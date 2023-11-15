Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt plan to cut inheritance tax at Autumn Statement

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been discussing reducing the inheritance tax, which currently at 40 per cent - SIMON DAWSON/NO 10 DOWNING STREET

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have drawn up plans to cut inheritance tax at next week’s Autumn Statement, The Telegraph understands.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have discussed cutting the rate from 40 per cent after months of publicly downplaying expectations.

Treasury officials have concluded the move would not be inflationary, meaning it passes a critical test that Mr Hunt has set for tax cuts this autumn.

This evening it has been confirmed that Mr Sunak has delivered his promise to halve inflation this year, one of five priorities announced in a speech in January.

Reducing the inheritance tax rate would be welcomed by Tory backbenchers who have been lobbying for cuts to kick-start economic growth, with some threatening not to vote for the Autumn Statement if it raises taxes.

A source familiar with discussions said the policy was now “likely” to be announced on Nov 22 rather than delayed to the Budget next spring.

Mr Hunt could cut taxes by £10bn

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt will confirm what is in the Autumn Statement when they receive final figures from the Office of Budget Responsibility, which will reveal how much money the Treasury has to spend.

Economists at JP Morgan said that Mr Hunt has enough room to cut taxes by as much as £10 billion.

The Telegraph has been campaigning to abolish inheritance tax, which critics often dub the tax the “least popular in Britain” and argue it amounts to taxing income twice.

Earlier this year more than 50 Conservative MPs joined this newspaper in demanding that Mr Sunak scrap the “morally wrong” tax.

Current rate of 40pc could be reduced

Inheritance tax is charged on the part of someone’s estate which is above the tax-free threshold, which is currently £325,000.

That can increase to £500,000 if a person gives away their home to their children or grandchildren. A home can be passed to a spouse without paying inheritance tax.

The current inheritance tax rate is 40 per cent. Cutting that by 10 percentage points would cost a few billion pounds, which is potentially affordable with the money Mr Hunt has spare while still hitting his target of debt falling within five years.

The move would be touted by Mr Sunak as proof that he wants to lower taxes and framed as a result of his careful management of the public finances since entering Number 10 last October.

The Office for National Statistics has said that inflation in the year to October was 4.6 per cent, down from 10.7 per cent in the year to January.

Mr Sunak ‘shares ambition to cut taxes for working people’

Mr Sunak insisted he wanted to continue reducing inflation, saying: “While it is welcome news that prices are no longer rising as quickly, we know many people are continuing to struggle, which is why we must stay the course to continue to get inflation all the way back down to 2 per cent.”

Later in the House of Commons he stressed he wanted to cut taxes as the economy improves, when challenged by a Tory MP to reduce higher income tax bands.

Mr Sunak said he “absolutely” shared the “ambition to cut taxes for working people”, adding: “As we stabilise the economy that’s something that both the Chancellor and I are keen to deliver.”

Scrapping inheritance tax unlikely

The full scrapping of inheritance tax is said not to be on the table for the Autumn Statement given its cost, with the move being considered for next spring instead.

The Labour Party would be likely to criticise slashing inheritance tax, as they have opposed such proposals in the past. Just four per cent of estates paid inheritance tax in 2021, according to HMRC.

But the Tories could then challenge Labour to say whether they would reverse the policy or not, deploying “tax bombshell” attacks if Sir Keir Starmer promises to reinstate the original rate.

A Treasury spokesman declined to comment on tax speculation.

