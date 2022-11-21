Rishi Sunak must allow more immigration to 'plug the gap' in job vacancies, says CBI - live updates

Rishi Sunak will address the CBI conference after visiting Kyiv at the weekend - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak must allow more immigration to the UK to "plug the gap" in the economy's job vacancies, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) will say ahead of the Prime Minister's speech at the organisation's conference today.

Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, said immigration is the only thing that has increased the potential growth in Britain's economy since March.

Mr Danker, who campaigned against Brexit, will say the UK has endured 15 years of low growth and flatlining productivity and warn: "We can't afford a repeat."

Mr Danker welcomed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's "incredibly welcome" announcements in the Autumn Statement on business rates relief and backing infrastructure like Sizewell C, HS2, East-West Rail and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

However he warned: "But even with these, the OBR's forecast has concluded that the Statement will not alter Britain's trend growth of 1.7pc.

"Trend growth is a statement of our true growth rate, without the variations of inflation.

"And not only has the OBR not changed its assessment of our trend growth since March, lower forecasts for investment and productivity are dragging this down.

"The only thing holding it up is higher hours worked, due to higher immigration.

"People are arguing against immigration but it's the only thing that’s increased the potential growth of our economy since March."

Markets open down

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have both lost ground at the open amid concern about the state of the global economy as China again appears to tighten Covid restrictions.

The blue-chip index and the domestically-focused market have both fallen 0.3pc to be at 7,361.90 and 19,220.53 respectively.

Crypto markets slide

Cryptocurrency prices have continued to struggle following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX empire.

Bitcoin has lost about 4pc in value in two days, while the second-ranked Ether token is about 7pc lower.

Meme token Dogecoin, one of the best-known assets among speculators in the so-called alt-coin market, has fallen 11pc.

Disney reappoints Bob Iger as chief executive as shares head for worst slump since 1970s

Bob Iger will return as Disney chief executive - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Former Walt Disney boss Bob Iger is returning to the media company as chief executive less than a year after he retired.

The surprise appointment comes as the entertainment company struggles to turn its streaming TV services into a profitable business.

Mr Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday.

He will replace Bob Chapek, who took over in February 2020.

Read how it comes after Disney disappointed investors this month.

Rishi Sunak will address the CBI annual conference in Birmingham today after the organisation's director general criticised levels of growth in Britain.

Tony Danker will tell the audience that while a deeper recession was averted by the Autumn Statement, more needs to be done to improve the long-term growth potential of the UK.

Mr Danker will say: "We come together, once more in extraordinary times.

"Britain is in the middle of stagflation – hit with rocketing inflation and negative growth – for the first time many can remember.

"We know how to fight inflation. We know how to fight recession. But we don’t really know how to fight them together."

5 things to start your day

1) Chinese owners of British Steel breaks investment promise: Sir Iain Duncan Smith says Chinese companies should face the same barriers as Russians who try to buy important British businesses.

2) How the Royal Navy’s new warships ended up delayed and over budget – again: The latest delays to the submarine hunters have added £233m to the bill for taxpayers.

3) Safer banks ‘mean Britain pays more to borrow’: Rules brought in after financial crisis hobble the financial markets and increase bond yields, say traders.

4) BBC accused of misleading rivals over launch of Radio 1 Dance: Radiocentre claims the BBC disguised its plans to make new shows for the station.

5) Pubs blame home working for slump in Christmas party bookings: December bookings are a fifth lower than pre-pandemic levels.

What happened overnight

Asian share markets and oil prices slipped as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China, with resulting risk aversion benefiting bonds and the dollar.

Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday as the city's Covid case numbers rose, while at least one district in Guangzhou was locked down for five days.

The rash of outbreaks across the country has been a setback to hopes for an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10pc slide in oil prices last week.

Chinese blue chips fell 1.3pc in early trade, dragging MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4pc. Japan's Nikkei was flat and South Korea lost 1.2pc.