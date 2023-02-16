Rishi Sunak flies in to hold last-ditch Brexit push

Ben Riley-Smith
Rishi Sunak - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Rishi Sunak will on Friday attempt to convince the DUP to back his Brexit deal, kick-starting 48 hours of intense diplomacy to sign off an agreement.

The Prime Minister flew to Northern Ireland on Thursday ahead of face-to-face talks with political parties to sell changes secured from Brussels to the province’s trading terms.

Mr Sunak will travel to Munich for a security conference on Saturday, where he is hoping to see the leaders of France, Germany and the European Commission to secure their buy-in. He is expected to brief his Cabinet on the deal and announce it in Parliament on Tuesday, according to multiple UK sources.

However, in a sign of the scale of the challenge he faces, the DUP issued a fresh warning that it would refuse to return to power-sharing with Sinn Fein if the deal fell short of its demands.

Unionists object to the number of checks carried out on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which creates trade barriers within the UK, and the continued role of the European Court of Justice in the province.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “While talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market.

“The Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process.”

The personal engagement from Mr Sunak follows days of Downing Street attempting to keep progress on the deal secret.

He is hoping the changes he has secured to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is designed to avoid the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland, will convince the DUP to return to power-sharing in Stormont, be backed by EU leaders and not trigger a Tory backbench revolt.

However, a fresh warning was issued by the DUP, Northern Ireland’s biggest Unionist party and a fierce critic of the protocol.

Lord Dodds, the DUP leader in the House of Lords, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: “If Sunak comes forward with the outcome that solves the problem, great. If he doesn’t, we will not be going back into the government of Northern Ireland. So it’s up to him, without question. I have no expectations either way. I just want to see the result.”

He said that on the current trading terms, Northern Ireland was “basically colonised” by the EU and warned: “If the protocol is still there, there can’t be government in which we participate.”

There had been nervousness in corners of Whitehall about Downing Street’s lack of public engagement with the DUP as Mr Sunak went through details of the deal this week. Sammy Wilson, the DUP Westminster chief whip, appeared to warn that his party needed to be kept in the loop, saying: “The DUP have not seen any details regarding the deal.”

But there is confidence on the UK side that the negotiated package meets the DUP’s seven red lines for support – an argument Mr Sunak is expected to make on Friday.

“The DUP needs a win right now,” said one UK source familiar with the details of the deal. “This is a win. They should take it.”

The DUP’s position is complicated by the politics in Northern Ireland, with the party taking a hit at the last Stormont elections as splinter Unionist parties took a tougher stance on the protocol.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph revealed that Mr Sunak was expected to publish his Brexit deal this month and outlined the shape of the agreements reached in Brussels talks.

The package involves changing elements of the protocol deal struck by Boris Johnson, which dictated the terms of trade in Northern Ireland when the UK left the EU.

In order to keep the Irish land border open, it had been agreed that goods travelling from the mainland UK into Northern Ireland would undergo customs checks – a reality that infuriated Unionists.

Mr Johnson soured on the deal, eventually vowing to change the terms unilaterally unless Brussels negotiated a new one, with that position carried on by Liz Truss and then Mr Sunak.

At the heart of the negotiated deal is a system of “red” and “green” lanes that allow goods travelling only into Northern Ireland and not then on to Ireland to face no customs checks.

Another critical element is the role of the European Court of Justice on issues of EU law arising in Northern Ireland, something being closely watched by hardline Tory Eurosceptics.

The chance of securing enough votes to pass any legal changes needed in the House of Commons looks high, given that Sir Keir Starmer has pledged Labour support for a deal.

But party management would be complicated by a major Tory rebellion on the terms. The stance of Mr Johnson, who publicly opposed Theresa May’s Brexit deal and rallied critics, is being watched.

Mr Sunak is joined on his trip to Northern Ireland by Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, whose prominent past Euroscepticism could help keep Tory MPs on side.

Meanwhile James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is in Brussels on Friday to sign off the deal with Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator.

The EU ambassadors for the 27 member states were summoned to a meeting about the deal in Brussels to be held on Friday – another sign that an agreement is expected soon.

Mr Sunak is expected to see Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, at the Munich security conference this weekend.

The gathering is expected to be dominated by how to help Ukraine counter the Russian invasion, but face-to-face talks will also provide a chance to discuss Brexit. There had been attempts to arrange for Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen to talk on the phone on Thursday, but the timings did not match in their respective diaries.

The Government has been keen to secure a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol by the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April and a potential visit by Joe Biden, the US president, in April.

