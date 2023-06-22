Rishi Sunak: I’d love to make tax cuts, but it’s irresponsible

The Prime Minister told his audience that further state intervention is 'not going to help anyone in the long run' - Kin Cheung/PA

Rishi Sunak has said cutting taxes now would be irresponsible and would not help anyone “in the long run” because of the state of the economy.

Mr Sunak argued all policies that involve more borrowing should set off “alarm bells” amid high inflation, rising mortgage repayments and the Bank of England raising interest rates for the 13th time in a row.

However, the Prime Minister also attempted to strike a positive note for the long-term during a PM Connect event as he told an audience in Kent: “I’m 100 per cent on it, it’s going to be okay.”

Asked by The Telegraph if there was still any chance of a major tax cut before the end of the year, Mr Sunak said: “Well, look, it goes back to what I said to all of you before. Would I love to cut your taxes tomorrow? Yeah, of course I would.

“I’m a Conservative politician. Who wouldn’t want to cut people’s taxes, right? Do you think if I thought that was a good thing to do, I wouldn’t have done it? Of course I would, right?

“But it goes back to what I was saying before. Borrowing lots of money to do things that sound great isn’t the responsible approach. It’s not going to help anyone in the long run.”

Warning that further state borrowing would “just put fuel on the fire of inflation”, he added: “Inflation is the tax. So if we can halve inflation and then get it down to 2 per cent over time, that is the biggest tax cut we could deliver.”

Mr Sunak pointed to the billions already spent on energy bill support and promised Downing Street will “stick to our plan” amid pressure from some Tory MPs to protect mortgage debtors from soaring rates. He has also faced separate calls for higher public sector pay settlements.

“Every time you hear from a politician or something else that means the Government would be borrowing more money, that should be setting off an alarm bell in your heads,” he said.

“If I did all those things, it might feel great for a day, for a week, for a month, and pretty quickly it will turn out to have been a really bad idea.”

Mr Sunak once more declined to say whether he supported the privileges committee report into Boris Johnson after missing Monday’s vote, but insisted it was right for people to be “held accountable for their actions”, adding: “That’s happened, he’s no longer a member of parliament.”

In separate remarks at The Times CEO Summit, Mr Sunak admitted his pledge to halve inflation by the end of 2023 had “clearly become harder” in the past two months “but it’s not impossible”.

On Thursday, Conservative MPs rounded on the Bank of England over its decision to increase interest rates yet again.

Sir John Redwood, a former head of the Number 10 policy unit under Margaret Thatcher, said: “The Bank made a big mistake in the year after Covid … I don’t know why the Bank couldn’t see the likely inflationary consequences of its own actions.”

Craig Mackinlay, the Tory MP for South Thanet, told The Telegraph he was “worried this will actually raise inflation, rather than reduce it” while Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, labelled the Bank’s approach “myopic”.

A former Cabinet minister added: “The Bank of England has got it wrong. They need to get interest rates down and thus take the pressure off inflation, especially wage inflation and mortgages, and grow the economy.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) accused the Bank of “risking economic slowdown across our small business community” as it called on ministers to raise the VAT threshold from £85,000 to £100,000 to “cushion some of the hardest blows” from inflation.

Martin McTague, the chairman of the FSB, said: “While higher interest rates are a tool to control inflation, the weight of escalating costs means consumers have less disposable income to circulate in the economy. When the money in their pockets is worth less, the upshot is reduced sales for businesses.

“Rising interest rates are not just numbers on a page, they are lived realities that influence consumer behaviour. The BoE should proceed with caution, mindful of these broad-ranging effects.”

YouGov polling conducted this week showed more than 80 per cent of voters currently believe Mr Sunak is failing on reducing inflation and cutting NHS waiting lists. Three-quarters (76 per cent) of survey respondents said he is doing badly on quickly removing asylum seekers who illegally arrive on small boats.

Lord Hammond, the former chancellor, suggested in an interview with LBC Radio that the Government should ease immigration rules to take the sting out of the mortgage crisis, but a spokesman for Mr Sunak dismissed this idea.

