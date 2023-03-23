Rishi Sunak is the man to really get Brexit done

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

This week was a big one for the Government – and for Brexit. With the Windsor Framework passing its biggest parliamentary test, the situation has stabilised. It is now time to think about how to exploit the opportunities we have created. It is time for a Brexit champion.

The problems started back in 2017 when Theresa May conceded “full alignment” on the island of Ireland to the EU. That was what led me to resign as Brexit secretary. Since that time, we have been plagued by uncertainty about the future of the North and South of Ireland, and our relationship with the rest of Europe has been damaged. At long last, however, the horizon has begun to clear, thanks to our new Brexit champion: Rishi Sunak.

Rishi’s commitment and conscientiousness cannot be doubted. Unlike some of his colleagues, he is not a latecomer to the Brexit cause. He has been a believer since day one. He risked his career to support Brexit when David Cameron was prime minister, putting his principles first. Now, having made his mark on the Brexit project, he has the chance to capitalise on our emerging freedoms.

Some critics dismiss Sunak as a technocrat. But he clearly has the principle and the ability to do the job. And if he is a technocrat, that just makes him better-placed to face the kind of complex technical challenges that lie ahead if we are to make the most of Brexit. He proved this with the extraordinary negotiating success of the Windsor Framework, which none of his predecessors came close to pulling off and few believed was even possible. Our relations with Europe are the best they have been for years, and we now have a solid platform on which to stake our place on the world stage.

Brexit offers myriad advantages. In a dangerous, unpredictable global environment, we can benefit hugely from having control over our own financial sector. Going forward, we will be more nimble and better able to deal with emerging issues than the EU, whose financial institutions had a terrible crisis in 2011-12. Amid considerable economic pressures today, it is imperative that we realise this.

We must be proactive in extricating ourselves from the hangovers of our EU membership. For example, we must get on with reforming the Solvency II regulations, which continue to stifle growth and innovation in our insurance industry. And we must use our newfound freedom to make Free Ports viable and efficient. They can be used as “sandboxes” for all manner of regulatory reforms; for example, they could be the ideal setting for the development of green projects like Small Modular Reactors – an area in which the UK can become a global leader.

We will also have much greater freedom in the realm of foreign policy. The Ukraine example makes this clear: just look at the difficulty the EU has had in getting its aid package approved by all member states. In contrast, the UK does not need anyone’s permission to back Ukraine as it pleases. We must ensure that we use our extra room to manoeuvre in all aspects of international affairs – not just in our reaction to shocks, but also in our long-term planning. We should, then, redouble our efforts in negotiating new trade deals with the world’s most important and emerging economies.

When it comes to pharmaceuticals, the UK already has a strong foundation, with one of the best, if not the number one, drugs and medicines sector in the world. An accelerated approval process post-Brexit presents us with the chance to seize first-mover advantage on new medication and treatment. We can set the tone for the rest of the world, including the slower and more ponderous US and EU approval systems. In this, we should replicate our success in the rapid roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines – the fastest roll out in Europe.

Sunak knows how to maximise first-mover advantage. He is the man to make Brexit a true success. To do all of this will require a formidable grasp of strategy, operational competence and attention to detail. Rishi is unique in having all of these skills. He is the man to identify, realise and exploit Brexit advantages, and to re-enthuse the British people behind the option they chose in 2016.