Rishi Sunak hints benefits could be cut in real terms next year

Rishi Sunak has suggested that benefits could be cut in real terms next year as he eyes money-saving measures to free up cash for tax cuts.

The Prime Minister refused to rule out increasing handouts by less than inflation and pointed to the help he has provided families with paying their energy bills.

His remarks come after it emerged that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is looking at severing the usual link between welfare payments and rising prices.

Benefits are uprated every April, with the amount they go up by usually determined based on the inflation figure from the previous September.

The Treasury is expecting inflation to remain high this month because of a “blip” as a result of a hike in fuel prices, but says it will then fall sharply.

As a result, Mr Hunt is looking at options including using the number from a month at the start of next year instead, which could save billions of pounds.

Asked at the G20 Summit in New Delhi about the suggestions, Mr Sunak said he could not “speculate” about what will be in the Autumn Statement.

“There is an annual statutory process, a legal process, that we work through every year to do benefits uprating and a whole host of other things,” he said.

“But for people who are in that situation today who I know are struggling with the cost of living, I just want to reassure them about the support that the Government is putting in place.”

The Prime Minister said the Government had provided all families with around £1,500 of support to help them pay their energy bills over the past year.

He added that people on benefits had received an extra £900 to get them through the cost of living crisis, while pensioners received the winter fuel payment.

“People should be reassured that that extra support is there for the most vulnerable in our society at a time which I know is difficult and that’s why we have to bring inflation down,” he said.

“That’s why my first in my five priorities is to halve inflation. That is the best way to help everyone with the cost of living.”

Any decision to cut benefits in real terms would likely face a backlash from Tory MPs and could also anger members of Mr Sunak’s own top team.

Liz Truss planned to make a similar move when she was the prime minister last autumn but came up against strong opposition within the party.

Reducing welfare payments while green lighting pension rises by September’s inflation figure would also be controversial with backbenchers.

Last month Mr Sunak insisted that the Government would keep the triple lock next year, which will cost the Treasury an estimated £10 billion.

