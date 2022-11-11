Rishi Sunak latest news: Hunt says UK must 'grip inflation' and balance books as he prepares tax rises and spending cuts - live updates

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured in Downing Street on November 1 - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Jeremy Hunt has warned there is a "tough road ahead" for the UK and he will be making "extremely difficult decisions" at the Autumn Statement as he tries to stabilise the public finances.

The Chancellor said the Government's priorities are to "grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling" as he argued: "There is no other way."

Mr Hunt laid the groundwork for spending cuts and tax rises on November 17 as he responded to official figures published this morning which showed the UK economy shrank in the third quarter of 2022.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics revealed UK GDP fell by 0.2 per cent between July and September, triggering fears that the country is now sliding into a recession.

Mr Hunt said: "I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.



"While the world economy faces extreme turbulence, the fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run."

09:04 AM

Labour refuses to say if it would agree to nursing pay demands

Alison McGovern, Labour's shadow employment minister, was asked if a Labour government would agree to the Royal College of Nursing's request for a 17.6 per cent pay rise. She refused to be drawn.

She told Sky News: "Let's see what the Government have to say. I think that... our NHS staff are in a terrible position and I think that people are right to be, nurses are right, to point out the situation that they have over pay.

"From opposition we don't have access to all of the information that the Government do, especially given that they failed to bring forward the true picture of the UK's finances.

"But I know that for any Labour government prioritising investment in our public services, including in pay, will be a priority."

Story continues

08:59 AM

'We need a whole new approach'

Alison McGovern, Labour's shadow employment minister, said the UK needs a "whole new approach" to the economy.

She told Sky News: "We know that we need a whole new approach. The past 12 years have seen Conservatives consistently take the wrong decisions and I think it is time for a change on our economic policy."

08:32 AM

Jeremy Hunt rejects Kwasi Kwarteng claims

Jeremy Hunt has appeared to reject suggestions by Kwasi Kwarteng that the state of the UK finances cannot be blamed on the short-lived Truss administration.

Asked directly by broadcasters about his predecessor’s comments on the so-called "fiscal black hole", the Chancellor said: "Well, all I would say is that when we produced a fiscal statement that didn’t show how we were going to bring our debts down over the medium term, the markets reacted very badly and so we have learned that you can’t fund either spending or borrowing without showing how you are going to pay for it and that is what I will do."

Mr Kwarteng told TalkTV in an interview published last night: "The only thing that they could possibly [blame us for] is the interest rates but interest rates have come down, the gilt rates have come down.

"The black hole and the structural problems were already there.. the national debt wasn't created by Liz Truss’s 44 days in government."

You can read the full story on Mr Kwarteng's comments here.

08:26 AM

Labour: 'Ridiculous levels of turbulence have come from the Conservative Party'

Labour's shadow employment minister Alison McGovern accused the Tories of causing "ridiculous levels of turbulence" in the economy as she said voters will not forget it.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: "For many families in our country today's GDP figures will feel like a statement of the bleedin' obvious, that they have been struggling to deal with rising prices and an economic situation that has been very challenging for some time.

"I don't think anybody in the country will be surprised by this at all. I think that Jeremy Hunt, sort of, needs to recognise the ridiculous levels of turbulence that we have seen since September have come from the Conservative Party and I don't think anyone will forget that Liz Truss Kwasi Kwarteng in their absolutely crazy Budget in September caused an economic damage to families that was profound, on top of the global difficulties that we are facing.

"I would simply say to Jeremy Hunt, you say that around a third of countries are facing these difficulties, well why are we in that third? Why are we not doing better?"

08:19 AM

Lib Dems: 'People will never forgive this Government for crashing our economy'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, said voters will "never forgive" the Conservative Party for the economic decisions it has taken in recent months as she responded to today's GDP figures.

She said: "Today’s figures show the Conservative Government is leaving our economy smaller and all of us poorer.

"People will never forgive this Government for crashing our economy during a cost-of-living crisis and putting up their mortgages by hundreds of pounds a month. The Conservative party can never again claim that they are the party of sound money.

"Ministers must now do whatever it takes to protect households from the economic downturn they have caused, starting with a mortgage protection fund to ensure nobody loses their home this winter."

08:13 AM

Labour blames Tories for shrinking economy

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, described today's GDP figures as "another page of failure in the Tories' record on growth".

She said: "And the reality of this failure is family finances crunched, British businesses left behind and more anxiety for the future.

"Britain’s unique exposure to economic shocks has been down to a Conservative led decade of weak growth, low productivity and underinvestment and widening inequality. We're already set to be near the bottom of global league tables on growth, but all the Tories offer yet again is austerity.

"Britain has so much potential to grow. We have the talent. We have the capacity. Labour's Green Prosperity Plan, our modern Industrial Strategy, our plan to boost skills and our active partnership with business will get our economy firing on all cylinders."

NEW: GDP figures show UK economy shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter.



This is extremely worrying - and is another page of failure in the Tories' record.



Britain has so much potential to grow.



Labour's Green Prosperity Plan and our partnership with business will unlock that. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) November 11, 2022

08:07 AM

Jeremy Hunt: Tackling inflation the key to reducing pressure on wages

Jeremy Hunt was asked if he is concerned that the UK could be facing a "winter of discontent" amid growing public sector threats of strike action. He was also asked specifically about nurses seeking a 17.6 per cent pay rise.

The Chancellor said: "Well, nurses are working incredibly hard, as is everyone on the NHS frontline. It is an area that I know well and I have a great deal of sympathy for them and the reason they are feeling so frustrated is because inflation is more than 10 per cent and that is eating away at everyone's earnings and making everyone worry about the cost of the weekly shop.

"The best thing that I can do as Chancellor is produce a plan that brings down inflation, brings down the upward pressure on interest rates that also means that those nurses are having to pay more for their mortgages every month.

"What we need is to put that plan in place. It is not going to be easy, there are going to be some very difficult choices. I have used the word eye-watering before and that is the truth.

"But we are going to make those choices to give nurses, public sector workers, actually all families and businesses who are worrying at the moment, that certainty that there is a plan in place."

08:01 AM

Chancellor: UK must give 'certainty to the world'

The UK must give "certainty to the world" that it is a country that "pays our way" if it is to reduce inflation and bring down interest rates, Jeremy Hunt has argued.

The Chancellor told broadcasters: "There is some choice over the rules, what are called the fiscal rules, that you choose to follow and there is also uncertainty in any projections.

"But there isn't uncertainty about a basic choice we make as a country which is whether we are going to pay our way and if we don't give that certainty to the world what we will see is higher interest rates, higher inflation, more instability and more worries for families and businesses.

"That is why it is so important to show the world that we are a country that pays our way."

07:56 AM

Chancellor admits there is a 'very substantial gap in our national finances'

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed there is a sizeable blackhole in the nation's books as he said there is a "very substantial gap in our national finances".

However, he insisted the UK is not the only country facing such a situation.

Asked if there is a blackhole in the public finances, the Chancellor said: "If we are going to bring down debt over the medium term and give people confidence that we are paying our way as a country then yes, there is a very substantial gap in our national finances and not just us.

"Germany has announced that they are controlling their borrowing. Italy has done the same. The United States is raising taxes by $800billion to bring down inflation. So these are global factors, partly because of what is happening in Ukraine, partly because of the pandemic, that all of us are having to come to terms with and the sooner we do that, the quicker we can give families and businesses hope that there is a way through the very difficult challenges we face."

07:51 AM

Hunt: UK is 'not immune' to global pressures

Jeremy Hunt said that if the UK does sink into a recession then his job will be to make the downturn as "shallow" and "quick" as possible.

The Chancellor was asked if he was alarmed that the UK is the only G7 economy which is shrinking at the moment.

He said: "Well, according to the International Monetary Fund, around a third of the world's economy is in recession this year or will be in recession next year and that is principally but not entirely because of very high global energy prices.

"We are not immune to that in the UK and what we need is a plan that shows how we are going to get through this difficult period, if it is a recession, how we make it shallower and quicker so that we can protect businesses who are really struggling as these figures show but also give families some hope that we will get through to the other side with the most vulnerable people protected."

07:47 AM

Chancellor pledges to tackle 'root cause' of economic problems

Jeremy Hunt has just spoken to broadcasters in Downing Street as he responded to the GDP numbers (See the post below at 07.41).

The Chancellor was asked if it is now inevitable that the UK is in recession.

He said: "Well, the Bank of England says that we are likely to be in recession. This is disappointing but not entirely unexpected news and what we need to do now is present a plan to the country to tackle the root cause of the issues we face which is inflation and a plan that protects the most vulnerable and that is what I must do next Thursday."

07:44 AM

Jeremy Hunt warns of 'tough road ahead'

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said there is a "tough road ahead" for the UK as he responded to this morning's GDP statistics (see the post below at 07.41).

Mr Hunt said the economic situation will require him to make "extremely difficult decisions" at the Autumn Statement on November 17.

Here is the Chancellor's statement in full:

"We are not immune from the global challenge of high inflation and slow growth largely driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and his weaponisation of gas supplies.



"I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.



"While the world economy faces extreme turbulence, the fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run."

07:41 AM

UK economy shrank by 0.2% in third quarter

The UK economy shrank by 0.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, according to numbers published this morning by the Office for National Statistics.

The figure for July to September will spark fears that the UK is sliding towards a recession - something that will be confirmed if the economy also shrinks in the final quarter between October and December.

The ONS figures also revealed that GDP fell by 0.6 per cent in September alone. However this was affected by the bank holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as some businesses closed or changed their opening hours on this day.

07:38 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The Office for National Statistics has just published the latest numbers on the state of the economy - it is not good news - and Jeremy Hunt has been quick out of the blocks to respond to them.

The numbers are likely to increase the pressure on the Chancellor as he prepares to deliver the Autumn Statement on November 17.

Let's start by looking at the numbers themselves and then we can dive into the political reaction.