Rishi Sunak backs protesting Welsh farmers

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has publicly backed protesting farmers in Wales.

Mr Sunak met campaigning farmer Gareth Wyn Jones and others outside the Welsh Conservative conference in Llandudno.

"We're going to do everything we can because we've got your back," the Conservative prime minister said.

Protesters are unhappy with Welsh Labour government proposals to change farm subsidies, which will include a requirement to have trees on 10% of agricultural land.

Farmers will also be required to earmark another 10% for wildlife habitat.

The Welsh government, which is consulting on the scheme, has argued it is necessary in the fight against climate change, and that the programme could be adjusted after the end of the consultation.

Mr Sunak made the comments after a speech where he claimed the Welsh people were being "treated as Labour's laboratory", and he claimed there was "enormous anger" over Wales' 20mph policy.

The Welsh government has said that the new farm subsidy scheme is necessary in the fight against climate change.

Protests have escalated over the Sustainable Farming Scheme in recent days and a demonstration is expected to take place in Cardiff next week.

Mr Sunak met a crowd of protesters outside the conference venue, where a row of tractors were parked across the road.

He told Gareth Wyn Jones: "It's absolutely not right the impact it will have on your jobs, your livelihoods, your incomes and food production around the country. It's simply wrong."

Rishi Sunak met Gareth Wyn Jones outside the party conference in Llandudno

In his conference speech, Mr Sunak said also attacked the Welsh government over its 20mph speed limit policy, and its record on the NHS and education.

"Why are Welsh children being let down and getting the worst results in the United Kingdom? Why are Welsh farmers being abandoned?

"And why do they want to spend £120m more pounds on 36 more politicians in Cardiff, but can't provide a penny of funding to support steel workers in Port Talbot?"

"Wales is proof that when Labour run something, they run it badly.

"I'm sorry that you, the Welsh people, are being treated as Labour's laboratory."

Mr Sunak said he knew "last year was hard", but said "we're pointing in the right direction".

He said inflation was down, energy prices had come down significantly and mortgage rates had started to fall.

He claimed that because of progress in the economy "we have been able to afford tax cuts".

Conservative MS Sam Kurtz climbed into a tractor parked outside Venue Cymru

Mr Sunak accused Labour of holding values that "aren't those of the British people, which is why they also can't see how unfair it is that people can arrive in our country illegally and not be removed".

He accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of causing "chaos and confusion over the £28bn eco promise".

David TC Davies, Conservative Secretary of State for Wales, said he did not believe dire polls predicting disaster for the party.

In his speech, he said: "They tell us we're finished, that we can't win.

"I will have absolutely none of it, none of it. I don't spend much time looking at what opinion pollsters are saying because I'm busy doing other things.

"I don't know who these opinion polls are speaking to. But when we go out, as we do every weekend on the show, the people that we meet are telling us that they are fed up with this Welsh Labour government."

Analysis

By Gareth Lewis, BBC Wales political editor

As Rishi Sunak strode to the stage dozens of tractors and hundreds of farmers rumbled along the promenade.

It is the Welsh Labour government, not the Conservatives at Westminster, which makes decisions on farming here, but the farmers were keen to make a political point.

As was Mr Sunak, who picked up on what he called their "visceral anger", having attacked Labour's farming subsidy plans on Thursday.

With the Tories facing the potential of a Welsh general election wipe out, the prime minister will try to seize every political opportunity.

And that will involve attacks on Labour's record in Wales - the NHS, education, speed limits, more politicians and now farming.