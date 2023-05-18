Rishi Sunak latest news: Britain-Japan relationship stronger than ever, says PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty disembark their plane as they arrive at Tokyo Airport ahead of the G7 Summit - Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images AsiaPac

Rishi Sunak said the UK-Japan relationship is now the "strongest it has ever been" as he hailed £18billion of new Japanese investment in Britain.

Speaking to business leaders in Tokyo this morning before he attends the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said the opportunities for both countries to work together are "incredible".

He said: "I couldn’t miss this opportunity to come here and thank all of you, the brilliant businesses who have together made the relationship between our two countries the strongest it has ever been."

Mr Sunak said businesses from Japan and the UK have a "long, proud history of partnership".

He added: "I am delighted to announce new investment commitments worth nearly £18billion. This is a huge vote of confidence in the UK economy, it will create hundreds of good, well-paid jobs with significantly more to come as these projects get underway."

08:37 AM

PM: UK and EU discussing automotive industry's trade deal concerns

Rishi Sunak said Britain is talking to the EU about automotive concerns following warnings of an "existential threat" posed by a looming Brexit trade deal deadline.

Speaking to broadcasters on board the JS Izumo aircraft carrier in the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo earlier today, the Prime Minister said: "It’s something that car manufacturers across Europe, not just in the UK, have raised as a concern.

"And as a result of that we are engaged in a dialogue with the EU about how we might address those concerns when it comes to auto manufacturing more generally."

On concerns about UK battery-making capacity, Mr Sunak said: "Nissan have invested a billion pounds in battery manufacturing capability in the North East. I’ll be talking to the Nissan CEO and other Japanese business leaders later about investment into the UK."

08:20 AM

Rishi Sunak's schedule during his first day in Japan

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived in Tokyo at about 1am UK time and they were greeted off the plane by British ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom.

The Prime Minister then travelled to the Yokosuka naval base where he received a guard of honour from the Japanese navy as he inspected the JS Izumo aircraft carrier.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak disembarks the Japanese aircraft carrier, JS Izumo where he inspected a guard of honour with vice defence minister, Toshiro Ino during a visit to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSF) at Yokosuka Naval Base - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Sailors played the British and Japanese national anthems for the Prime Minister and defence minister Toshiro Ino.

Mr Sunak then addressed a meeting of business leaders as he hailed £18billion worth of new Japanese investment in the UK economy.

The premier is now due to travel to Hiroshima, the location for the G7 summit which is taking place Friday through Sunday, where he will have dinner with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (2nd R) walks on board the Japanese aircraft carrier JS Izumo during a visit to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSF) at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Yokosuka - Stefan Rousseau/AFP

08:14 AM

UK is an 'island of innovation', Sunak tells Tokyo business leaders in pitch for greater investment

Britain is "unambiguously pro-investment", Rishi Sunak told business leaders in Tokyo this morning.

Continuing his pitch for more investment in the UK (see the post below at 08.10), the Prime Minister said: "Secondly, the United Kingdom is unambiguously pro-investment.

"The lowest rate of corporation tax of any G7 country. One of the most generous capital allowances regimes in the OECD and a smart agile approach to regulation.

"And thirdly just like Japan the United Kingdom is an island of innovation. We have the funding, with £20billion of public investment in research and development, we have the people with a highly skilled workforce, we have the ideas with some of the world’s best universities and we have the businesses."

08:10 AM

Rishi Sunak uses trip to Japan to 'bang the drum for Britain'

Rishi Sunak said the opportunity for UK and Japanese businesses to work together is "incredible" as he told business leaders in Tokyo: "Let’s go and seize it together".

The Prime Minister said he wanted to use his visit to Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima to "bang the drum for Britain".

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, delivers an address to business leaders in Tokyo this morning - Stefan Rousseau /PA

He said: "While I have you all here I wanted to briefly bang the drum for Britain and give you three quick reasons why the United Kingdom is right now one of the most exciting destinations in the world for Japanese businesses.

"First, our strong secure trade links. The UK is the only European country to join the CPTPP. That is a huge opportunity. The UK will stand with Japan to uphold the CPTPP’s high standards and maximise the benefits for our businesses from this dynamic and fast growing free trade bloc."

08:06 AM

Japanese investment in UK a 'huge vote of confidence' in British economy, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak said new Japanese investment in the UK worth £18billion represented a "huge vote of confidence" in the British economy.

The Prime Minister told an event in Tokyo this morning: "Businesses from our two countries have a long, proud history of partnership. From the trains that we ride to the cars that we drive and the drinks that we enjoy.

"UK and Japanese firms work together every single day to power each other’s economies and today we are going even further.

"I am delighted to announce new investment commitments worth nearly £18billion. This is a huge vote of confidence in the UK economy, it will create hundreds of good, well-paid jobs with significantly more to come as these projects get underway."

08:04 AM

Rishi Sunak: UK-Japan relationship 'strongest it has ever been'

Rishi Sunak said the UK-Japan relationship is now the "strongest it has ever been" as he hailed £18billion of new Japanese investment in Britain.

Speaking to business leaders in Tokyo this morning before he attends the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said the opportunities for both countries to work together are "incredible".

He said: "I couldn’t miss this opportunity to come here and thank all of you, the brilliant businesses who have together made the relationship between our two countries the strongest it has ever been."

