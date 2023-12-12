Rishi Sunak’s hope has become Keir Starmer’s fear

The Rwanda policy lives to fight another day. Of course, it may end up losing that fight eventually, either in the Commons or the Lords, or even in the courts again. But for now, the Prime Minister can enjoy at least a little festive good cheer.

That is in no small part down to the new immigration minister, Michael Tomlinson, who wound up for the government on the Second Reading debate of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill. He was confident to the point of swagger, which was unusual given the chaotic political context of the last couple of days. He dealt with interventions from across the House, many from his own side, with a level of detail that was impressive, and a degree of patience and courtesy that was, in the circumstances, highly advisable.

In the run-up to tonight’s crunch vote, Rishi Sunak’s situation felt similar to that of his predecessor, John Major, embattled by opponents on both Left and Right, unable to please both so ending up pleasing neither. Still, this last throw of the dice – if that’s what it is – has at least a slim chance of success. Despite Labour’s repeated assertion that the policy of sending asylum seekers to the east African country is unworkable, there must be at least a shade of a nagging doubt among shadow cabinet members that the policy, if enacted before the general election, might have the desired effect of halting the flow of small boats across the channel from France.

That is Rishi Sunak’s hope as much as it is Keir Starmer’s fear; the issue has become totemic in politics and it is simply no longer plausible to claim that Rwanda is simply one of a series of changes facing the government. It is the challenge. A failure to win tonight’s vote on the Bill’s Second Reading would not have meant a snap general election (much to the disappointment of the media pack). But it would have disastrously compromised Sunak’s leadership, to the point where a potential challenge by Conservative MPs would have made little or no difference to the party’s electoral prospects.

Tonight the Prime Minister’s colleagues have chosen to give the Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt, and to give themselves a breathing space as well as – who knows? – a small chance of regaining the political agenda in the New Year.

The next round in the fight over Rwanda will take place, once again, on the green benches of the Commons. After that, assuming the bill, as amended, gets a Third Reading, it heads down the corridor to the House of Lords, where opposition will be more polite but just as fierce.

The Prime Minister should try to enjoy his Christmas break. The early months of any election year are never relaxed, but the arguments over the Rwanda policy in 2024 could make December 2023 look like an oasis of peaceful calm for ministers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.