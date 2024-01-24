Rishi Sunak battles to kill coup bid as top Tory warns of election 'massacre'

Rishi Sunak was fighting on Wednesday to kill off an attempt to trigger a coup to oust him.

Former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke called for the Prime Minister to be replaced to avoid an election “massacre”.

Senior Tories including Sir David Davis, Dame Priti Patel, Sir Liam Fox, Damian Green, leader of the One Nation group of Tory MPs and former party leader Iain Duncan Smith rallied around the PM, calling for party unity.

But Sir Simon sought to persuade other MPs to join a revolt to topple Mr Sunak.

He tweeted: “Every Conservative MP will need to live with the decision they make in the coming days for the rest of their lives.

“Failing to act would itself represent a decision.

“Look at the polls.”

But postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake, on the media round for the Government, dismissed the idea of a coup underway against Mr Sunak.

Speaking on BBC radio, he added bluntly: "There will be no new leadership election."

Sir Simon was one of just 11 Tory MPs who voted against the Government’s flagship Rwanda Bill and it was far from clear that he can spark a major revolt to force out Mr Sunak.

The PM is not believed to be in immediate danger of a leadership challenge.

But there appeared to be moves among Tory-Right wingers, and potentially donors, which could destabilise Mr Sunak's premiership with two recent polls highlighting the threat of an election wipe-out if he stays at the party's helm.

A leadership contest would only be triggered if 53 Tory MPs submit no confidence letters to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 committee.

Sir Simon faced a fierce backlash on Tory Whatsapp groups.

The latest Tory infighting broke out into the open with senior party figures warning against "divisive self-indulgence" after Sir Simon called for Mr Sunak to step down ahead of the general election.

Former ministers urged colleagues to put their duty to the country ahead of "tribalism" following the latest challenge to the PM.

Writing in the Telegraph, former Levelling-up Secretary Sir Simon insisted "extinction is a very real possibility" for the party if Mr Sunak leads it into the election this year.

Sir Simon, who also served in the Treasury while Mr Sunak was Chancellor, said the Conservatives face being "massacred" with him at the helm.

Other senior party figures immediately hit back, urging colleagues to "unite and get on with the job".

Former Brexit Secretary Sir David Davis said: "The party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK's best interests."

Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel said: "At this critical time for our country, with challenges at home and abroad, our party must focus on the people we serve and deliver for the country.

"Engaging in facile and divisive self indulgence only serves our opponents, it's time to unite and get on with the job."

Former Defence and Trade secretary Sir Liam Fox said those attempting to "destabilise the Government in an election year should understand the consequences".

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose 2022 leadership bid Sir Simon threw his support behind before serving as levelling up secretary in her Cabinet, does not back his intervention, it is understood.

Senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood said Sir Simon’s op-ed was “reckless, selfish and defeatist”.

“I’m sure there are others that might roll in behind Simon Clarke,” he told Sky News, while stressing: “Simon Clarke should keep quiet along with hiscolleagues too.”

Dissidents should work with the PM to deliver a Tory victory this year, Mr Ellwood said, arguing that voters “want to see unity, unity, unity”.

Sir Simon's comments come amid a slew of wider challenges facing the PM, including opinion polls that show a healthy Labour lead and making progress on pledges to "stop the boats" and revive Britain's sluggish economy.

The rebel MP's attack has given Sir Keir Starmer plenty of ammunition as he faces Mr Sunak for Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, with Labour having accused the Tories of embroiling themselves in a "circular firing squad".

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper branded the intervention "utterly ludicrous" and said voters were "sick and tired of this never-ending Conservative Party soap opera."