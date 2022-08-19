Rishi Sunak 'could spring Brexit-style surprise' and beat Liz Truss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Maidment
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    British politician (born 1980)
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician (born 1975)
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visit Bhaktivedanta Manor in Watford to worship at the Hare Krishna Temple and celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami - Simon Walker
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visit Bhaktivedanta Manor in Watford to worship at the Hare Krishna Temple and celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami - Simon Walker

Rishi Sunak could still spring a Brexit-style surprise and win the Tory leadership contest, one of his leading supporters has said.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary and a backer of the former chancellor, said polls and pundits had been wrong about election and referendum results in the past and suggested that Mr Sunak could still secure an unexpected victory over Liz Truss.

Mr Shapps pointed specifically to the 2015 general election and the 2016 EU referendum as examples when predicted results have proven to be wrong.

Asked if it was time for Mr Sunak to throw in the towel in the contest, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “We will know who the new prime minister is in a little over two weeks.

“I don’t think it would be right for either side to not allow a formal vote to go ahead and if there is one thing we have learned from the last few years is, think of the 2015 election, I was party chairman at the time, everyone said we couldn’t win the election.

“I think the 2016 Brexit poll where everyone was pretty sure the country was about to vote for Remain.

“I think it would be a very good idea to wait for those who are voting in this contest to complete the vote. As I said, it is only just over a fortnight’s time we will know the answer to that.

“In the meantime many of us are working very hard to make sure that services are available this summer, it’s what I have been doing, I haven’t been away this summer, I have been looking after the transport system to make sure that people can get away on holiday, for example.”

Truss enjoys 32-point lead over Sunak

Polls ahead of the 2015 general election had suggested a hung Parliament was the most likely result but David Cameron and the Tories managed to secure a small majority.

A narrow victory for Remain was widely expected at the 2016 EU referendum but the nation ultimately voted by 52 per cent to 48 per cent for the UK to leave the bloc.

Ms Truss is viewed as the firm favourite in the Tory leadership contest which is due to conclude on September 5 when Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced.

A YouGov poll of Tory members published by Sky News yesterday suggested that the Foreign Secretary has a 32-point lead over Mr Sunak.

It found that 66 per cent of Conservative Party members are backing Ms Truss while 34 per cent are backing Mr Sunak.

Sir John Curtice, the polling expert, told The Times that Ms Truss “would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion” to lose the contest.

He said he would be “extraordinarily surprised” if the Foreign Secretary did not win.

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Truss says she is determined to deliver N. Ireland bill in full

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month, said on Wednesday she was determined to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol bill in full, even if it faced time-consuming opposition in parliament. The bill takes unilateral action -- effectively tearing up parts of the Brexit divorce deal -- to resolve a disagreement with the European Union over how to handle customs arrangements on goods travelling between Britain and Northern Ireland. Truss acknowledged that the bill, which has faced strong criticism from political opponents in Britain and from the EU, would take time to pass through parliament's upper chamber, where the government does not have a majority.

  • Britain should be wary of using Northern Ireland as a political football

    Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak don’t have a single new idea between them when it comes to Northern Ireland and Brexit.

  • Berlin police investigate Abbas' Holocaust comments

    Berlin police have opened a preliminary investigation against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his comments this week that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians. The remarks, during a news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sparked outrage in Germany, Israel and beyond. Police confirmed a report Friday by German daily Bild that Abbas was being investigated for possible incitement to hatred after receiving a formal criminal complaint.

  • House Democrats' campaign chief faces tough race of his own

    At a recent rally with union workers and other supporters in the downtown square of this small city on the banks of the Hudson River, New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney tried to remind Democrats of everything he thinks the party has accomplished. Democrats are “getting big stuff done,” Maloney said in an interview after the event. As the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Maloney is responsible for helping the party defy historic trends and maintain — or even expand — its majority in the House.

  • Russia Seen Using Ukraine Nuclear Plant as Shield for Troops

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is likely using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to shield its troops and equipment, undermining the safety of the plant’s operations, according to European intelligence officials.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAf

  • New Mexico’s Breaking Bad Statues Draw Ire of Republicans Already Fuzzy on Fact vs. Fiction

    People who think Donald Trump won the 2020 election accuse Albuquerque's mayor of "glorifying meth makers." New Mexico’s Breaking Bad Statues Draw Ire of Republicans Already Fuzzy on Fact vs. Fiction Wren Graves

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Atomic Plant Tactics; More US Aid Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is preparing $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, with an announcement possible as soon as Friday, Reuters reported. November’s G-20 meeting in Bali is shaping up as a showdown between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden

  • Letter to the editor: Rep. Bill Johnson crossed a line

    Writer chastises Rep. Bill Johnson over the lawmaker's statement about the FBI’s search at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

  • Kim’s Powerful Sister Slams South Korea’s ‘Stupid’ Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea’s president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,2

  • Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles

    Last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national for plotting to murder former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Deal critics in Congress who have long vowed to blow up any pact have ratcheted up their opposition to negotiations with a country whose leadership has refused to rescind the death threats against Rushdie or Bolton. Iran also vows to avenge the Trump administration’s 2020 assassination of a top Iranian general by killing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iran envoy Brian Hook, both of whom remain under 24/7 taxpayer-paid security protection.

  • How Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network is aiding the Ukrainian war effort

    Just after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Elon Musk said Starlink — the satellite internet network manufactured by his company SpaceX — was active in Ukraine.

  • Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault

    The man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday and was held without bail.

  • China's response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions

    China's response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was anything but subtle — dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy, and firing ballistic missiles into the waters nearby. The dust has still not settled, with Taiwan this week conducting drills of its own and Beijing announcing it has more maneuvers planned, but experts say a lot can already be gleaned from what China has done, and has not done, so far. China will also be drawing lessons on its own military capabilities from the exercises, which more closely resembled what an actual strike on the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory would look like, and from the American and Taiwanese response.

  • Prince Harry's Sweet Reaction to Kate Middleton Walking Down the Aisle at Her Wedding Is Going Viral

    Prince Harry had the cutest reaction to Kate Middleton walking down the aisle at the royal wedding, and said the nicest thing to Prince William.

  • US Futures Slide as Global Rate-Hike Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell with Treasuries after a chorus of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue rate hikes and traders raised tightening wagers for other major central banks.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's N

  • DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican's controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.

  • Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

    "Programs and officials would have been notified," former DOJ official David Laufman said of Trump's claim he declassified all the Mar-a-Lago docs.

  • Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot

    Sarah Palin's ex-husband's parents held a pre-Election Night party for her Republican challenger, Nick Begich III.

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers

    The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announces FL has “charged and is in the process of arresting 20 individuals … for voter fraud.”

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a presser in a courthouse to announce that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security, which began on July 1, has discovered 20 instance of voter fraud. DeSantis says the 20 individuals will be charged and arrested for their crimes. The state of Florida will continue to monitor voter fraud in the upcoming election as well as review the 2020 election results.