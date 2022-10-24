Rishi Sunak becomes first U.K. prime minister of Indian descent
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak beat out Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt after Liz Truss resigned after just six weeks.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsRishi Sunak is set to be UK prime minister after his last remaining rival, Penny Mordaunt, pulled out of the race for 10 Downing Street.“We all owe it to the country
U.K. bonds rallied on Monday as former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak won the Conservative leadership contest, making him the next prime minister.
Britain’s Conservative Party announced that former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak will become the next prime minister. Mr. Sunak, who will be the first person of color to lead the country, takes over one of the world’s largest economies at a time of financial turbulence. Photo: Aberto Pezzali/Associated Press
Britain’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Monday won leadership of the Conservative Party and is set to become the United Kingdom’s third prime minister this year. His last standing competitor, Penny Mourdant, dropped out of the race on Monday. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had ended a brief bid to reclaim the prime…
LONDON (Reuters) -Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak will be Britain's next prime minister after his rivals quit the race, keeping a volatile pound under pressure against the dollar. The initial reaction across markets was fairly muted, as investors will likely wait to hear from Sunak himself.
STORY: Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.
The former Treasury chief, who quit in July after questioning Boris Johnson's competence and ethics, is now the Conservative Party leader, and will become prime minister.
Having being confirmed as prime minister on Monday, Rishi Sunak is the political equivalent of Henry VIII’s next wife: believing, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he will succeed where so many others have come a cropper. Ominously, some of his colleagues are already sharpening the axe in readiness for another execution.
UK bonds surged at the open after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become prime minister.
Boris Johnson ruled himself out of running for the Conservative Party leadership Sunday, despite claiming he had the support to do so, ending a short-lived
