Rishi Sunak blames fixed-rate mortgages over failure to curb inflation

Rishi Sunak vowed to ‘keep throwing everything at’ bringing down inflation - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has blamed the large number of people on fixed-rate mortgages for his failure to bring down inflation.

The Prime Minister told MPs that the preponderance of home owners on multi-year deals meant that the impact of higher interest rates took longer to feed through and curb people’s spending.

This, in turn, meant it was taking longer than expected to bring down inflation, he said, in comments branded “tin-eared” by critics.

In January, Mr Sunak announced his five pledges, including halving inflation to about five per cent, but inflation has remained stubbornly high at 8.7 per cent.

Last week, the Bank of England put up interest rates to a 15-year high of five per cent. On Tuesday, it emerged that a typical five-year fixed mortgage deal has a rate of more than six per cent.

Appearing before the Commons liaison committee, Mr Sunak admitted that inflation was “proving more persistent” than anticipated, as he claimed he was “working 100 per cent” to bring it down.

Answering a question from Harriett Baldwin, the Tory chairman of the Treasury select committee, he said: “There are lots of different transmission mechanisms for how monetary policy feeds into the real economy – mortgage rates are one, but there are other ways as well.

“You’re right about the transmission mechanism being perhaps slower when it comes to mortgages than it has been in the past, because of the preponderance of people that have at least short-term fixed rate mortgages now. But that’s something that the Bank can take into account in their modelling.

“Of course, I recognise the difficulty that rising interest rates pose for mortgage holders.”

Asked what probability he would place on achieving his goal of halving inflation this year, the Prime Minister vowed to “keep throwing everything at” bringing down inflation.

He said: “Leave that to the forecasters, but we remain committed to bringing inflation down and half way is a step on it going back down to the inflation target which is obviously even lower than that.”

Mr Sunak added that high levels of inflation were “proving more persistent than people anticipated, but that doesn’t mean that the plans and the policy options that have been deployed are the wrong ones, indeed they are the right ones”.

Asked again to put a percentage on his chances of succeeding on his promise, Mr Sunak declined to do so and said: “I don’t have one for you. I am working 100 per cent to deliver it and we will keep doing that. That is all I can do is just keep throwing everything at it.”

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats’ Treasury spokesman, said: “Homeowners on the brink are facing yet more mortgage misery, while Rishi Sunak’s comments get more tin-eared by the day.

“It shows this Conservative government is just totally out of touch. Conservative ministers sent mortgages spiralling through all their chaos and incompetence. Now they are refusing to lift a finger to help.”

Sir John Redwood, a former Tory Cabinet minister, said the Prime Minister was going after the wrong target, adding that high taxes were having more of an impact on inflation than fixed-rate mortgages.

“My view is we have more of a supply problem than a demand problem,” he said. “High taxes are a reason for high inflation, and that is why we need lower taxes and incentives so we can grow more as a country.”

He also pledged to reduce national debt, which has reached more than 100 per cent of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing swells.

Growing the economy was another priority, but the economy is flatlining and the Bank of England is still increasing interest rates, risking the chances of a recession.

When Mr Sunak pledged to cut NHS waiting lists, 7.2 million people in England were waiting for routine hospital treatment. In April’s estimates, there were 7.4 million.

Asked if his pledge to stopping small crossings was on hold, while the Rwanda policy was grounded by court challenges, Mr Sunak answered: “No, and a good example of why it’s not on hold is our deal with Albania.”

The Prime Minister denied he has no plan B if the Supreme Court does not overturn the ruling blocking the forceful removal of asylum seekers to Kigali.

He told the Commons liaison committee that ministers would challenge the appeals court judgment “confidently and vigorously”.

Mr Sunak also said there was no such thing as a Whitehall “blob” blocking ministers from achieving their policy objectives.

The Prime Minister made the comments after William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, told him that he had heard “alarming reports of a blob wandering down Whitehall thwarting the ambitions of ministers”.

