want to make sure our economy is fit for the future and that means providing the support and skills people need to get into work and get on in life."

Mr Sunak’s conference speech will be his first at an in-person party conference since he took over from Sajid Javid as chancellor in February 2020.

His time in the Treasury has seen him steer the economy through Covid-19, with the Government stepping in with unprecedented support to pay people’s wages.

Rishi Sunak - Phil Noble/REUTERS

Conservative members have responded positively to Mr Sunak’s policies, with opinion polls repeatedly showing he is most favoured to become the next Tory leader.

Mr Sunak, 41, has argued that he is a "low tax" Tory at heart, but he has overseen tax rises as he attempts to drive down borrowing amid fears of rising interest rates.

Story continues

This autumn the Chancellor has ended furlough support, which saw the Government pay up to 80 per cent of wages for millions of workers whose jobs were threatened in the pandemic.

He has also ended a "holiday" on paying full VAT for the hospitality sector and this week will end a £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit, which more than four million households benefit from.

Focus on Universal Credit claimants and those who were on furlough

Part of the new £500 million support package will be focused on those who are at the lower end of the income spectrum, especially those claiming Universal Credit and whose jobs had been supported through furlough.

The help will involve "online, tailored, one-to-one support for people unemployed for less than 3 months, including recruitment advice from a skilled adviser, support with CVs, and mock interviews", according to the Treasury.

It is hoped that such support will improve the likelihood of people who have been recently laid off to find another job.

The Treasury has repeatedly put a focus on "jobs, jobs, jobs" throughout the pandemic, though Tory lockdown critics have argued Covid restrictions over the last 18 months have stifled the economy.

The new funding is expected to be detailed in the Budget on October 27, which will announce the completion of a review of government spending.

The Treasury is pushing non-protected departments to find cuts of up to 5 per cent in an attempt to reign in spending after a £36 billion funding announcement on the NHS and social care reform.