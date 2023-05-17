Politics latest news: Keir Starmer says he would negotiate new Brexit deal - watch PMQs live

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK must improve its existing Brexit deal with the European Union in order to deliver a "closer trading relationship" between Britain and the bloc.

The Labour leader made the comments after the owner of Vauxhall said it will be unable to keep its commitment to make electric vehicles in the UK without changes to the trade agreement with Brussels.

Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: "Look, we’re not going to re-enter the EU. We do need to improve that deal. Of course we want a closer trading relationship, we absolutely do. We want to ensure that Vauxhall and many others not just survive in this country but thrive."

Sir Keir said that "we need a better Brexit deal" and a Labour government would "make Brexit work". He repeated his position that Labour would not seek to take the UK back into the EU's single market.

Asked if he was open to the UK rejoining the single market, Sir Keir told Sky News: "No, I don't think we should rejoin either the EU generally or the single market. But I do think that we should break down barriers."

'This comprehensive school boy is not going to take any lectures from the party opposite about the lives of working people'

Moving onto child poverty, Angela Rayner claimed the Tories had taken a "wrecking ball" to measures put in place by the last Labour government.

She asked Oliver Dowden "what level of poverty he considers to be a success".

The Deputy Prime Minister hit back and said: "This comprehensive school boy is not going to take any lectures from the party opposite about the lives of working people.

"What I would say is we have introduced record increases in the national living wage, something that this party introduced, the party opposite failed to do so."

Deputy Labour leader asks Dowden when NHS waiting lists will fall

Angela Rayner said that NHS "waiting lists are longer than when the Prime Minister made his pledge five months ago" for those waiting lists to fall.

The deputy Labour leader asked: "If not now, when will waiting lists fall?"

Oliver Dowden replied: "I would gently say to you that if you care that much about access to our healthcare, why is she opposing our minimum service levels?"

Rayner and Dowden clash over NHS waiting lists

Angela Rayner claimed that the Tories are still "lurching from crisis to crisis and wallowing in their own mess".

She said that Rishi Sunak pledged that by March this year NHS waiting lists would be falling. She asked Oliver Dowden if those waiting lists were now higher or lower.

Mr Dowden said the Government is "making good progress for example with two year waiting lists" as he said Ms Rayner appeared to have forgotten that the UK had just gone through an "unprecedented pandemic".

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Tories have a plan to fix the NHS while Labour continues to focus on "petty politics".

Oliver Dowden mocks Labour over potential Lib Dem coalition deal

Angela Rayner said it was a "pleasure to welcome yet another deputy prime minister" to the despatch box as she said Oliver Dowden was the third one she had faced in just three years.

Referring to Mr Dowden's past resignation as Tory chairman after by-election losses, Ms Rayner asked who the Deputy PM believed should take responsibility for the Conservatives' local election losses.

Mr Dowden hit back with a joke about Labour potentially eyeing a post-general election with the Liberal Democrats.

He said: "I was though expecting to face the Labour leader's choice for the next deputy prime minister if they win the election, so I am surprised that the Lib dem leader isn't taking questions today."

Oliver Dowden praises Liverpool's hosting of Eurovision

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, is now on his feet in the House of Commons as he stands in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs.

Mr Dowden started by praising Liverpool for its "wonderful staging of the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine" last weekend.

Oliver Dowden to face Angela Rayner at PMQs

Rishi Sunak's trip to Japan to attend a G7 summit means today's Prime Minister's Questions will see Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, clash with Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader.

It will be Mr Dowden's first time standing in for Mr Sunak in the Commons since his promotion to the deputy role last month.

Lord Frost criticises Michael Gove's housing reforms

Lord Frost has attacked the Government's new Renters’ (Reform) Bill during a speech at the National Conservatism conference in London this morning, suggesting it is a "dangerous and counterproductive intrusion into private property".

The former Brexit minister said: "I think the right thing to do is to reverse the powers of government in our everyday lives. The politicisation of every activity and every choice.

"Let's not forget what that means. The endless hectoring. The constant suggestion that the government has the right to dictate how you behave when it has socialised the costs.

"The dangerous and counter-productive intrusion into private property - as Michael Gove's Renters' Bill will do this morning."

Reaction to National Conservatism conference shows left is 'out of touch', says Lord Frost

The reaction to the National Conservatism conference in Westminster this week shows the left is "completely out of touch", Lord Frost has said.

The former Brexit minister said the conference had sent "our opponents" into "paroxysms of rage to a quite ludicrous extent".

He said: "You won’t find a more humourless bunch of people in this country."

Lord Frost added: "What these comments show is that our opponents are completely out of touch. They are completely deranged by perfectly normal and widely supported ideas."

Andy Burnham accuses Starmer allies of briefing against him

Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, has accused allies of Sir Keir Starmer of briefing against him as he told them: “Leave me alone.”

Mr Burnham said that whenever he made major announcements it seemed like a “negative Westminster briefing machine somehow flicks into gear” to work against him.

Blaming young Labour advisers, he said: “All I would say to them is leave me alone. You know, I've been out there being supportive of the party and working for a majority Labour government as everyone is, but I'm doing my thing.

“I'm building a really powerful positive agenda for Greater Manchester and to have the kind of old ways of Westminster trying to cut across that with their negative briefing and, you know, their insecurity, I honestly don't know what purpose they think it serves. But anyway, it is what it is.”

He added: “It's not Keir or the shadow cabinet or the party, but it's those people, I know who they are and you know who they are, the kind of people who, you know, the unelected people in their 20s or 30s who think they know it all and they're the kind of bee's knees etc and they go around sort of briefing against elected politicians.”

Starmer rules out UK return to EU single market

Sir Keir Starmer has repeated his position that Labour would not seek to take the UK back into the EU's single market.

Asked if he was open to the UK rejoining the single market, Sir Keir told Sky News: "No, I don't think we should rejoin either the EU generally or the single market. But I do think that we should break down barriers."

Jeremy Hunt tells business leaders: 'We have to get our taxes down'

Jeremy Hunt said "we have to get our taxes down" but he does not know if he will have the financial headroom to announce cuts towards the end of this year or next spring.

Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce event this morning, the Chancellor said: "If markets judge that we are not getting our borrowing under control they will punish us with higher interest rates and so I have a very important role, the Government has a very important role.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured at a British Chambers of Commerce conference in London this morning - Jordan Pettitt/PA

"And what I would say to people who are worried about levels of taxation is I agree with that. We have to get our taxes down, particularly our business taxes down.

"But the worst tax of all is inflation because inflation is a tax which you get nothing back for in return but it eats away at consumers' confidence, it means they spend less... and it deters businesses from investing and so that has to be the overwhelming priority for this year."

Asked about the possibility of tax cuts towards the end of this year or in the spring, Mr Hunt said that "we aren't in a position to know whether we are going to have any headroom at all".

Starmer says Brexit deal must be improved after Vauxhall warning

Sir Keir Starmer said the existing Brexit deal needed to be improved after the owner of Vauxhall said it will be unable to keep its commitment to make electric vehicles in the UK without changes to the trade agreement with the European Union (see the post below at 09.38).

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader said: "Look, we’re not going to re-enter the EU. We do need to improve that deal. Of course we want a closer trading relationship, we absolutely do. We want to ensure that Vauxhall and many others not just survive in this country but thrive."

Sir Keir said there was "too much by way of barriers" between the UK and EU, saying they needed to be torn down in any update to the Brexit deal.

Vauxhall owner threatens to close factory unless UK renegotiates Brexit deal

One of the world's largest car manufacturers has urged the Government to renegotiate its Brexit deal with the EU or said it may have to close factories in Britain.

Stellantis - which makes Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat - said present arrangements with the EU pose a "threat to our export business and the sustainability of our UK manufacturing operations".

In a submission to a Commons inquiry into electric car production, seen by the BBC, the carmaker said its UK investments were under threat as a result of the strict terms of the post-Brexit free trade deal.

Labour ready to back Gove's renting reforms

Labour appears ready to back Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s renting reforms after Sir Keir Starmer said they were "broadly right".

The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast: "I actually think what he is saying is broadly right and we would support it. Actually, this is a step in the right direction.

"I do think that having promised it in 2019, they could have done it a bit more quickly but, look, it is right to give renters more security."

Starmer suggests Labour would press ahead with scrapping leasehold system

The Government has dropped its pledge to abolish the leasehold housing system, instead opting to make changes to the system to try to make it fairer for leaseholders.

Sir Keir Starmer suggested this morning that a Labour government would press ahead with scrapping leasehold.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, appears on BBC Breakfast this morning - BBC

Asked if Labour would scrap it, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: "Yeah, there were some proposals in 2020 from the Law Commission that basically said that there should be more control on existing leaseholds and we shouldn’t really be creating any new leaseholds.

"The Government said 'they are right about that', Michael Gove said it is a great injustice, and now he has said they won’t do it. We would do that, that leasehold reform."

Labour would only allow greenbelt housebuilding where it does not ‘affect beauty of countryside’

Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would give local authorities and residents more power to build houses on greenbelt land to meet local housing needs (you can read that story here).

The Labour leader has now suggested that building on the greenbelt would only be allowed in instances where development "doesn’t affect the beauty of our countryside".

He told Times Radio: "We all want to protect the greenbelt. We have got fantastic countryside... I know how important that is. But we have to face up to the fact that we do already build on bits of the greenbelt, it is where we build.

"I want to give you one example just to try to explain what I mean. In Maidstone houses were built on a playing field rather than a car park because the car park was technically in the greenbelt and the playing field wasn’t.

"I don’t think anybody who cares about our countryside would think that is a good idea so what I am saying is if we give local areas the power to direct where housing is, even when it is on the greenbelt, if it is a car park rather than a playing field, then I think that protecting the car park and building on the playing field was the wrong choice.

"We would make those tough choices and say to local areas, notwithstanding that it is the greenbelt, if it is a car park or similar land which doesn’t affect the beauty of our countryside which we all want to preserve then we will change the planning rules, we will give you the powers to do that.”

Boris Johnson visits South Korea and Liz Truss visits Taiwan as Rishi Sunak heads to Japan

Rishi Sunak is currently on his way to Japan to attend a G7 summit - but his predecessors in No10 are already in the region.

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is in South Korea and last night attended a banquet dinner with President Yoon.

Mr Johnson said on Twitter that "relations between South Korea and the UK have never been stronger".

Such an honour to have dinner with my good friend President Yoon last night. Relations between South Korea and the UK have never been stronger 🇰🇷 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/x0RdSBfrwn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Ms Truss, the former premier, is in Taiwan where she delivered an address in which she warned the West is already in a Cold War with China.

Downing Street usually does not comment much on the movement of former premiers or on whether interventions are helpful or not.

But there will likely be people in No10 who privately view the timing of the visits by Mr Johnson and Ms Truss as unhelpful and as having the potential to undermine Mr Sunak's authority as he steps onto the world stage.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, talks with Taiwanese officials in Taipei, Tawian, today - Ann Wang/Reuters

Sir Jake Berry urges PM and Chancellor to rediscover 'Tory mojo' and cut taxes

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt must rediscover their "Tory mojo" and cut taxes, a former chairman of the Conservative Party has said.

Sir Jake Berry told Times Radio: "The truth is, look at the local election results, taxes are just too high and you can't be the party of low tax or claim to be the party of low tax if in reality, you're the government of high taxes.

"People who voted Conservative in 2019 wanted a Conservative government to pursue Conservative policies and that includes keeping more of their own money in the first place.

"And I hope and believe that as we go through this very difficult period, Jeremy Hunt, and the Prime Minister will find their Tory mojo again and start cutting taxes for ordinary working people as I just think where we are at the moment is unsustainable."

Ex-Tory chairman: 'Completely wrong' for ordinary workers to be dragged into higher rate of income tax

Sir Jake Berry, the former chairman of the Conservative Party, said it was "completely wrong" that millions of ordinary working people are being dragged into paying the higher rate of income tax as said the Government is "going to have to" change its approach on taxation.

A recent report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that one in five taxpayers will be paying the 40 per cent rate by 2027 because of a stealth tax raid in the form of frozen income tax thresholds.

Responding to the report, Sir Jake told Times Radio: "By 2027, one in four of our teachers, teaching our kids, educating the next generation, are going to be paying this 40 per cent tax, which was introduced for the wealthiest in society.

"One in eight of our nurses will be a higher rate taxpayer. To me, this seems like a policy that can't survive till 2027.

"It's completely wrong for ordinary working people to be pulled into the 40 per cent tax bracket and it's a sign that, you know, the government's going to have to change this."

