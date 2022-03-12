Rishi Sunak lines up new measures to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Rishi Sunak - Simon Walker/HM Treasury

Rishi Sunak is preparing a "two stage" set of further interventions to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, having conceded the need for a significantly beefed-up spring statement next week, The Telegraph understands.

The Chancellor is understood to have accepted that the scale of the Ukraine crisis requires a fresh intervention by the Government as families face the biggest cost-of-living squeeze in a generation.

A government source refused to be "drawn on specifics of what Rishi may or may not say" in the financial statement, planned for March 23, but added: "He should be judged by his previous actions, and people should take confidence in the fact he has acted before when there has been a time of need. People should trust that."

Options available to Mr Sunak include a further reduction to the rate at which Universal Credit payments are cut for people who work and an increase in state benefits above the planned 3.1 per cent rate.

The second stage of Mr Sunak's plan is a further package of measures for the autumn, when energy bills are expected to rise again by up to £1,000 following steep increases set for next month.

The Chancellor believes an existing package of support for bill-payers, including a £200 rebate, remains sufficient until October because the £1,971 energy price cap planned for April has not changed.

However, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said planned tax rises would cost the average worker £342 next year, "demolishing any benefit" from the energy scheme.

A poll for The Telegraph found that more than half of people have reduced spending on clothing and restaurants or take-aways in response to rising costs, while 50 per cent said they had cut spending on groceries and 48 per cent said they were deliberately spending less on heating.

According to the Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey of 1,500 people, 40 per cent said they were very concerned about their ability to afford their energy bills this year – up from 33 per cent last month.

On Friday, David Canzini, Boris Johnson's new deputy chief of staff, used a briefing with ministerial aides to say that tackling the cost-of-living crisis should be a top priority for all departments.

Mr Sunak is under pressure from Conservative MPs to scrap the planned National Insurance rise, which he insists is necessary to fund an increase in NHS spending. Of those surveyed in the Redfield and Wilton poll, 59 per cent said the planned rise should be scrapped while 26 per cent disagreed.

One government source said the Ukraine crisis provided "the best possible ladder you could have to change route ... without looking like you have made a U-turn".

But the Treasury insists it is "too late" to postpone or cancel the rise and that those advocating such a position were effectively "saying you don't want to put £12 billion into the NHS this year to deal with the backlog".