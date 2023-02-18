Rishi Sunak faces major Budget rebellion over tax hike

The intervention will heap pressure on the Prime Minister to reverse his plans for a six percentage point rise in corporation tax - Justin Tallis/ Reuters

Rishi Sunak is facing a major Budget rebellion over his corporation tax hike, The Telegraph can reveal.

Senior Conservative backbenchers, business chiefs and economists have urged the Prime Minister to “abandon” his flagship policy to raise the tax from 19 to 25 per cent.

A letter to Mr Sunak – which has been signed by the leaders of several influential groups of Tory MPs – urges him to “follow a growth agenda” and adopt a fresh approach that will encourage investment.

It is the first coordinated attack on Mr Sunak’s economic agenda from his own MPs since he entered Downing Street.

The intervention will heap pressure on the Prime Minister to reverse his plans for a six percentage point rise in corporation tax.

Signatories include Simon Clarke, chair of the Conservative Growth Group; Greg Smith, chair of Conservative Way Forward and the Free Market Forum; and Mark Francois, chair of the European Research Group.

It is also signed by Sir John Redwood, chair of the Thatcherite No Turning Back group; and Sir Jake Berry who founded the Northern Research Group.

“We are writing to urge you to reconsider the Government’s plans to increase corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in April this year,” they say.

“If the increase proceeds, potential new jobs and higher national output will be lost and your commendable ambition of transforming Britain into a ‘science superpower’ will be undermined. Levelling-up hopes will be hit hard.”

Although the MPs signed the letter in a personal capacity, the membership of the six factions totals some 150 Conservative MPs, raising the prospect of a growing rebellion.

The letter is also signed by leading business figures, including private equity tycoon Robert Agostinelli; hotelier Sir Rocco Forte; and Wetherspoons’ founder and chair Tim Martin.

They say that AstraZeneca’s snub to the UK over its £320 million drug factory is a “dispiriting blow” to the economy and a “harbinger of what may come”.

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca overlooked Britain for a new $400 million (£320 million) drug factory because of its “discouraging” tax regime.

Sir Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca had wanted to open a new plant in England, but switched to Ireland because of rising tax charges - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The drug titan chose Ireland over the UK for its new plant, amid growing frustration among pharmaceutical companies about soaring NHS levies on the industry.

Its chief executive Sir Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca had wanted to open a new state-of-the-art plant near its existing manufacturing sites in the North West of England, but instead switched to Ireland because of rising tax charges here in Britain.

The letter warns Mr Sunak that if his proposed corporation tax hike goes ahead, companies will have “less money available to expand their activities and create wealth for the good of the country”.

It added: “Many, like AstraZeneca, will relocate future investment beyond our shores. Fewer will seek to establish themselves here.

“For those companies that do remain – many of them small- and medium-sized businesses – increasing corporation tax by about a quarter will seriously impact their operations.”

Earlier this month, former prime minister Liz Truss made her first remarks since leaving Downing Street. In her 4,000-word essay for The Telegraph, she singled out Mr Sunak’s corporation tax hike for criticism, branding the policy “economically detrimental”.

And, last week, George Osborne said Mr Hunt should cut business taxes at next month’s Budget to boost the economy.

The former chancellor warned that a historically high burden on industry risked putting companies off investing in Britain. He also referenced the AstraZeneca decision.

Former chancellor George Osborne has warned that a historically high burden on industry risked putting companies off investing in Britain - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Meanwhile, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said that Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are “doing a good job” at trying to stabilise the markets.

But he added during an interview with TalkTV: “I’ve always been very clear about the fact I don’t think you get to prosperity through high taxes. When you put taxes up there’s always a risk that people who generate wealth decide to up sticks and go somewhere else.”

The letter to Mr Sunak, organised by the Centre for Brexit Policy, concludes by saying: “We strongly urge you to abandon your plans to increase corporation tax and instead follow a growth agenda that will make Britain a better place for companies to do business and encourage inward investment.”

A poll published last week showed more people are now in favour of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt cutting taxes than increasing them or keeping them as they are.

A survey carried out for GB News by People Polling found 32 per cent of the general public and four in 10 Tory voters want the burden reduced. In contrast, 16 per cent said they should be put up and 14 per cent that they were already at the right level.

A government spokesperson said: “Growing the economy is one of the Prime Minister’s top priorities.

“To promote long term-growth it’s vital we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and reduce debt.

“From April our corporation tax rate will still be the lowest in the G7, keeping the UK internationally competitive, and businesses with profits below £250,000 will be protected from the full rate rise, with 70 per cent of UK companies not facing any increase at all.”