Rishi Sunak met with cries of 'shameful' at PMQs after making trans joke in front of Brianna Ghey's mother

Rishi Sunak was met with cries of “shameful” after making a trans joke during Prime Minister’s Questions where Brianna Ghey’s mother was watching from the public gallery.

The PM directed the clumsy jibe at Sir Keir Starmer when the Labour leader attacked the Government on NHS waiting lists.

Mr Sunak said the Labour leader had changed his position on "defining a woman", following Sir Keir's tribute to Brianna Ghey and her mother.

The Labour leader told the Commons: "[Mr Sunak] says he stands by his commitments...Today we learn from his own officials that he is the blocker to any deal to end the doctors' strikes and every time he is asked he blames everyone else.

“So, what exactly did he mean when he said it is on him personally if he doesn't meet his promise?”

The Prime Minister replied: "We are bringing the waiting lists down for the longest waiters and making progress, but it is a bit rich to hear about promises from someone who has broken every single promise he was elected on.

"I think I have counted almost 30 in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman, although in fairness that was only 99 per cent of a u-turn."

The comment was met with cries of “shameful” from the opposition benches.

Sir Keir had earlier said Brianna Ghey’s mother, Esther, was watching from the House of Commons public gallery and commended her “bravery”.

"Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna's mother is in this chamber. Shame,” Sir Keir, who later met with Ms Ghey, replied.

"Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."

He added: "I think the role of the Prime Minister is to ensure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, it's a shame that the Prime Minister doesn't share that."

Esther Ghey meets with Keir Starmer in the House of Commons (Getty Images)

Ms Ghey’s 16-year-old daughter was murdered in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack in Cheshire last year. A judge last week sentenced Scarlett Jenkinson to a minimum of 22 years in prison and Eddie Ratcliffe to a minimum of 20 years in jail for the “disturbing” killing of the transgender schoolgirl.

Mr Sunak was asked to apologise for his "insensitive comment".

Labour MP Liz Twist said: "May I take the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister if he would consider apologising to Brianna Ghey's mother for his insensitive comment."

Mr Sunak did not directly respond to Ms Twist's request but paid tribute to the family.

"If I could just say also to Brianna Ghey's mother who is here, what happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy,” he said.

"As I said earlier this week, in the face of that, for her mother to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity.

"She deserves all our admiration and praise for that."

Transgender rights charity Stonewall also called for Mr Sunak to apologise, saying: “For the Prime Minister to use trans people as a punchline, in front of the grieving mother of a murdered trans child, was cheap, callous and crass.”

Downing Street defended Mr Sunak’s comments as “legitimate” criticism of Labour.

A spokesman said: “If you look back on what the Prime Minister was saying, there was a long list of u-turns that the leader of the opposition had been making.

“I don’t think those u-turns are a joke, it is quite serious changes in public policy. I think it is totally legitimate for the Prime Minister to point those out.”