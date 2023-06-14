Rishi Sunak latest news: PM must focus on doctors strike not peerages for Johnson cronies, says Labour

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, speaks at a London Tech Week event on June 12 - Ian Vogler /PA

Labour said Rishi Sunak should focus on resolving junior doctor strikes rather than his rumbling row with Boris Johnson over the former premier’s resignation honours list.

Mr Sunak claimed earlier this week that Mr Johnson had asked him to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) after some of his proposed peerages were blocked.

Mr Johnson then hit back and accused Mr Sunak of “talking rubbish” as the dispute turned into a public slanging match.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, seized on the row this morning as he linked it to a 72-hour walkout over pay by junior doctors which started today.

Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the question at this stage having failed to get to a negotiated settlement is where is the Prime Minister?

“If he has got an hour of his time to sit with Boris Johnson negotiating gongs for cronies and peerages in the House of Lords he should have an hour at least to negotiate an end to these terrible strikes which are causing misery for the doctors involved and even more importantly misery for patients who are seeing their operations delayed and cancelled.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:26 AM

Wes Streeting: ‘World’s smallest violin’ waiting for politicians moaning about peerages

Wes Streeting said complaints from politicians about not receiving peerages are likely to prompt voters to get out the “world’s smallest violin”.

Asked about the political fallout after Nadine Dorries and other Boris Johnson allies were left off the approved version of his resignation honours list, the shadow health secretary said he doubted the public would be “losing much sleep”.

He told Times Radio: “As for the complaints about peerages, given what the country is going through, I think people will be getting out the world’s smallest violin. I don’t think the public will be losing much sleep over who gets what gong.”

08:50 AM

Jeremy Hunt: UK still has a 'big issue' with inflation

Jeremy Hunt said the UK still has a “big issue” with inflation as the Chancellor spoke to broadcasters following the publication of the latest GDP data this morning (see the post below at 08.17).

He said: “Today’s figures confirm what the OECD said last week, the IMF said last month, the Bank of England themselves have said, that there is underlying resilience in the British economy and of course that is positive.

“But we still have a big issue with inflation. That is the number one challenge we face. We have to do everything we can as a Government, as a country, to support the Bank of England in their mission to squeeze inflation out of the system and that is our primary focus.”

The latest measure of CPI inflation was an increase of 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to April. Rishi Sunak has promised to halve inflation by the end of this year - it was just over 10 per cent when he made the pledge in January.

08:34 AM

'There's only one Angela Rayner': Deputy Labour leader visits Spitting Image The Musical

08:31 AM

Lib Dems: UK economy is 'growing at a snail's pace'

The Liberal Democrats said the UK economy is “growing at a snail’s pace” and the Tories are too busy with “infighting” to improve the situation.

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: “Month after month we see the economy growing at a snail’s pace - it’s clear this government is just totally out of ideas and out of control.

“The Conservatives seem more obsessed with infighting than putting in the hard work needed to get our economy moving again.

“This Government soap opera needs to end so we can get on with the job and give people a fair deal. We finally need to see a proper plan to grow the economy and tackle the soaring price of food, mortgage bills and energy.”

08:24 AM

Labour claims Tories put UK on 'path of managed decline'

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, claimed the Tories had put the UK on a “path of managed decline” as she responded to today’s economic fugures showing growth of 0.2 per cent in April.

Ms Reeves said: “Labour wants to match the ambition of the British people – while the Tories would rather continue down a path of managed decline of low growth and high taxes.

“Despite our country’s huge potential and promise, today is another day in the dismal low growth record book of this Conservative government. The facts remain that families are feeling worse off, facing a soaring Tory mortgage penalty and we’re lagging behind on the global stage.

“Labour’s mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 will make families across every part of our country better off.”

08:21 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'High growth needs low inflation'

Jeremy Hunt said “high growth needs low inflation” as he responded to today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics which revealed the economy grew by 0.2 per cent in April this year (see the post below at 08.17).

The Chancellor said in a statement: “We are growing the economy, with the IMF saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.

“But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets.”

08:17 AM

UK economy bounced back in April with growth of 0.2 per cent

Rishi Sunak and the Government were handed a boost this morning as official statistics revealed the UK economy bounced back in April.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2 per cent for the month after a 0.3 per cent fall in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The rise for April was partly caused by a recovery in consumer-facing services, which grew one per cent for the month, as Britons spent more on drinking and eating out.

08:15 AM

Pictured: Boris Johnson goes for a morning run near his Oxfordshire home

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured running near his home in Oxfordshire this morning - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

08:14 AM

Wes Streeting tells Rishi Sunak to focus on junior doctors strike, not row with Boris Johnson

Labour said Rishi Sunak should focus on resolving junior doctor strikes rather than his rumbling row with Boris Johnson over the former premier’s resignation honours list.

Mr Sunak claimed earlier this week that Mr Johnson had asked him to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) after some of his proposed peerages were blocked.

Mr Johnson then hit back and accused Mr Sunak of “talking rubbish” as the dispute turned into a public slanging match.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, seized on the row this morning as he linked it to a 72-hour walkout over pay by junior doctors which started today.

Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the question at this stage having failed to get to a negotiated settlement is where is the Prime Minister?

“If he has got an hour of his time to sit with Boris Johnson negotiating gongs for cronies and peerages in the House of Lords he should have an hour at least to negotiate an end to these terrible strikes which are causing misery for the doctors involved and even more importantly misery for patients who are seeing their operations delayed and cancelled.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.