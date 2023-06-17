Rishi Sunak eyes packaging tax U-turn after consumer cost concerns

The Prime Minister has announced a two-year delay to the Government’s ban on junk food buy-one-get-one-free deals - Brendan Smialowski/Getty

Rishi Sunak is preparing to delay a new tax on packaging after opposition from MPs and retailers over the costs it would add to household shopping bills.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are holding talks about pushing back the planned roll-out of the scheme to charge retailers and manufacturers for the cost of councils recycling their packaging.

It would be the second major government initiative to be delayed in recent days over concerns about its impact on consumer bills, amid soaring inflation and the prospect of a general election as soon as next spring.

The Prime Minister has announced a two-year delay to the Government’s ban on junk food buy-one-get-one-free deals, admitting that the policy would be “not fair” on shoppers during the cost of living crisis.

Would have added to consumer bills

Analysis by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) shows that, without the delays, planned government health and environmental interventions would have added up to £1,035 to consumer bills between now and the end of next year, based on the Government’s own figures.

Official analysis found that the ban on multi-buy deals on foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar, which had been due to come into effect this autumn, would have eliminated £634 worth of “giveaways” for the average household.

The Telegraph previously revealed that the separate packaging tax – formally called the extended producers responsibility (EPR) – would “most likely” increase household bills by £40 a year, or up to £48, according to an official assessment produced in February 2022, before soaring inflation that will have increased those figures even further.

But councils insist the scheme is necessary to cut packaging waste and protect the environment.

‘We cannot afford delays’

Linda Taylor, Conservative leader of Cornwall council and environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: “EPR is a transformative policy widely supported by partners in helping cut packaging waste, boosting recyclability, saving money, and protecting the environment. We cannot afford further delays.”

The levy was devised by Michael Gove during his time as environment secretary and billed as helping the UK to reduce waste and meet its net zero target, along with a separate scheme to introduce a returnable deposit system for the purchase of drinks bottles and cans.

Taken together, the schemes could increase household shopping bills by up to £140 per year, based on the British Retail Consortium’s estimate of an overall £4 billion cost.



Officials say the funds raised from retailers will go towards the operation and improvement of local council recycling services, with the fees acting as an incentive for firms to use less packaging.

But the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents major supermarkets, claims that many councils do not yet have the recycling facilities needed to put the money to its intended use and say it should be ring fenced.

‘Taxes will burden retailers’

Earlier this month, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “Over the next year or so a raft of new regulations and taxes will burden retailers – and ultimately consumers – with higher costs. Just as inflation looks to be turning a corner, these new policies put this at peril. The Government needs to look at these in turn, and consider whether to implement, postpone or scrap each one.”

The IEA’s calculations also included £37 per year expected to be added to consumer bills to fund the ECO4 home energy efficient upgrade scheme from next year, and the £118 cost of the planned hydrogen levy, which the government has also now indicated could be scrapped.

Matthew Lesh, IEA director of public policy, said: “Stealthy nanny state and net zero measures are set to push up bills across the board.

“These figures are likely a vicious underestimate of the additional costs to households imposed by government measures... Just as British households are tightening their belts and scrambling to make ends meet, the Government is adding fuel to the cost of living crisis.”

A spokesman for the food and environment department said: “As the Prime Minister has set out, growing the economy is an immediate priority for this government.

“Supporting businesses to grow is a crucial part of this – which is why we want to ensure a simple and effective system for our Extended Producer Responsibility scheme that benefits both businesses and consumers.

“We have been engaging closely with manufacturers, retailers, and packaging companies on the design of this scheme and on delivery plans.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.