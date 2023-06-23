Rishi Sunak latest news: Vast majority believe PM failing on all five key pledges

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend an event in central London on June 22 - Victoria Jones /PA

A clear majority of voters believe Rishi Sunak and the Government are failing across the board to deliver on the Prime Minister’s five priorities, according to a new poll.

Mr Sunak promised in January this year to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting lists and stop the boats.

But a YouGov survey, conducted between June 20-21, found the vast majority of voters believe the Government is doing badly on all five of those priorities.

Some 82 per cent said the Government was doing badly on reducing inflation, 69 per cent on encouraging economic growth and 71 per cent on reducing the national debt.

On cutting waiting lists some 84 per cent said the Government was doing badly while 76 per cent said the same on the small boats promise.

Mr Sunak has staked his premiership on delivering on his five priorities and the poll numbers, published almost at the halfway point of 2023, represent a considerable setback as he tries to plot a path to victory for the Tories at the next general election.

Is Rishi Sunak delivering or failing on his five pledges?

The Telegraph is keeping track of Rishi Sunak’s five pledges and assessing how the Prime Minister is doing in terms of delivering on them.

The latest state of play is that he has made progress on two but he has not delivered on the other three.

Supermarkets must cut food prices 'as fast' as they put them up, says ex-minister

Supermarkets must cut their prices “as fast” as they put them up if and when wholesale prices fall, a former Treasury minister has said.

Harriett Baldwin, the chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, told the BBC that while she thought the country was “past the worst in term of food prices”, she had “concern” that “as they fall in the wholesale markets, they are not necessarily passed on very fast to consumers”.

The Tory MP, asked for her view on a potential price cap on basic grocery items, said: “Let’s make sure that they cut their prices as fast as they put them up on the way up.”

Her comments come after the Prime Minister and the Chancellor said they were looking into the fairness of supermarket pricing as consumers battle stubborn inflation.

Senior Tory MP says banks must be patient with families amid mortgage crisis

Harriett Baldwin, Conservative chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said mortgage holders should be shown the same “forbearance” by banks during the current period of rising interest rates as they were during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “One of the things we wrote to the regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, about is making the changes that are necessary to put in, to almost enshrine in their rulebook the kind of forbearance that people were shown during the pandemic.”

She said mortgage holders worried about renewals of their terms should have a “grown-up conversation” with their lender as there will be a “variety of things that they will do to help you through what is clearly going to be a difficult period”.

Reader poll: Is Rishi Sunak measuring up to his five key pledges?

Senior Tory MP accuses high street banks of 'taking advantage' of savers

A senior Tory MP has accused high street banks of “taking advantage” of savers by failing to swiftly pass on higher interest rates.

Harriett Baldwin, the chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said banks were “absolutely not” doing enough and “they have been incredibly slow to pass on the increase to their loyal savers”.

Asked if lenders were doing enough on the issue, Ms Baldwin told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Absolutely not and we have been holding their feet to the fire all year on this because we first had them in in March, we have all noticed that the day the Bank of England raises rates you get a message from your mortgage lender saying this has happened, that it takes immediate effect on your mortgage if you are on a variable rate.

“But they have been incredibly slow to pass on the increase to their loyal savers, particularly those savers who don’t feel comfortable shopping around and using internet only banks.”

She added: “I don’t think the high street banks have done nearly enough. They have taken it for granted that we have got used to not earning anything on savings and I think my constituents who are loyal customers of the high street banks, have some savings in there, are basically being taken advantage of at the moment.”

Starmer: Labour would 'deliver a stronger, more secure economy'

I speak to people every day whose lives and livelihoods have been hit hard by the Tories' economic failure.



Struggling with bills. Struggling with the food shop. Struggling with spiking mortgage costs.



It doesn't have to be like this.



My Labour government will deliver a… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 23, 2023

Jeremy Hunt holds crunch talks with bank bosses in Downing Street

Jeremy Hunt is holding talks with bank bosses in 11 Downing Street this morning and will ask if lenders can do more to support struggling households after yesterday’s shock interest rate hike deepened the mortgage crisis.

The Chancellor is meeting large lenders including HSBC and Santander as the Government comes under pressure to relieve the pain.

Both Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt have ruled out a financial intervention after rates were hiked by the Bank of England as it continues to try to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

Matt Hammerstein, chief executive officer of Barclays Bank UK Plc, arrives for a meeting with Jeremy Hunt at 11 Downing Street this morning - Carlos Jasso /Bloomberg

Labour has called for banks to be compelled to help struggling mortgage holders in a tougher response, while some backbench Tories have demanded direct support for under pressure borrowers.

Instead Mr Hunt is expected to use the meeting in No11 to press lenders on whether they are living up to their commitments to offer tailored support to those struggling to pay.

Clear majority of voters believe Rishi Sunak doing badly on all five of his priorities

