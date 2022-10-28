Rishi Sunak could freeze foreign aid to balance Britain’s books

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is considering freezing Britain’s foreign aid budget for an extra two years in a bid to balance Britain’s books.

The amount the UK spends on international development is set at 0.5 per cent of national income, but it had been expected that this would revert to its usual level of 0.7 per cent in 2024-25.

However, officials are considering extending this by another two years to 2026/27 - saving £4 billion a year.

On Friday, Mr Sunak warned that “difficult decisions” would have to be made on public spending and tax increases, but pledged they would be taken with “fairness at the heart”.

Across government, ministers are planning to stick to existing spending plans until the present spending review ends in 2024-25 - although savings will still have to be made in departments, because inflation is much higher than expected.

Treasury sources said however that after this date, there is scope for deeper cuts.

The Telegraph understands that one option being considered is that for three years from 2024-25 to 2027-28, spending could be pegged to inflation - rather than rising by more than inflation, as the Office for Budget Responsibility had originally forecast.

Such a move would save £20 billion a year, but that could mean severe cuts to public services.

Treasury officials also said capital spending is likely to fall after 2024-25.

Any decision to extend the aid freeze will be very controversial.

It is enshrined in law that aid spending should amount to 0.7 per cent of GDP. But during the Covid crisis, this was temporarily lowered to 0.5 per cent to reflect the hit to the economy and the huge cost of furlough and other schemes.

Last year, when he was chancellor, Mr Sunak announced that aid spending would increase to 0.7 per cent again by 2024-25.

However, this decision could now be scrapped, with aid spending not returning to its normal level until 2026-27.

On Friday, Mr Sunak spoke about the difficult decisions he and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, face over the coming days before the Autumn Statement on Nov 17.

Speaking on a visit to a hospital in south London, the Prime Minister said: “The Chancellor has already said of course difficult decisions are going to have to be made and I'm going to sit down and work through those with him.

“But what I want everyone to know is that we need to do these things so that we can get our borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path.

“That's important because it means that we can get a grip of inflation if we do that. It means we can limit as best as possible the increase in interest rates, which is important.

“But as we do that, I want people to be reassured we will always do it with fairness at the heart, we will protect the most vulnerable and ensure that we can continue to grow the economy in the long run.”

Another idea being considered in the Treasury is to cancel the planned reduction in a surcharge on bank profits.

At present, this is set at eight per cent on top of the 19 per cent level of corporation tax, but it had been planned to be reduced to three per cent next year.

However, it could be kept at eight per cent - raising billions from the banks to help fund the financial black hole, which could be as high as £50 billion.

On Friday Alok Sharma, the government minister in charge of the Cop climate change summit, suggested he supported an extension of the windfall tax.

Mr Sunak is understood to be considering increasing the levy from its current 25 per cent, as well as extending it to renewable energy generators such as windfarms.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mr Sharma criticised firms such as Shell that benefited from huge profits since the war in Ukraine.

“These are excessive profits, and they have to be treated in the appropriate way when it comes to taxation,” he said.

"We ought to be going further and seeing what more can be done in terms of raising additional finance. So far, at least, the level of money raised is obviously not significant."

The comments come after it emerged that Shell avoided paying the levy despite a doubling of profits fuelled by soaring energy prices, only adding to calls for an extended windfall tax on companies amid a cost of living crisis.

"There really is an incentive for these companies to do more in terms of oil and gas,” said Mr Sharma.

“What we want them to do, if we are to meet our target of 100 per cent clean energy by 2035, is to accelerate the renewables rollout.”