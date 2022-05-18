Rishi Sunak faces Tory mutiny over tax cuts as two Cabinet colleagues call for action

Rishi Sunak - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Cabinet ministers publicly pressed Rishi Sunak to lower taxes on Wednesday as the Chancellor used a speech to promise a tax cut for businesses in the autumn.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, both argued for new reductions in tax as they discussed the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Truss called for a “low tax economy” in a BBC Radio 4 Today programme interview in which she initially prevaricated when asked if she backed the Government’s National Insurance rise.

Mr Jack told ITV News Border’s politics program: “What more I’d like to see done is a further tax cut because that’s how you get money into people’s pockets.”

The public interventions hint at the strength of support for tax cuts in Cabinet as Mr Sunak juggles with the competing demands of soaring inflation and stuttering economic growth.

The Chancellor used a speech at a Confederation of British Industry (CBI) event to indicate business tax cuts are coming in his autumn Budget – but made no such promise for personal taxes.

The clamour for early intervention continues to build, including on the Conservative benches, with one Tory saying a cost of living “tsunami” is coming.

Mr Sunak told the CBI on Wednesday night: “In the Autumn Budget we will cut your taxes ... that is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.”

The Telegraph has learned that a key element of Mr Sunak’s flagship package of support for rising energy prices is facing sharp criticism from government figures working on it.

Mr Sunak announced earlier in the year that all households would be eligible for £200 off their energy bills, to be paid back in £40 installments over future years. It is called the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

But the policy is seen as highly complicated and difficult to implement by government figures familiar with its development, given it is being created from scratch after orders from the Treasury.

Some Tory MPs have been lobbying against the scheme, arguing that some constituents have said they do not want a “loan” – the way Labour has branded the policy – but permanent financial help with energy bills.

A senior Treasury source rejected the criticisms on Wednesday night and dismissed claims that the scheme – due to come into force this autumn – could be abandoned.

Ms Truss, who was one of only a handful of Cabinet ministers to privately oppose the National Insurance rise when it was proposed, indicated her opposition to a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in broadcast interviews on Wednesday.

She told Today: “We’ve been successful at attracting business investment so far. We need to do more and what we know is a low-tax economy helps deliver that business investment, helps deliver those jobs.”