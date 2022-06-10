Rishi Sunak blamed for wasting £11bn in government debt blunder - live updates

Chancellor Rishi Sunak £11bn taxpayer money government debt NIESR - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of losing £11bn of taxpayers’ money by paying too much money to service the Government’s debt.

The losses come from the Chancellor’s failure to insure against higher interest rates a year ago on the £895bn created through quantitative easing, according to analysis by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, told the Financial Times that Mr Sunak’s decisions had left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”, adding that it was the Treasury’s fault.

The losses are greater than the amount the Conservatives accused Gordon Brown of losing between 2003 and 2010, when he sold off some of Britain’s gold reserves at discount prices.

The Treasury said: “We have a clear financing strategy to meet the Government’s funding needs, which we set independently of the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions.”

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day firmly on the back foot after the ECB's hawkish outlook sparked renewed fears about inflation and rising interest rates.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.9pc, with losses across the board.

The ECB yesterday said it will deliver its first interest rate rise since 2011 next month, while traders are turning their attention to US inflation figures due later today.

Energy giants BP and Shell were the biggest drag, while miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore all dropped as copper and industrial metals prices cooled.

GSK bucked the downward trend, rising 1.9pc after it said its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was successful in a late-stage trial.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 0.8pc, with Wizz Air down 4pc.

Amazon pulls out of $7.7bn race for cricket rights

IPL Amazon cricket rights

Amazon is said to be pulling out of a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches.

The ecommerce giant was vying for the rights – expected to fetch a whopping $7.7bn (£6.2bn) – alongside rivals such as Disney, Sony and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

But the company is planning to drop out of the race rather than get into a bidding war, Bloomberg reports.

The IPL is seen as a key way of securing a dominant position as a media player in a country of 1.4bn people. It enjoys a cult-like status in the country, and trails only the Premier League and the NFL in terms of global popularity, according to its organiser.

Companies rethink growth plans amid hiring crunch

Companies are scaling back their growth plans as they grapple with chronic labour shortages plaguing the economy.

Job vacancies and placements both slowed in May, suggesting that employers are starting to "rethink their growth plans because of skills shortages which are proving difficult to fix as quickly as they need".

That's according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG, which highlighted the conundrum facing employers.

While there was a steep increase in demand for staff, employers are struggling to fill roles despite dangling bumper pay increases.

Claire Warnes at KPMG said:

The initial effects of this have been obvious, in particular the driving up of starting salaries. However, perhaps we are starting to see wider consequences of the systemic issues in the available workforce to support the growth opportunities which employers are chasing.

FTSE 100 slides at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open, extending yesterday's losses as inflation worries continue to grip markets.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc to 7,439 points.

Chinese factory inflation eases to lowest in a year

China inflation Covid lockdown - Hector RETAMAL / AFP

China's factory-gate inflation dropped to its lowest level in a year in May while consumer prices were stable despite disruption from Beijing's zero-Covid policy.

The producer price index, which tracks the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose 6.4pc year on year, according to official data.

That's down from an 8pc rise the previous month and the lowest since April last year.

China's consumer price index rose 2.1pc in May – the same level as the previous month and in line with economists' expectations.

The easing reflects a cooling of commodities prices, though analysts have warned that inflation may only be slowing as tough lockdowns across China have sapped demand.

Bank of England: Biggest banks no longer too big to fail

Britain's biggest banks are no longer too big to fail.

That's according to a new report by the Bank of England, which found none of the UK's largest lenders should require a public bailout in the event of a crisis.

The Bank's response to self-assessments of eight banks – including HSBC and Barclays – found that their systems for critical functions should avert the kind of state intervention needed during the 2008 financial crash.

Dave Ramsden, Deputy Governor, said the new regime "successfully reduces risk to depositors and the financial system and better protects the UK's public funds".

The global financial crisis results in the taxpayer shelling out billions of pounds to support banks including RBS and shore up the financial system.

How did Sunak waste taxpayer money?

The accusations revolve around the £895bn of assets the Bank of England has bought through the quantitative easing process, which was launched in the aftermath of the financial crisis 13 years ago.

The central bank mainly used the cash to buy government bonds from financial markets. It then had to pay interest at its official rate when investors deposited the proceeds at the Bank of England.

Last year, when the Bank rate was just 0.1pc, NIESR recommended that the Government insure the cost of servicing debt against the risk of rising rates by converting it into government bonds with a longer maturity, the FT reports.

But the Government failed to do so and interest rates now stand at 1pc. NIESR calculates this has now cost the taxpayer £11bn.

Sunak blamed for £11bn debt losses

Good morning.

A top economic research group has pointed the finger at Rishi Sunak for squandering £11bn of taxpayer money.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said the Chancellor had been caught out by failing to insure against higher interest rates a year ago on £895bn of money created through quantitative easing.

Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, said Mr Sunak’s decisions had left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”, adding that it was the Treasury’s fault.

The losses, reported by the Financial Times, will pose a new headache for the Chancellor as he faces scrutiny over his response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Treasury said: “We have a clear financing strategy to meet the government’s funding needs, which we set independently of the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions.”

5 things to start your day

1) Steak shortages loom as fertiliser prices rocket: Prices are already up by 5pc on the year, but they are now predicted to go through the roof.

2) Asia’s richest man makes £5bn bid for Boots: Mukesh Ambani already owns the English country club Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire and the toy retailer Hamleys.

3) Christine Lagarde signals end of eurozone’s negative rates era: Europe's interest rates are due to rise for the first time since 2011, up from their current level of -0.5pc.

4) Swedish sex toy maker abandons plans for £1bn London float: Lelo will look for a buyer instead, blaming market volatility.

5) Deloitte denies failing to shield ex-employee from bullying: Former worker says she now suffers mental health problems after 'harassment'.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower this morning, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.6pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.8pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.6pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower and the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1pc.

