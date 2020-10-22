Politics latest news: Christmas at risk without urgent circuit breaker, says Labour

Anneliese Dodds said that the three-tiered system created a 'drawn out' crisis - Getty

Christmas could be at risk unless the Government implements a short-term national lockdown, Labour has suggested.

Anneliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, told BBC that not deploying a circuit breaker now would have an "enormous economic cost" running up to Christmas, with people "changing their consumption behaviour" because they were put off going into towns and city centres.

"The tier system so far has not worked to reduce infections," she added. "What we are looking at unfortunately - given the Government doesn't seem to be willing to shift on this when half-term holidays are coming up - what we are looking up to Christmas is an increasingly difficult situation in lots of parts of the country."

The three-tiered system created a crisis that was "drawn out and spread across the country" resulting in "many fewer people going out to buy things", she added.

Wales' firebreak is the best prospect the nation has at ensuring people can have "company at Christmas", the health minister Vaughan Gething said this morning.

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, told the Today programme it was now a "common endeavour" to keep Christmas as close to normal as possible.

Yesterday Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, claimed that there was no chance of a “normal” Christmas. Prof Leitch told BBC Scotland that while it was too early to say for sure what would happen at Christmas, Scots should “get their digital Christmas ready”

08:19 AM

08:08 AM

"We were bombed in the Blitz and we didn’t give in. We shouldn't surrender now'

A great grandmother who captured what many people were feeling when she said she “didn’t give a sod” about coronavirus rules has said that the country should not “surrender” to the pandemic.

Maureen Eames, 83, who became an overnight celebrity after expressing her anger at the impact of Government restrictions, said that Britain was supposed to be “a free country” and “life has to go on”.

Speaking from her South Yorkshire home just before parts of the region enter tier three restrictions, she warned that it is subsequent generations who will be paying the price for the lockdown, telling Boris Johnson: “The future of the young is in your hands.”

Read her interview with the Telegraph here.

07:53 AM

Have your say on: how can the Government save Christmas?

It was back in July that Boris Johnson promised a "more significant return to normality by November" - although even then Mark Drakeford played Eeyore to the Prime Minister's Tigger.

Fast forward a few months and the gloomsters are growing in number - and include ministers themselves, with Steve Barclay this morning saying it was now a "common endeavour" to get rates to a point where we can see families at the festive season.

Labour says the one way to save Christmas is a circuit breaker - a view that seems to be shared by governments in Wales and Scotland.

But senior Tories such as Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt believe Test and Trace is the key.

What do you think? Have your say in the poll below.

07:34 AM

It will be a 'common endeavour' to see families this Christmas, says Treasury minister

A Treasury minister has failed to commit to whether families will be able to see each other other Christmas, saying it is now a "common endeavour" to keep the festive season as close to normal as possible.

Asked how he would describe the chances of people having a "normal Christmas" despite Covid-19 restrictions, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I would describe it as a shared endeavour for all of us."

He added that "few people expect it to be as it would be normally - the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser have been very clear on that.

"But about the ability of families to spend Christmas together that is something we all hope to do.

"All of us wants to be able to enjoy Christmas with our families. And that's why there is a common purpose here to get the virus down."

"It is a common endeavour," he added.

07:26 AM

Better to support welfare system than use free school meals, says minister

The best way to feed children is through 'the welfare system' rather than free school meals, a Government minister has said.

Earlier this week a motion calling for free school meals to be given out during the October half term was defeated by 322 votes to 261 - with a majority of 61.

Asked if the Government would reconsider its position, Steve Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told BBC Breakfast: "We keep all issues under review.

"It's important we support families in need, that's why we've allocated £9 billion of additional funding through the welfare system, it's why we've spent over £200 billion as part of our response to Covid.

"We've put measures into school specifically to support disadvantaged children, and because it is absolutely core as an issue.

"The issue is what is the best way of getting support to families? And we have done that through the welfare system, through support to local authorities, targeted measures in schools and above all trying to help as many people keep their jobs through the package of measures we've set out."

07:21 AM

Minister says it is 'not true' that Government bolstered support because of London entering Tier 2

A Treasury minister has said it is "not true" that Government support has been bolstered only because London has entered higher restrictions.

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, told the Today programme that the Chancellor's announcement yesterday replaced the existing furlough scheme from November 1.

But challenged about the need for some measures to be backdated, suggesting Rishi Sunak had only retrospectively realised the impact Tier 2 restrictions were having on businesses, Mr Barclay said the team had been "listening to business leaders and responding to their concerns."

He added: "This is not about one area of the country vs another.

"There is a range of measures, what the Chancellor was talking about yesterday was as we come out of furlough and back to work...the path of virus deteriorating has made that more challenging."

07:12 AM

Vaughan Gething: This year's Christmas won't be like last year's

Wales' firebreak is the best prospect the nation has at ensuring people can have "company at Christmas", the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething told Sky News he was unable to confirm if it would work, saying: "We are living in a world of uncertainty so trying to giving an absolute guarantee on anything is a fool's game.

But he added: "And if we don't act, we will see more harm. We almost certainly see more cases and people coming into our hospitals over the next two weeks. What really matters is to get coronavirus back under control".

The Welsh government will not extend the lockdown beyond 9 November, he added, and that the government accepts it will not see a dramatic fall in cases and transmission rate.

But it will give us the opportunity "for a more sustained pattern" to get Wales to "the end of the year," he said.

On whether we're in for a digital Christmas this year, he said: "We are acting now so people can have company at Christmas.

"I have not be able to hug my mother for seven months now - and that's really dislocating. "I want people to have some sort of normality, but it won't be last Christmas."

07:06 AM

Chancellor 'decided' not to fix gap in support for excluded workers, claims Labour

Gaps in the Government's winter economy plan mean some workers have been excluded from support, shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said people who have savings were "knocked out of support".

On the gaps in support, she said: "We didn't really see any recognition of that, I think that's very problematic.

She added: "A big issue here is the fact that our social security system could be fixed really quite quickly, it wouldn't necessarily even be particularly expensive to fix it.

"If people got a little bit of savings, which a lot of self-employed people do have, then they get knocked out of that support very quickly, they have to wait for five weeks.

"The Chancellor could've fixed that yesterday, but he decided not to do that unfortunately."

07:03 AM

Delay in new support package did not contribute to job cuts, minister says

Steve Barclay has rejected suggestions that people have lost their jobs because of a delay in Government support.

When asked if he thought the timing had contributed to redundancies, the chief secretary to the Treasury told Breakfast "no", arguing the furlough is still in place until next week.

However critics have argued that firms kicked off consultations or some cases have already laid people off in anticipation of furlough ending next week.

He said: "The reality is that the winter plan that was set out on September 24 was drawn up with business leaders and trade unions, and widely supported by businesses at the time.

"But the path of the virus has changed, it got worse. In the summer we saw consumer confidence coming back, but regrettably the path of the virus has deteriorated. It is right the Chancellor listens to that, and business concerns

"We listened again to concerns when they said there were further concerns arising ... but we have also been honest that we can't save every job."

06:51 AM

Sunak provides extra £13bn to keep businesses alive

Rishi Sunak will deliver £13 billion of extra support to save thousands of firms and hundreds of thousands of jobs as he said Covid restrictions had left them facing "profound uncertainty".

The Chancellor announced more money for topping up wages and additional grants for businesses and the self-employed, aimed primarily at areas in Tier 2 restrictions that currently have little or no Government help.

Boris Johnson said the six-month scheme – the third new support package in a month – was needed to keep businesses "alive" and avoid the need for a second national lockdown.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister was downbeat about the chances of a vaccine coming to the rescue, saying Britain "cannot just count on that" and had to "keep going" with extra measures – but Mr Sunak warned that announcing multi-billion pound bailouts every month was "clearly not sustainable" in the long term.