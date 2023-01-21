Rishi Sunak considers Brexit compromise that risks conflict with his MPs

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
Rishi Sunak is keen to strike a deal with the EU to end the long-running row over the Northern Ireland Protocol and improve relations with European countries - Scott Heppell/Getty Images
Rishi Sunak is keen to strike a deal with the EU to end the long-running row over the Northern Ireland Protocol and improve relations with European countries - Scott Heppell/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is considering a compromise in Brexit talks with the EU in a move that would risk major conflict with Conservative MPs.

The Telegraph has been told the Prime Minister is exploring a pact that will retain a role for European judges in Northern Ireland.

It is understood UK negotiators are scoping out a system that would put the court at arms-length but still see it able to hand down judgements.

Members of the European Research Group (ERG) of Conservative MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are organising a joint resistance to the plan.

They will demand that the EU court must have no further role in Northern Ireland, as has previously been the UK Government’s position.

Mr Sunak is keen to strike a deal with the bloc to end the long-running row over the Protocol and improve relations with European countries.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader, addressed a European Research Group gathering in Westminster last week at which the two factions agreed to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader, addressed a European Research Group gathering in Westminster last week at which the two factions agreed to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

As part of a new push for an agreement, ministers are said to no longer see the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), once a totemic issue, as a major roadblock.

UK officials have instead conceded that Luxembourg-based judges will have to be the final arbiter of EU laws that apply inside Northern Ireland.

They will seek to insert a layer of protections within an “overarching framework” to prevent the European Commission from referring disputes straight to its court.

Instead, any disagreements would go before an independent panel, which would have to ask the ECJ’s permission if they concerned Brussels regulations.

When the Protocol was signed, around 300 EU rules were said to apply in Northern Ireland but the list has grown since, a source briefed on the talks said.

British officials confident of deal

British officials are confident a deal can be struck and have already begun writing their sales pitch for the Brexit hardliners in the ERG and the DUP.

They have accepted that the Protocol itself will not be changed but want to sign a declaration that would sit above the current text.

The document would spell out how the two sides had agreed to drastically reduce red tape on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

DUP and ERG put on united front

DUP and ERG sources suspect ministers are already trying to lay the groundwork for a compromise by playing them off against each other. But the two groups have put on a united front.

David Jones, deputy chairman of the ERG, and Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s spokesman on Brexit, have warned they will not accept a “fudge”.

“The ultimate test of any deal will be whether it ends Northern Ireland’s semi-colonial status as a client of the EU, automatically accepting EU laws without any input from elected representatives,” the pair said.

“That is a fundamental problem that simply can’t be fudged. A deal should address not only the symptoms of the Protocol by reducing the level of checks.

“It must also resolve the root cause of those checks, namely the fact that Northern Ireland is trapped in EU single-market rules, semi-detached from the rest of the UK, and therefore subject to the constant threat of future regulatory divergence with Great Britain.

“Ultimately, an agreement that serves merely the short-term interests of the UK and EU but does not represent a lasting settlement between both those parties and all traditions in Northern Ireland will be futile. Unionist politicians won’t accept it. It will be a failure in statecraft of historic proportions.”

‘Shoulder to shoulder’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader, addressed an ERG gathering in Westminster last week at which the two factions agreed to stand “shoulder to shoulder”.

A senior member of the ERG said: “We are in lockstep with our DUP friends on this and in particular their determination not to re-enter the NI Executive, unless and until all EU law is expunged from Northern Ireland.”

British and EU officials are still locked in intensive talks, which are being led by James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary, and the bloc’s Maros Sefcovic.

A Government spokesman said: “As we’ve said repeatedly, any solution on the Protocol must address the range of issues including governance and the democratic deficit on how new EU laws apply in NI.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'Playing with fire': Analysts on debt limit standoff

    STORY: BILL GALE: "Playing fire with the debt limit is at best dangerous and at worst could have serious negative consequences on the economy, on interest rates, and on the financial status of the government."With the U.S. government having hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit this week, financial analysts are now trying to forecast how quickly Congress might strike a deal to avert a potentially catastrophic government default before the money runs out in the middle of the year.Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are demanding spending cuts in exchange for a debt deal. Democratic President Joe Biden says Congress must raise the debt limit without conditions.This isn't the first fight over the debt limit, and likely won't be the last. Previous showdowns have resulted in last-minute deals and the U.S. has never yet actually run out money to pay its bills and debts.But the risks are real. Steven Ricchiuto is the chief U.S. economist with Mizuho Securities USA, and says even if the debt limit gets raised, the recurring fight comes with a cost."Look, I'm old. I've been in this business for a very, very long period of time. I've seen lots of these debt limit problems come and go. Can I tell you categorically it's not going to happen? No. Can I tell you it's a high probability they will come at an 11th-hour date and solve the crisis? That's usually the way it happens. But there's always brinkmanship involved and there's always some dislocations created more for the financial markets than for individuals themselves."Other analysts bemoaned the fact that the U.S. has to have this crisis at all. Congress generally approves government spending when it passes funding packages through what are commonly called continuing resolutions. But then it has to have a separate vote on whether to raise the debt limit to borrow the funds needed to pay for what Congress has already approved.Bill Gale is senior fellow at the Brookings Institution."So, there's no... there's no way that government can go rogue and spend lots of its own money without congressional approval. So, the debt limit is not really necessary. And having it out there just creates political and economic dangers that we should not have to spend our time dealing with."The U.S. Treasury department this week said it began taking what it called "extraordinary measures" to keep the government funded, estimating it can keep funds flowing through June.

  • Investors in Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) have made a impressive return of 249% over the past five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • 'No regrets': Biden on classified documents

    STORY: “No regrets” -- that’s what U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday about his handling of classified documents found at his home and former office. "We immediately turned them over to the archives at the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets." Attorney General Merrick Garland last week named a special counsel to investigate the matter, after the classified material was found at Biden's Delaware home and a Washington, D.C., office he used before becoming president. The White House has largely been on the defensive since the initial revelations on Jan. 9 that the documents had been discovered. Biden was responding to media questions during a trip to inspect the storm damage in California. He sounded a note of annoyance that reporters were focusing on the document controversy instead. “What quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about, talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.” On his trip, Biden toured parts of the state worst hit by three weeks of deadly storms known as atmospheric rivers, which unleashed flooding and mudslides on a region long plagued by drought and wildfires. At Seacliff State Beach along the Santa Cruz coastline, he stressed the concerns of the role global heating played in worsening extreme weather events. "If anybody doubts that the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep during the last couple of years.”

  • There is not doubt about Iranian involvement in drone supply to Russia, says PGO

    Ukrainian prosecutors have no doubt that Iran is involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia, the head of the War Crimes Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov, said during on national television on Jan.21.

  • Unions press Biden administration to not change EV tax credit rules

    Major unions and public interest and environmental groups are urging President Joe Biden to reject efforts by the European Union and other foreign governments to revise U.S. electric vehicle tax incentives. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August restricts $7,500 consumer tax credits to North American-made EVs, but the U.S Treasury in December said consumers leasing vehicles assembled outside North America could benefit from the $7,500 commercial green vehicle tax credit. Foreign governments have been pressing the Biden administration to do more to expand credit eligibility.

  • This Modded Lincoln Town Car Is Confusing

    Is this the best worst car or the worst best car or something else?

  • Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Senegal

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday helped kick off a new rural electrification project in Senegal that will bring reliable power to 350,000 people, while supporting some 500 jobs in 14 U.S. states. Yellen traveled to the site of the project, led by Illinois-based engineering firm Weldy Lamont, as part of a three-country trip to Africa that aims to expand U.S.-African ties and address challenges such as climate change, food security and debt. The new project received technical assistance from the U.S. Power Africa initiative, capacity building through the U.S. Agency for Trade and Development, and a $102.5 million loan guarantee from the Export-Import Bank, Yellen said.

  • 10 Best Healthcare Stocks For the Long Term

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best healthcare stocks for the long term. You can skip this part and go to 5 Best Healthcare Stocks For the Long Term. The healthcare sector is one of those rare, evergreen areas of the industry that refuse to waver even when the entire […]

  • No. 11 Arizona hands No. 5 UCLA first Pac-12 loss in physical matchup

    No. 11 Arizona men's basketball beat No. 5 UCLA 58-52 in a physical contest. The Wildcats' defensive was a big reason they handed the Bruins their first Pac-12 loss and snap a 14-game win streak. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is now the fastest coach to reach 50 wins (57 games) in Pac-12 history and is now 3-0 vs. AP Top 5 teams since arriving in Tucson.

  • UCLA rally falls short at Arizona as Wildcats snap Bruins' 14-game win streak

    No. 5 UCLA couldn't overcome cold shooting during a loss at No. 11 Arizona on Saturday that snapped the Bruins' 14-game win streak.

  • ‘Wow’: Ex-RNC Spokesperson Shocks MSNBC Anchor With Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability

    Former GOP operative Tim Miller surprised Alex Wagner with his prediction for the 2024 presidential contest.

  • Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties

    "This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.

  • Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

  • A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.

    The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.

  • Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPatriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev

  • Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

    White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization. Kirby called Wagner "a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses".

  • Arizona will bus, fly migrants from state under new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs

    "It’s something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said, referring to border communities strained by the influx of migrants.

  • The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President Trump

    Former President Trump suffered yet another legal setback on Thursday, when a U.S. district judge ordered him and his lead attorney to pay almost $1 million in costs and fees to numerous defendants, including Hillary Clinton, after a Trump suit the judge found to be without merit. The stark finding appears to have had an instant…

  • Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

    Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The mov

  • Mobilized Russian soldiers sent to frontline without food, equipment, says Luhansk governor

    Russian conscripts are not provided food and equipment before being sent to the front lines in Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration reported on Telegram on Jan. 21.