Rishi Sunak latest news: Brexit red tape bonfire 'only includes trivial EU laws'

A senior Tory MP has accused Rishi Sunak of only getting rid of "trivial" and "obsolete" EU-era laws after the Government watered-down its post-Brexit "bonfire" of regulations.

Sir William Cash, a leading Conservative Brexiteer and the chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, has written a letter to the Prime Minister criticising the decision to scale back the plans to scrap the laws.

The Government had pledged to complete the axing of 4,000 regulations by the end of the year but under a new approach just 600 laws will now be revoked, sparking a Brexiteer backlash.

Sir William told Mr Sunak that "almost without exception" the 600 laws which are now being targeted for removal relate to "matters that are trivial, obsolete and are not legally and/or politically important".

He said that therefore the Government’s new plans "cannot be construed as lightening the regulatory burden for businesses or spurring economic growth".

Sir William’s letter sets out examples of the "trivial" laws which he said are being revoked, including one which related to "the setting of fishing opportunities for anchovy in the Bay of Biscay for the 2011/2012 fishing season".

The Government has insisted its new approach to scrapping EU-era laws was "pragmatic and balanced".

08:49 AM

Ex-Cabinet minister suggests Braverman should not have delivered conference speech

Sir Robert Buckland suggested Suella Braverman should not have delivered her keynote speech at a National Conservatism conference in Westminster yesterday.

A number of anonymous Tory MPs told The Guardian overnight that they believed the Home Secretary’s speech was a pitch to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and that she should be focused on tackling the migrant Channel crossings crisis.

Sir Robert, the former justice secretary, was asked about the speech during an interview on Sky News this morning and he said: "I am saying to the Home Secretary that she has got a big job to do, I know she wants to do it. I think getting on and doing that job is exactly where she needs to be.

"The conference of the Conservative Party, there are two conferences, there is the spring forum which we have just had, and there is the Conservative Party conference in the Autumn. That’s the platform through which we should be projecting our views and values."

Asked if he was suggesting Ms Braverman should "shut up", Sir Robert said: "Well, let’s concentrate on the job and we have, as I say, scheduled conferences which can be used by senior members of the Government to project their message."

08:42 AM

Labour: Unemployment figures 'yet more evidence' the Government is a 'drag on UK economy'

Labour said today's unemployment figures (see the post below at 08.20) were "yet more evidence" of a Tory "drag on Britain's economy.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said: "Today we see yet more evidence that this Tory Government is a drag on Britain’s economy.

"Family finances are being squeezed to breaking point by a further fall in real wages, fewer people are in employment than before the pandemic and the number of people out of work due to long-term sickness has reached a record high.

"Labour’s ambitious reform plan will open up Jobcentres, support over 50s back into work and provide specialist job support for those with ill health."

08:23 AM

Chancellor: Unemployment rate 'remains historically low'

Jeremy Hunt said the UK unemployment rate "remains historically low" but staff shortages and rising prices are still a "worry" for families and businesses as he responded to the figures from the Office for National Statistics (see the post below at 08.20).

The Chancellor said: "It’s encouraging that the unemployment rate remains historically low but difficulty in finding staff and rising prices are a worry for many families and businesses.

"That's why we must stick to our plan to halve inflation and help families with the cost of living, while delivering our childcare reforms and supporting older people and disabled people who want to work."

08:20 AM

Unemployment rate rises while job vacancies fall

Britain’s unemployment rate has risen again unexpectedly while vacancies have fallen to the lowest level for 18 months as economic uncertainty weighs on the UK’s jobs market, according to official figures published this morning.

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.9 per cent in the three months to March, up from 3.8 per cent in the previous quarter and the highest level since the three months to January 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at 3.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of vacancies fell by 55,000 quarter on quarter to 1.08 million in the three months to April, marking the 10th fall in a row.

08:16 AM

Senior Tory MP sets out examples of 'trivial' EU laws being scrapped by Government

Sir William Cash's letter to Rishi Sunak criticising the decision to water down the post-Brexit "bonfire" of EU-era laws (see the post below at 08.07) included examples of the "trivial" regulations which he said the Government is planning to get rid of.

Sir William's examples, which are likely to further fuel anger among Tory Eurosceptic MPs over the Government's new approach, included laws which relate to:

"Temporary exemptions to repealed EU rules on limits to working hours for drivers during the 2001 foot-and-mouth outbreak".

"Quota rules for the import of 8,000 tonnes of wheat bran originating in the ACP States into the French overseas territory of Réunion; •

"Rules on the allocation of fishing opportunities for the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe".

"The setting of fishing opportunities for anchovy in the Bay of Biscay for the 2011/2012 fishing season (it is worth noting that in excess of 150 instances of REUL included in the Schedule relate to fishing)."

We have written to the Prime Minister @RishiSunak expressing our concerns at the Government's change in policy on #RetainedEULaw #REUL



Read full letter here: https://t.co/bNdsCoIu3a



(1/5) pic.twitter.com/Z7daF2molv — EU Scrutiny Committee (@CommonsEU) May 15, 2023

08:07 AM

