Rishi Sunak 'increasingly concerned' about Iran's behaviour as he lists foreign threats

1
Dominic Penna
·6 min read
Rishi Sunak making his first appearance before the liaison committee - PRU/AFP via Getty Images
Rishi Sunak making his first appearance before the liaison committee - PRU/AFP via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has said he is “increasingly concerned” about Iran’s behaviour and suggested it could become one of the UK’s biggest foreign policy threats in the coming months.

He cited Iran’s nuclear programme and their “destabilising” impact on the region, as well as the treatment of their own citizens.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during his first appearance before the liaison committee, which is made up of select committee chairs.

He told MPs: "Whilst Russia and Ukraine remain our number one foreign policy challenge as we go into the new year, I am increasingly concerned about Iran's behaviour, the treatment of their citizens, what they're doing in the region which is destabilising, and indeed the nuclear programme. So I think it is something we will need to spend an increasing amount of time on as we go forward."

Britain has unleashed a wave of sanctions on Iran in response to its brutal crackdown on the protests that erupted after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle during a march in Iran - UGC/AFP via Getty Images
An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle during a march in Iran - UGC/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Sunak said the protests in Iran "send a very clear message that the Iranian people aren't satisfied" with their government.

He described the treatment of demonstrators as "abhorrent" and highlighted the sanctions that the UK has dished out to dozens of connected individuals, including the morality police.

On Tuesday Joe Biden was caught on camera admitting that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead", in a clear sign that Washington has privately abandoned hopes of restoring the pact.

In a short video, which was filmed at an election event on November 4 but only released on Tuesday, Mr Biden is asked by an unidentified woman to announce that the nuclear deal is dead.

Fuel duty

Elsewhere during the liaison committee hearing, Mr Sunak left the door open to a 12p fuel duty rise in next year’s Spring Budget.

He was asked if he would stop Jeremy Hunt, his Chancellor, introducing a proposed increase of 23 per cent that was pencilled into government forecasts last month.

Mr Sunak replied: "Having previously had his job, I always preferred it when the Prime Minister made absolutely no comment about future tax policy, and so I will very much adhere to that."

Harriett Baldwin, the chairman of the Treasury committee, noted this would amount to £6 billion a year during a cost-of-living crisis, telling him: "Surely you're not going to let the Chancellor get away with 12 pence a litre more on fuel."

But Mr Sunak said he would let Mr Hunt make the decisions and "announce them in the normal way", adding: "Whether I was chancellor or as Prime Minister, I would say exactly the same thing - tax decisions are those made by the chancellor in fiscal events."

Rishi Sunak was asked if he would stop Jeremy Hunt, his Chancellor, introducing a proposed fuel duty rise - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Rishi Sunak was asked if he would stop Jeremy Hunt, his Chancellor, introducing a proposed fuel duty rise - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The issue has been divisive among Tory MPs, some of whom have heaped pressure on ministers to make a firm commitment to a fuel duty cut.

Last month, former home secretary Priti Patel and 22 fellow backbench MPs wrote to Jeremy Hunt urging him to slash fuel duty or at least commit to freezing it until the end of this parliament.

They demanded an assurance that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel.

On Tuesday night Craig Mackinlay told The Telegraph: "I would recommend that both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor knock any ideas about a fuel duty rise at the next Budget completely on the head right here and right now.

"Long-suffering motorists have had a dreadful year with fuel prices, and whilst I would always recommend a fuel duty cut, maintaining current levels of fuel duty must be a political imperative."

Education

Mr Sunak said a push to ensure that more young people studied mathematics up until the age of 18 would be a "main focus" of his education policy.

Mr Sunak said Britain was "an outlier country in the kind of lack of maths study after 16 compared to almost everyone else".

He also noted relatively low levels of numeracy among young adults and especially versus other Oecd countries.

"Considering how important that is for people's opportunities in life and their ability to have good jobs, I think it's worth us looking at that and seeing whether we've got things as we would like them if we were really focused on making sure our children and our grandchildren have a fantastic future ahead of them."

The Prime Minister appeared to have slightly narrowed his focus since the Tory leadership campaign in the summer, in which he vowed to introduce a "British baccalaureate" aimed at stopping 16-year-old secondary school leavers from dropping both maths and English when they entered further education.

He warned allowing people not to take the subjects at A-level would "hold us back if our youngsters don't have those skills".

Immigration

Mr Sunak failed to put a number on how many people he expected the Government to deport to Rwanda by 2023.

"I think we expect further legal challenge, we'll continue to pursue that as necessary and it's one of the many things we want to pursue," he said.

A Boeing 767 at the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, preparing to take a number of asylum-seekers to Rwanda - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
A Boeing 767 at the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, preparing to take a number of asylum-seekers to Rwanda - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour chair of the home affairs select committee, noted the Rwandan government had used a figure of around 200, to which the Prime Minister responded: "We haven't commented on what is a commercial contract and rightly so.

"But what we're keen to do is have a system we move to which is if someone comes illegally, they don't have the right to stay and we have the right to remove them.”

Mr Sunak also declined to state how many small boat Channel crossings he expected there to be in 2023, saying it "would not be possible for me to put a precise number on it".

Net zero

Mr Sunak confirmed he will use the festive period to review the Government's net zero strategy after a High Court ruling earlier this year found it was unlawful.

In July, the High Court ruled that the current plans failed to show how the UK would meet its legally-binding carbon budgets and ordered the strategy to be reissued by the end of March next year.

Pressed for confirmation he was making progress on this, Mr Sunak said: "I'll be doing that over the Christmas holidays as we intend to obviously respond to the High Court demand and indeed Chris Skidmore's net zero review. I'd like to do those ideally together and I'm going over exactly that over the Christmas period."

Recommended Stories

  • Djibouti country profile

    Provides an overview of Djibouti, including key events and facts.

  • Do You Believe National Vision Holdings (EYE) Can Deliver Better Returns for a Long Term?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • Will Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) be Able to Continue its Strong Growth?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • 2 Auto Stocks Up More Than 25% YTD That Still Have Room to Run

    Read on to know what's driving CAAS and GPC's run on the bourses and why the rally still has legs.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Says Russia and Iran Becoming Full Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s shipments of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine is transforming relations between Tehran and Moscow into a “full fledged defense partnership,” the US State Department said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsRussian Gas Flows

  • Biden, in newly released Nov. 4 video, says Iran nuclear deal 'dead'

    President Biden called the Iran nuclear deal "dead" in conversation with a group of activists on Nov. 4, according to newly surfaced footage on Twitter.

  • Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom

    A day after negotiators reached a landmark biodiversity agreement, the pressure was already growing on countries, business leaders and the environmental community to deliver on its ambitious promises to protect the planet — and not repeat the failures of past deals. Delegates expressed optimism Tuesday in Montreal that this time will be different, mostly due to greater financing provisions in the global biodiversity framework and stronger language around reporting, measuring and verifying progress by nations. “We've seen unprecedented mobilization for biodiversity protection," Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said at the closing press conference of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference.

  • New-car prices remain historically high. Here's how to score a year-end deal this December

    New car prices remain high, but you might be able to find year-end deals if you know where to look.

  • Bank of England unveils first notes featuring King Charles

    The Bank of England unveiled its first bank notes featuring King Charles on Tuesday, which will enter into circulation from the middle of 2024 to gradually replace those featuring his mother Queen Elizabeth. Charles became king in September following Queen Elizabeth's death after 70 years on the throne. The new five, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes' see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs.

  • Colts sign Jordan Wilkins to active roster, put Jonathan Taylor on IR

    The Colts officially ended running back Jonathan Taylor‘s season on Tuesday. Taylor was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in last Saturday’s loss to the Vikings and he will not be eligible to return to action before the regular season is over. Taylor also missed time with an ankle injury earlier this year [more]

  • Kipyokei loses Boston Marathon title as more Kenyans banned for doping

    Last year's Boston Marathon winner Diana Chemtai Kipyokei has been disqualified from the race after becoming the latest Kenyan athlete to be sanctioned for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday.

  • Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules

    Suspense mounted at the U.S. border with Mexico on Tuesday about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers as the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve — though it could be brief — as they push to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers. In a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court, they argued that an increased numbers of migrants would take a toll on public services such as law enforcement and health care and warned of an “unprecedented calamity” at the southern border.

  • Stephen Colbert’s Weekly Message to Embattled CNN Boss and Former Colbert Producer Chris Licht: ‘I Told You So’

    "The Late Show" host warned his producer not to take the job running the cable news network

  • Biden to travel to Mexico in January for meeting with AMLO amid migrant crisis

    President Joe Biden's announced visit comes amid a surge in migrants that has taxed border communities and as the U.S. weighs lifting Title 42.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Will Congress release Trump's tax returns? House panel discussing - live updates

    The House Ways and Means Committee got copies of Donald Trump's tax returns from the Treasury Department a few weeks ago after a long legal battle.

  • Money with images of King Charles III are unveiled

    England is adjusting to King Charles III's reign.

  • Lula, Putin talk on 'strategic' Brazil-Russia relations

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who made an official trip to Moscow in February, just days before the start of the war in Ukraine. Lula, who plans to visit the United States and China early in his term, has tried to highlight that Brazil is "back" on the world stage since he won an election in October.

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographer to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began

    Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene And Lauren Boebert Get Personal In Very Public Spat

    The extremist congresswoman from Georgia accused her Colorado counterpart of "high school drama."