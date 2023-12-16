Rishi Sunak Is Falling Short on His Five Pledges to British Voters

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak began 2023 asking UK voters to judge him by five pledges. As the year ends, the prime minister can only claim victory on one, leaving him an uphill battle to deliver ahead of a general election due within 14 months.

Sunak’s promises — made Jan. 4 in east London — were to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce the national debt, shrink National Health Service waiting lists and stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. In a speech low on specifics, he told the public: “I fully expect you to hold my government and I to account on delivering those goals.”

Almost a year later, and with Sunak’s Conservatives languishing over 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party in national polls, only the inflation target has been met. On the promise that mattered most to voters when it was made — cutting health care waiting lists — the prime minister has headed in the wrong direction.

In January, 42% of Britons said the state of the NHS was the most important issue facing the country, according to Ipsos. Some 37% cited the economy, 36% mentioned inflation and 15% were concerned about immigration. While economic concerns have since overtaken health care, the parlous state of public services is nevertheless likely to be an electoral dragnet for the Tories.

Sunak’s goals were never intended to all be met this year, but if he’s unable to deliver in coming months, the electorate looks increasingly like complying with his instruction to hold him to account: by installing Labour leader Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street.

Here’s Sunak’s delivery record so far:

NHS Waiting Lists: Near Record

What he said: “NHS waiting lists will fall.”

NHS England data shows waiting lists for treatment totaled 7.71 million at the end of October. While that’s slightly down from September’s record of 7.77 million, it’s up about half a million from when Sunak made his pledge.

The prime minister has sought to blame industrial action by doctors and nurses for the failure to cut waiting lists, telling reporters this week: “It’s hard to get the backlogs down when people are on strike.”

With junior doctors set to strike again this month and for a record six consecutive days in January, Sunak faces a stern test to deliver on the NHS pledge before an election, when dissatisfaction with the state of public services after 13 years of Conservative governments will likely become a key factor.

Stopping the Boats: Not Stopped

What he said: “We will pass new laws to stop the boats.”

Sunak chose to make stopping the flow of asylum seekers crossing the English channel one of his flagship policies, after more than 45,000 made the voyage last year.

He initially couched the promise as passing new laws — which he has achieved. But Downing Street shortened the promise to a pithy “stop the boats,” something the government has manifestly failed to do, with about 29,000 migrants crossing to UK shores this year. Ministers have conceded that the government will not have kept its promise until all the boats have stopped.

Furthermore, Sunak’s plan to create a deterrent by deporting migrants to Rwanda has so far failed, with the UK’s top court ruling it unlawful on human rights grounds. Further legislation designed to circumvent that ruling is working its way through Parliament, but it threatens to split his party.

Halving Inflation: Success

What he said: “We will halve inflation this year.”

When Sunak made the pledge, inflation was 10.7%. It’s now 4.6% and the Bank of England forecasts it will end the year even lower. Sunak has already declared victory on what was his top economic priority.

But his success is really the BOE’s, and meeting it hasn’t been pain-free. Interest rates were 3.5% at the start of 2023 and are now at a 15-year high of 5.25%, a pace of increase that’s hit mortgage-holders hard. Moreover, inflation remains at more than double the official 2% target and underlying domestic measures suggest it remains a threat.

Growth: Flat-Lining

What he said: “We will grow the economy.”

When Sunak made his pledge, the latest data showed the economy was shrinking and was still 0.8% smaller than before the pandemic. Both the Office for Budget Responsibility and the BOE were predicting lengthy recessions but the OBR expected growth in the final months of 2023, a forecast Sunak turned into a commitment.

Events turned out very different. The economy has been more resilient and revisions to past data showed the post-pandemic recovery was stronger than thought. However, the economy has flat-lined since last year, with minimal growth. The latest monthly data showed a surprise 0.3% contraction in October, and the 0% quarterly growth in the three months to September could be revised down at the next estimate on Dec 22.

On an annual basis, Sunak will be able to declare success on growth, as he did Thursday. “We have defied the skeptics thanks to our management of the economy,” he said. Compared with October 2022, the economy is 0.3% larger. But on a quarterly or monthly basis, the economy is now either shrinking or stagnating.

Debt: On Track

What he said: “We will make sure our national debt is falling.”

This was the most ambiguous pledge, given the government looks at debt over a medium-term horizon.

Total debt has grown to 97.8% of Gross Domestic Product from 94.8% in January. The OBR forecasts it will fall to 94.1% by 2028-29. Excluding Bank of England liabilities — the measure the government uses for its fiscal rules — debt has grown to 88.6% from 84%. It’s forecast to rise to 93.2% in 2026-27 before dipping to 92.8% in 2028-29 — just delivering on Sunak’s promise.

But the context is less gratifying because the projections assume austerity in public services outside health, education and defense, a plan think tanks have described as “implausible,” and the highest tax burden since World War II.

