Rishi Sunak Given Budget Boost as U.K. Borrowing £26 Billion Below Forecast

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was handed a major boost before Wednesday’s Spring Statement, as data showed the budget deficit was running 26 billion pounds ($34 billion) below official forecasts in the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

The undershoot, which may rise even further when full-year figures are published next month, gives Sunak some extra space to address the nation’s deepening cost of living crisis during tomorrow’s fiscal update.

Sunak is under pressure to act as households and firms face soaring food and energy bills, exacerbated by the war in the Ukraine, as well as a tax rise that kicks in within days.

However, responding to the latest figures, he stressed caution. Sunak has pledged to restore order to the government finances after borrowing surged during the pandemic to levels not seen since World War II.

“The ongoing uncertainty caused by global shocks means it’s more important than ever to take a responsible approach to the public finances,” he said. “With inflation and interest rates still on the rise, it’s crucial that we don’t allow debt to spiral and burden future generations with further debt.”

The spike in inflation that’s hurting consumers is threatening to undermine the public finances. Around a quarter of government debt is tied to RPI measure of inflation, which has surged to a three-decade high.

The jump left debt-interest costs totaling 67 billion pounds between April and February -- 29.5 billion pounds higher -- or 80% -- than the same period a year earlier and well above the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

A significant further hit is likely in the coming fiscal year, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned last month that the surge in prices will add 23 billion pounds to the cost of servicing Britain’s national debt across this year and next.

For now though, the picture is rosier. While February borrowing figures came in higher than expected, at 13.1 billion pounds, there were large downward revisions to previous months.

That left the total for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year at 138.4 billion pounds, less than the 164.4 billion pounds the OBR forecast in October.

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, said borrowing was now “set to be around 30 billion pounds lower” for the full year. The OBR, which had predicted a shortfall of 183 billion pounds for 2021-22, will reveal its new forecasts alongside Sunak’s statement on Wednesday.

