Rishi Sunak to face down DUP and Tory rebels over Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak has vowed to face down Tory rebels and the DUP over his Brexit deal as Downing Street insisted there would be no changes to the agreement.

The DUP has announced that it will be voting against the deal, a decision likely to sway some Brexiteer Tories ahead of the vote on Wednesday.

However, in a show of defiance the Government announced that it had invited Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator, to London on Friday to formally sign the accord.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman insisted there was no chance of him seeking further changes to the agreement struck with Brussels to end the standoff over the Northern Ireland border.

He said the DUP party were “important partners in this” but added: “We remain confident that this is the best deal for Northern Ireland.

“Of course we wanted to give the DUP and other parties as much time as possible to consider the deal and come to a view. Equally, we need to provide certainty to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland, which is why we have started the process of votes.

“We want to answer any further questions they have and provide any necessary reassurance, and we stand ready to do that.”

The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs will publish a legal opinion on the deal on Tuesday, which will be highly critical of how it has been sold by ministers.

The DUP’s verdict is expected to influence Brexiteer Tories and has delivered a big blow to Downing Street’s hopes of avoiding a sizeable Commons rebellion on Wednesday.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP’s leader, said that while the agreement represented “real progress” it did not go far enough. He said the “Stormont brake”, on which MPs will vote on Wednesday, did “not deal with the fundamental issue, which is the imposition of EU law”.

Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s chief whip in Westminster, went further, accusing Downing Street of “misleading the public” over how good a deal it got.

The “Stormont brake” will mean new EU laws can be blocked from applying to Northern Ireland if 30 assembly members from two parties or more object. But the decision on whether to wield the veto will rest with Number 10, which may choose not to if it deems no new regulatory barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be created.

A legal paper drawn up by the ERG’s “star chamber”, led by Sir Bill Cash, a veteran eurosceptic MP, is set to conclude that the brake is unusable in practice.

Senior Tories told The Telegraph they will oppose the agreement on Wednesday, even though Labour’s support means it is guaranteed to pass.

Sir James Duddridge, a former trade minister, said he would “absolutely vote against” what he called a “betrayal of Brexit”, adding: “I’m not going to negotiate away my principles, nor is the Government going to be able to polish a little brown thing.

“It breaks Northern Ireland off from the United Kingdom and sets up a new regulatory environment around the EU. It’s just not acceptable and, to be frank, I don’t know how they thought it ever could be.”

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, suggested he would also oppose the “worrying agreement” in the Commons, saying: “The agreement looks as if it leaves too many EU laws applying to Northern Ireland, still places obstacles in the way of internal trade and does not allow us either a veto over laws nor a unilateral way out.”

But other sources said the Brexiteer wing of the Tory party was split, with many set to vote for the deal even though it fell short of what they wanted.

One ERG member said: “I think most people are saying this is a step forward, but it doesn't do what the abolition of the Protocol would have done. The only thing is, are we really going to get anything better?”

Another senior Tory Eurosceptic said members of the group were “genuinely torn” and many were reluctant to “divide the party” in the run-up to an election. “There will still be a small element of hardcore, but I think the size of the majority will probably be sufficient to make those numbers look irrelevant,” they added.

One former Cabinet minister also questioned whether Number 10 had deliberately timed the Brexit vote to coincide with Boris Johnson’s partygate evidence.

“Considering they’re trying to portray Boris as the ogre and the bad man, they’d be delighted to have him on the front pages any day,” said the former minister.