Rishi Sunak appears to concede UK is only country to have raised taxes amid cost-of-living crisis

Rishi Sunak - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has appeared to concede that no other country has raised taxes during the cost-of-living crisis, as he defended his record as chancellor.

Mr Sunak has announced that if he wins the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10 he will slash the basic rate of income tax from 20 per cent to 16 per cent by the end of the next parliament.

Allies of his Tory leadership rival, Liz Truss, have accused Mr Sunak of performing another tax U-turn after the former chancellor started the contest by criticising candidates for promising cuts.

Mr Sunak has been accused of trying to "rebrand" himself as a "tax cutter" despite overseeing a number of tax rises during his time at the Treasury, including hikes to National Insurance and corporation tax.

The former Cabinet minister argued this morning that the UK is in a different position to other countries because it has to fund the NHS.

Asked if he could name another country that has raised taxes at a time when families are struggling with the cost of living, Mr Sunak told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: "Well, we are also a country that’s tackling the NHS backlogs because we fund our NHS in a different way to all other countries so we have to recognise that."

Liz Truss - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Pressed on the same question again, Mr Sunak hit back and said: "Well, name me another country that has a publicly funded healthcare system that is funded through tax revenues entirely."

Mr Sunak said that "every country is going to be slightly different in how they deal with" the cost-of-living crisis.

"I don’t think embarking on a spree of excessive borrowing at a time when inflation and interest rates are already on the rise would be wise," he said.

Mr Sunak announced on Monday that as prime minister he would cut the basic rate of income tax by a fifth as he tries to close the gap in the Tory leadership race, with Ms Truss now viewed as the clear frontrunner.

The former chancellor this morning rejected accusations of a "flip-flop" and said his pledge "builds on" the promise he made while in government to reduce the basic rate of income tax by 1p.

He insisted there is a "huge difference" between his plan for tax cuts and those set out by Ms Truss, with the Foreign Secretary promising immediate reductions while Mr Sunak would only take action when inflation falls.

He said his approach is "entirely different to doing things right now that would make the situation far worse and endanger people’s mortgages which is not something I want to do".

Mr Sunak faced criticism from Sir John Redwood, the Tory former cabinet minister, over his latest tax pledge.

Sir John pointed to the tax rises rolled out by Mr Sunak as chancellor, and said that as a leadership candidate he has now tried to "rebrand as a tax cutter".

"Rishi's last tax flip flop did not work. So now he tries a bigger flip flop. The problem is with his record of massive tax rises when in power many people do not believe him when he says he is now a tax cutter," he tweeted.