Rishi Sunak to announce billions for new prisons, schools and police officers

Harry Yorke
·4 min read
Rishi Sunak - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has insisted there will be no “return to austerity” as he prepares to announce up to £2 billion to build new prisons and schools, and recruit thousands of additional police officers. 

The Chancellor will confirm a number of multi-year settlements to deliver on Boris Johnson’s flagship manifesto pledges at Wednesday’s spending review, insisting that public services will remain “at the heart of our economic renewal”.

He will unveil a £1.25 billion cash injection to help fix Britain’s struggling penal system, as part of a £4 billion settlement over four years intended to deliver 18,000 additional prison places. 

Hundreds of millions of pounds of additional funding will also be announced for the second round of police recruitment, on top of the £750 million released last year to hire the first 6,000 of 20,000 new officers. 

He will also pledge to deliver 50 school building and repair projects annually over the course of this Parliament, after the Prime Minister announced £1.5 billion for the first year of the programme in June. 

School spending will increase by £2.2 billion, up from £47.6 billion to £49.8 billion in the next financial year. 

He will also reaffirm existing commitments, including the hiring of 50,000 new nurses, the delivery of 50 million extra GP appointments and £3.7 billion for the long-term investment in 40 hospitals. 

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Mr Sunak said: “This has been a tough year for us all. But we won’t let it get in the way of delivering on our promises. 

“The British people deserve outstanding public services, and we remain committed to delivering their priorities as we put our public services at the heart of our economic renewal.”

It comes after the Chancellor insisted that the public “will not see austerity next week,” because Government spending on day-to-day public services would rise “significantly”. 

“There’s absolutely no way, I think, anyone could say that is austerity,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge programme. “I don’t think that is fair characterisation at all. We are spending more money on public services than we were.”

However, he refused to rule out a public sector pay freeze for up to four million police officers, soldiers, teachers and doctors, arguing that the heavy hit to private sector wages meant the “notion of fairness” needed to be considered. 

He also signalled he would not cave to calls for a £20 weekly uplift in universal credit to be extended at the spending review, pointing out that it would remain in place until April. 

The prospect of a public sector pay freeze was branded “morally obscene” and “bad economics” by Frances O’Grady, the head of the Trades Union Congress, who warned that it could prompt widespread strike action. 

“I'm really conscious of the feeling out there that governments only seem to recognise the true value of labour when it's withdrawn, but of course there is time to sort this out,” she added. 

With Government borrowing on course to hit £350 billion this year, the highest level in peacetime, Mr Sunak warned that this was “clearly not sustainable” and signalled that tax hikes could be required in the medium-term.

However, while he is understood to be considering an increase in capital gains tax and reforming pensions tax relief for high earners, Mr Sunak said now was not the “appropriate time” to get the “public finances back on track.”

Government insiders indicated that the Chancellor may delay any significant tax changes until the Budget after next, pointing out that the consensus among economists was that doing so too early could harm the economic recovery. 

Echoing their comments, Paul Johnson, director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: "We're probably looking into the middle years of the 2020s but we need a clear route to doing that. 

“We don't know at what point this becomes unsustainable but as and when it does, and if it does, the consequences really can become dreadful. The big judgement, and it's a terribly tough one, is when to start taking that action.

"I don't think it's right to scare people with the idea that this is going to happen immediately and I think it's absolutely right the Government is clear it will do what it needs to do in the short run to support jobs and the economy.”

Meanwhile, the pressure group the Taxpayers’ Alliance submitted proposals for 15 changes to Government spending commitments on Sunday night, which it claimed would save £43 billion next year without the need for tax rises.

They include raising the state pension age, reforming the pensions triple lock, as well as scrapping winter fuel payments, foreign aid and free bus passes for the elderly. 

